As Some Are Requiring People To Give Up Their Info To Dine, Stories Of Creeps Abusing That Info Come Out

Privacy

from the the-privacy-conundrum dept

Fri, May 15th 2020 1:32pmMike Masnick

I think many of us are going to avoid eating at sit-down restaurants for the foreseeable future, even if governments deem them to be "safe." However, I find it at least somewhat unnerving to see Governor Jay Inslee in Washington say that in order for a restaurant to offer dine-in services, it will need to keep a log of all diners for 30 days, including their telephone and email contact info.

Under Gov. Jay Inslee's new statewide orders, Washington restaurants that offer sit-down service will be required to create a daily log of all customers.

The restaurants must maintain that log for 30 days, including telephone and email contact information and the time they were in the restaurant. The state wants this information to facilitate any contact tracing that might need to occur.

I fully understand why this requirement is there. Since contact tracing is so important, it's much more difficult to do contact tracing in situations like these where there's no way to tell who else was in the same small space where a COVID-positive person dined. But... at the same time, it seems to raise a number of privacy questions.

When I tweeted about this, some pushed back and said it wasn't much different from ordering online or from an app (or even, potentially, paying with a credit card). All of those give up some level of privacy. Yet, as I've been saying for years, privacy is about trade-offs and a big part of that is understanding the benefits and the risks. And when we're ordering with an app or using a credit card, there are reasonable systems in place that make it unlikely that your info will be abused. These are not perfect, and there are some cases where there are risks. But, for most people, the "threat model" suggests it's not that risky.

Yet, it's unclear if that's the case with something like a "restaurant log," like the one that Washington State is requiring. As an example of why that might be problematic, we can just head down to New Zealand (which appears to have almost entirely contained COVID-19) to hear of a story about a restaurant worker using the contact tracing info a customer left to hit on her:

"I had to put my details on their contact tracing form which I didn't think anything of. It asked for my name, home address, email address and phone number so I put all those details down," she tells Newshub.

Except in Jess's case she didn't just take away a sandwich from the Subway restaurant she was at. She also got a Facebook request, Instagram request, Facebook messenger approach and a text from the guy who served her, using her contact tracing details.

"I felt pretty gross, he made me feel really uncomfortable," she says.

"He's contacting me, I didn't ask him to do that, I don't want that.

"I'm lucky that I live with quite a few people because if that was me by myself at home - he knows my address you know - I'd feel really, really scared. Even now I feel a bit creeped out and vulnerable."

The article does note that the Subway employee who did that digital stalking "has now been suspended" (is that New Zealand for fired?), but it can't make anyone very comfortable.

And that's a much bigger issue than just for that woman. If people are afraid that their private info can be misused, they're less likely to give it. In other words, the nature of the privacy trade-offs are vastly different than they might otherwise be. Not understanding that leads to bad results, and yet that seems to be what's happening in Washington.

After receiving some pushback, Inslee is now saying that the logs should only be kept for 14 days and that privacy "protocols" are developed. But that's the kind of thing that need to be built up initially, not after such a plan is announced:

“This is something that we have to make sure that we build protocols around privacy so that any of this information can only be used for this purpose, can be expunged after 14 days so that this is only a minor inconvenience. No one is looking to make this a federal crime. We’re trying to save some lives here,” Inslee added.

Again, he means well, and there's obvious value in contact tracing done correctly. But you can't ignore the privacy issues, and you can't tack them on after things are already messed up. Any system needs to develop the concept with privacy built in from the very start -- and there's no indication that Washington state has done so.

Filed Under: contact tracing, dining, pandemic, privacy, restaurants, tradeoffs, washington

Reader Comments

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 15 May 2020 @ 1:40pm

    Humanity unable to learn simple lessons.

    No one would ever do THAT so don't worry about it.
    someone does THAT
    No one could have foreseen this coming.

    Lather rinse repeat.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Agammamon, 15 May 2020 @ 1:44pm

    Why . . . why would you ever give them your real telephone number and contact info?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 15 May 2020 @ 2:37pm

      Re: use phony personal info

      good point. That's the proper response to this phony, illegal "government requirement"

      Note carefully that this is government politicians demanding restaurant patrons "register" their personal identity to eat -- it ain't the restaurant owners forcing this.

      Under American constitutional law, nobody in government has authority to order anybody to "register" themselves just to conduct routine retail transactions -- under any circumstances.

      This is a fundamental, formal legal issue -- not some casual personal privacy issue.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Agammamon, 15 May 2020 @ 1:47pm

    “This is something that we have to make sure that we build protocols around privacy so that any of this information can only be used for this purpose, can be expunged after 14 days so that this is only a minor inconvenience.

    But . . . but that doesn't change anything. You're still requiring people to give information to other people who have not been vetted for safety. That its destroyed in 14 days doesn't stop the Subway employee who wrote it down from immediately copying it for their personal use.

    Even then - mandating without any means set up to monitor compliance means your mandate is unenforceable.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Agammamon, 15 May 2020 @ 1:49pm

    Again, he means well,

    Who cares. That's not a justification nor an excuse.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 May 2020 @ 1:57pm

    Why would this info ever be handled by or accessible to another human aside from the health department in a CoV2-tracing incident? Writing this on paper? Where employees or anyone with the daring or skill to snag the logs can have it?

    Pure idiocy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 15 May 2020 @ 2:19pm

      Re:

      I wonder how they will handle people who lie? I don't have a phone, so the number they get will be the same as I give my bank and Amazon and anyone else who ridiculously require a phone number for any reason. 1-800-555-1212, and I have a feeling I am not the only one.

      Any email or street address would have the same veracity. Then, what are they gonna do? Wait outside to see if I show up again? Take some LEO's off a murder or robbery investigation to track me down? Then what, charge me with giving a restaurant false information? I only use cash in restaurants, so there will be no electronic transaction to trace.

      The order charges the restaurant with collecting information, it doesn't say anything about the customers responsibilities.

      Now, I should note that I understand and appreciate the purpose of the order the choice remains, either support restaurants that I like and lie to them, or don't support restaurants that I like. Giving up privacy any more than I have to isn't in the cards.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Christenson, 15 May 2020 @ 2:13pm

    Ready...FIRE!...Aim

    Seems to me the correct thing would be to write down the first names of the people dining with whomever paid the bill on the credit card receipt.

    Then, contact tracing? Call the credit card company, get the phone number (all that's needed for most of us). The receipts are already kept for some interval in case a charge is challenged.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 May 2020 @ 2:21pm

    Nobody gives a fuck.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 May 2020 @ 2:25pm

    Fuck this shitty website.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 May 2020 @ 2:57pm

    The article does note that the Subway employee who did that digital stalking "has now been suspended" (is that New Zealand for fired?)

    It's what happens in areas without at-will employment. A process must be followed. They'll have to hear the employee's side, but unless the customer's story was fabricated, it shouldn't be hard to fire them for serious misconduct: "The key question to ask is if the misconduct undermines or destroys the trust and confidence an employer has placed in the employee."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Space Force Super Duper Missle, 15 May 2020 @ 3:12pm

    Might this be related to the requirement to show id when grocery shopping.

    /lol

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.