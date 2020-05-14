Uh Oh: FBI Serves Search Warrant On Senator Richard Burr, Seizes His Phone

HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
Bill Would Ban Broadband Shutoffs Until COVID-19 Pandemic Eases
Legal Issues

from the how-do-you-feel-about-surveillance-now? dept

Thu, May 14th 2020 9:39amMike Masnick

I'm wondering how Senator Richard Burr feels about phone encryption right about now? As you may recall, the notoriously pro-surveillance Senator has whined about phone encryption at great length and even introduced legislation that would effectively end encryption on phones.

And yet, the FBI just served a search warrant on him and seized his phone as part of its investigation into claims that he engaged in insider trading:

Federal agents seized a cellphone belonging to Sen. Richard Burr on Wednesday night as part of a Justice Department probe into stock transactions he made ahead of the sharp market downturn sparked by concerns over the coronavirus, a law enforcement official told the Los Angeles Times.

The North Carolina Republican turned over his phone after agents served a search warrant at his home in the Washington area, the official told the newspaper.

This likely means that there's even more going on than has been made public so far, and it's unlikely to be good for Senator Burr. As former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti explains, to get that search warrant, it means that a judge was convinced that Burr likely engaged in insider trading and that there was evidence to that effect on his phone:

And as others have noted, the FBI -- for whatever faults it might have (and they are many) -- does not just show up at a Senator's home with a warrant on a hunch.

Of course, the bigger issue was that while he was selling all those stocks (including a bunch of hotel stocks), he was claiming publicly that everything was fine and that the US had COVID-19 under control. Frankly, that part should be the bigger scandal, but unfortunately it won't be.

Filed Under: doj, encryption, fbi, insider trading, phone, richard burr, warrant

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread



