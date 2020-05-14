HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
National Geographic Defeats Trademark Suit Over 'Wild America' and 'Untamed Americas' Claim
 

Everyone Agrees That Contact Tracing Apps Are Key To Bringing COVID-19 Under Control; Iceland Has Tried Them, And Isn't So Sure

(Mis)Uses of Technology

from the solution-or-solutionism? dept

Thu, May 14th 2020 3:23amGlyn Moody

Given the massive impact that the coronavirus is having on life and the economy around the world, it's no wonder that governments are desperately searching for ways to bring the disease under control. One popular option is to use Bluetooth-based contact tracing apps on smartphones to find out who might be at risk from people nearby who are already infected. Dozens of countries are taking this route. Such is the evident utility of this approach, that even rivals like Apple and Google are willing to work together on a contact tracing app framework to help the battle against the disease. Although it's great to see all this public-spirited activity in the tech world, there's a slight problem with this approach: nobody knows whether it will actually help.

That makes the early experience of Iceland in using contact tracing apps invaluable. An article in the MIT Technology Review notes that Iceland released its Rakning C-19 app in early April, and persuaded 38% of Iceland's population of 364,000 population to download it. Here's what this nation found in its pioneering use of a tracing app:

despite this early deployment and widespread use, one senior figure in the country's covid-19 response says the real impact of Rakning C-19 has been small, compared with manual tracing techniques like phone calls.

"The technology is more or less … I wouldn’t say useless," says Gestur Pàlmason, a detective inspector with the Icelandic Police Service who is overseeing contact tracing efforts. "But it's the integration of the two that gives you results. I would say it [Rakning] has proven useful in a few cases, but it wasn’t a game changer for us."

It's only one data point, of course, but it's an important one. Iceland was not only early in tackling the coronavirus, it has done so with great success. And yet it seems that the contact tracing app played a relatively small part in that. Manual tracing techniques, by contrast, were absolutely key.

That's not to say other countries may not have more success with their apps. It's interesting to note, for example, that Iceland's Rakning C-19 tracks users' GPS data in order to establish where they have been, and who they met with. It's generally agreed that GPS information is too coarse for this, and that a Bluetooth approach should, in theory, provide better insights. It will be interesting to hear how apps based on Bluetooth interactions work in practice. Maybe they will provide the hoped-for means to bring the COVID-19 virus under control. Let's hope so, and that the eager embrace by governments of contact tracing apps is not just another example of "solutionism" -- the idea that any problem can be solved simply by throwing technology at it.

Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter, Diaspora, or Mastodon.

Filed Under: contact tracing, covid-19, gps, iceland, rakning

12 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Ishan (profile), 14 May 2020 @ 3:34am

    Thanks for the article, nice information.
    <a href="https://steamcampus.in/benefits-of-science-and-technology/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Benefits Of Science And Technology</a>

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 May 2020 @ 3:36am

    For many governments contract tracing is a solution to a problem, but corona virus is not that problem, just an excuse to implement the tracing.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    mvario (profile), 14 May 2020 @ 3:45am

    Neither is Bruce Schneier

    He basically considers them theatre and worthless.
    https://www.schneier.com/blog/archives/2020/05/me_on_covad-19_.html

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    PaulT (profile), 14 May 2020 @ 4:00am

    On the one hand, it's obvious that an app won't be a panacea. On the other hand contract tracing itself will be very important as lockdowns are reduced and more targeted methods become feasible.

    I'm not sure that Iceland, with its remote location and a small and fairly centralised population (1/3 of the population live in Reykjavík). I'd imagine that phone calls and other tactics would be more effective there than there would be on a larger, more diverse population that tend to travel further and more frequently internally. I will be interested in the result from other countries, though.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    genghis_uk (profile), 14 May 2020 @ 4:11am

    Although given Iceland's population and distribution, this is the equivalent of looking at a single medium sized town in the rest of the world.

    As most of Iceland is uninhabitable, almost everyone lives in Reykjavic and surrounding towns with very little travel outside of the region so it is probable that more normal contact tracing methods are effective. I am not sure if this would scale to most European countries or America where cities have orders of magnitude greater population and significant movement between population centres.

    Don't get me wrong, I will have a contact tracing app on my phone when they remove it from my cold, dead fingers but I am not sure that Iceland it really that representative.

    To give a sense of scale, the UK is trialling the NHS contact tracing app on the Isle of Wight (a tiny blob just off the south coast). With a population of 140k it is very similar to Reykjavic city and is considered a small scale experiment to test the operation of the app and the database (because, of course the UK wants a databse!!) on an island with little mobility. It would probably be easier to trace using phone calls etc. here too but not on a UK scale.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      genghis_uk (profile), 14 May 2020 @ 4:12am

      Re:

      Looks like PaulT beat me to it while I was typing...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        PaulT (profile), 14 May 2020 @ 4:51am

        Re: Re:

        Haha no worries, it happens!
        I'll also be interested in the results of the IoW trial, but that's not going to capture how it will operate when people are returning to work, commuting via major transport hubs across different cities and so on, or when they're returning to driving 30 mins-1 hour to get to Ikea and the like. Phone calls are all well and good, but there's a point where that won't be able to capture useful data, and that's where we need to find out if the apps are a good substitute.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 May 2020 @ 4:40am

    Yeah, it's not even close to useful

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 May 2020 @ 5:46am

    nope

    Segregation doesn't cure viral infections!
    Fight Me

    Time to get a flip phone

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 May 2020 @ 5:57am

      Re: nope

      Thank you for the clear illustration of why phone app contact tracing is ineffective.

      You could, though, have made points like "not everybody carries a phone, let alone a phone that can run apps, let alone a phone that runs the app that connects to YOUR app."

      But that would require more words.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 14 May 2020 @ 6:12am

      Re: nope

      "Segregation doesn't cure viral infections"

      No shit, who's saying it does? They do say that it reduces the number of people being infected, but that's undeniable demonstrated scientific fact and not really under discussion for people who understand what's happening.

      "Fight Me"

      Nah, I'm a sane mature adult, I'd rather stay as far from you as possible.

      "Time to get a flip phone"

      Cool, then if they want to track you they have to use other methods that still tie directly to your phone connection.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

National Geographic Defeats Trademark Suit Over 'Wild America' and 'Untamed Americas' Claim
 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

03:23 Everyone Agrees That Contact Tracing Apps Are Key To Bringing COVID-19 Under Control; Iceland Has Tried Them, And Isn't So Sure (12)

Wednesday

19:59 National Geographic Defeats Trademark Suit Over 'Wild America' and 'Untamed Americas' Claim (6)
15:57 North Carolina Supreme Court Overturns Awful Decision By Appeals Court, Says Giving The Finger To Cops Isn't A Crime (9)
13:18 Reuters Report Shows How The Supreme Court Has Turned Qualified Immunity Lawsuits Into A Rigged Game (27)
11:51 One Vote Short: FISA Amendment Requiring Warrants For Browser & Search Data Fails (13)
10:51 As Facebook Agrees To Pay $52 Million In PTSD Payments To Moderators, Why Are Some Demanding More Human Moderators? (35)
10:45 Daily Deal: The Fundamental Drawing Bundle for Beginners (0)
09:40 Copyright Troll Richard Liebowitz Has Two Separate Courts Sanction Him For His Ongoing Copyright Trolling Failures (22)
06:42 US Press Continues To Help Prop Up Bullshit 5G Conspiracy Theories (25)
03:41 Ohio Government Asks Companies To Snitch On Employees, Gets Hit With Auto-Generated Bogus 'Tips' Instead (108)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.