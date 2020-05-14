Everyone Agrees That Contact Tracing Apps Are Key To Bringing COVID-19 Under Control; Iceland Has Tried Them, And Isn't So Sure
Given the massive impact that the coronavirus is having on life and the economy around the world, it's no wonder that governments are desperately searching for ways to bring the disease under control. One popular option is to use Bluetooth-based contact tracing apps on smartphones to find out who might be at risk from people nearby who are already infected. Dozens of countries are taking this route. Such is the evident utility of this approach, that even rivals like Apple and Google are willing to work together on a contact tracing app framework to help the battle against the disease. Although it's great to see all this public-spirited activity in the tech world, there's a slight problem with this approach: nobody knows whether it will actually help.
That makes the early experience of Iceland in using contact tracing apps invaluable. An article in the MIT Technology Review notes that Iceland released its Rakning C-19 app in early April, and persuaded 38% of Iceland's population of 364,000 population to download it. Here's what this nation found in its pioneering use of a tracing app:
despite this early deployment and widespread use, one senior figure in the country's covid-19 response says the real impact of Rakning C-19 has been small, compared with manual tracing techniques like phone calls.
"The technology is more or less … I wouldn’t say useless," says Gestur Pàlmason, a detective inspector with the Icelandic Police Service who is overseeing contact tracing efforts. "But it's the integration of the two that gives you results. I would say it [Rakning] has proven useful in a few cases, but it wasn’t a game changer for us."
It's only one data point, of course, but it's an important one. Iceland was not only early in tackling the coronavirus, it has done so with great success. And yet it seems that the contact tracing app played a relatively small part in that. Manual tracing techniques, by contrast, were absolutely key.
That's not to say other countries may not have more success with their apps. It's interesting to note, for example, that Iceland's Rakning C-19 tracks users' GPS data in order to establish where they have been, and who they met with. It's generally agreed that GPS information is too coarse for this, and that a Bluetooth approach should, in theory, provide better insights. It will be interesting to hear how apps based on Bluetooth interactions work in practice. Maybe they will provide the hoped-for means to bring the COVID-19 virus under control. Let's hope so, and that the eager embrace by governments of contact tracing apps is not just another example of "solutionism" -- the idea that any problem can be solved simply by throwing technology at it.
For many governments contract tracing is a solution to a problem, but corona virus is not that problem, just an excuse to implement the tracing.
Neither is Bruce Schneier
He basically considers them theatre and worthless.
https://www.schneier.com/blog/archives/2020/05/me_on_covad-19_.html
On the one hand, it's obvious that an app won't be a panacea. On the other hand contract tracing itself will be very important as lockdowns are reduced and more targeted methods become feasible.
I'm not sure that Iceland, with its remote location and a small and fairly centralised population (1/3 of the population live in Reykjavík). I'd imagine that phone calls and other tactics would be more effective there than there would be on a larger, more diverse population that tend to travel further and more frequently internally. I will be interested in the result from other countries, though.
Although given Iceland's population and distribution, this is the equivalent of looking at a single medium sized town in the rest of the world.
As most of Iceland is uninhabitable, almost everyone lives in Reykjavic and surrounding towns with very little travel outside of the region so it is probable that more normal contact tracing methods are effective. I am not sure if this would scale to most European countries or America where cities have orders of magnitude greater population and significant movement between population centres.
Don't get me wrong, I will have a contact tracing app on my phone when they remove it from my cold, dead fingers but I am not sure that Iceland it really that representative.
To give a sense of scale, the UK is trialling the NHS contact tracing app on the Isle of Wight (a tiny blob just off the south coast). With a population of 140k it is very similar to Reykjavic city and is considered a small scale experiment to test the operation of the app and the database (because, of course the UK wants a databse!!) on an island with little mobility. It would probably be easier to trace using phone calls etc. here too but not on a UK scale.
Re:
Looks like PaulT beat me to it while I was typing...
Re: Re:
Haha no worries, it happens!
I'll also be interested in the results of the IoW trial, but that's not going to capture how it will operate when people are returning to work, commuting via major transport hubs across different cities and so on, or when they're returning to driving 30 mins-1 hour to get to Ikea and the like. Phone calls are all well and good, but there's a point where that won't be able to capture useful data, and that's where we need to find out if the apps are a good substitute.
Yeah, it's not even close to useful
nope
Segregation doesn't cure viral infections!
Fight Me
Time to get a flip phone
Re: nope
Thank you for the clear illustration of why phone app contact tracing is ineffective.
You could, though, have made points like "not everybody carries a phone, let alone a phone that can run apps, let alone a phone that runs the app that connects to YOUR app."
But that would require more words.
Re: nope
"Segregation doesn't cure viral infections"
No shit, who's saying it does? They do say that it reduces the number of people being infected, but that's undeniable demonstrated scientific fact and not really under discussion for people who understand what's happening.
"Fight Me"
Nah, I'm a sane mature adult, I'd rather stay as far from you as possible.
"Time to get a flip phone"
Cool, then if they want to track you they have to use other methods that still tie directly to your phone connection.
