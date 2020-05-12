HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
Daily Deal: The Complete Ableton Live 10 Music Production Bundle

Tue, May 12th 2020

Ableton Live is one of the most important tools in music production today, and the Complete Ableton Live 10 Music Production Bundle is your ticket to going from beginner to pro. Over 6 courses, you'll learn the 10 fundamentals to audio recording, hardware needs and setup, production and editing, and all of the Ableton Live Instruments. You'll also receive training on what you need to know for DJing and live performances. It's on sale for $30 (software not included).

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

