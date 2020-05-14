HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
Daily Deal: MindMaster Mind Mapping Software

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, May 14th 2020 10:39amDaily Deal

MindMaster is a versatile, user-friendly, and professional mind mapping tool, designed for creating fresh new visual innovations. MindMaster helps you sort out your thoughts or ideas in order to help you find solutions to problems. It provides you with 12 different map structures, 33 themes, and 700+ cliparts, all of which you can use to tailor your mind maps to your liking. With just a few clicks, you can effortlessly present your mind map in Microsoft PowerPoint file. It's on sale for $49.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

