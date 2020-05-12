Jeffrey Katzenberg's Ego Decides That COVID-19 Must Be Why Quibi Totally Sucks And No One Wants It
A few weeks back, we went into detail on why Quibi was such a total disaster from Day 1, which can pretty much be summed up by the fact that Hollywood thinks the way you build something people want is to throw tons of money at it (and fudging the books on the back end), while refusing to understand that getting people to actually like what you want -- by making it convenient and building community -- matters. Hollywood overvalues throwing money at big name content makers, and completely ignores the tech, community, and social side of things. And Quibi just makes that whole thing abundantly clear.
However, as Quibi sinks further and further away from relevance, and gets closer and closer to a footnote in a future "whatever happened to....?" story, the mastermind behind the clusterfuck, Jeffrey Katzenberg (formerly of Disney and Dreamworks), has decided that, no, no, the blame belongs entirely with the COVID-19 pandemic, and not with anything that he or his team did wrong:
“I attribute everything that has gone wrong to coronavirus,” Mr. Katzenberg said in a video interview. “Everything. But we own it.”
If you attribute everything to the pandemic then no, Jeff, you don't own it. And, things do not look good at all:
Quibi fell out of the list of the 50 most downloaded free iPhone apps in the United States a week after it went live on April 6. It is now ranked No. 125, behind the game app Knock’em All and the language-learning app Duolingo, according to the analytics firm Sensor Tower.
Either way, the idea that pandemic lockdown would reduce demand for Quibi seems like a convenient excuse -- given that plenty of people have more time on their hands, and basically every other streaming service saw traffic go up, often significantly since the pandemic began.
Katzenberg's nonsense excuse is that he and his Hollywood pals designed Quibi to be used for the "downtime" between life -- like for standing in line or during commutes, and there's less commuting and standing in line right now. But... that seems like pure wishful thinking, especially since other types of "quick bite" content have seen their numbers go up. The NY Times reporter asks Katzenberg about TikTok, which also focuses on very short "quick bites" of video content, and whose usage has also continued to increase during lockdown, and Katzenberg seems to explode at her:
“That’s like comparing apples to submarines,” he said. “I don’t know what people are expecting from us. What did Netflix look like 30 days after it launched? To tell me about a company that has a billion users and is doing great in the past six weeks, I’m happy for them, but what the hell does it have to do with me?”
Hey, look, if the submarines and the apples are targeting the same market -- viewer attention for video content in quick bites -- then, uh, it seems to matter quite a bit. But, I guess when you don't want to admit that you're completely flopping, denying the competition is the competition is one strategy. Not a good one, mind you, but it is one strategy.
Katzenberg does note that Quibi will finally start to do the kinds of things that it should have done from the beginning, like not forcing you to only watch from your phone and (gasp) letting people make screenshots and share them:
Mr. Katzenberg and Ms. Whitman have backpedaled on their original commitment to a smartphone-only app. This week, Quibi subscribers who have iPhones will be able to watch movies-in-chapters like “Most Dangerous Game” and shows like “Chrissy’s Court” on TV screens. (Android users will have to wait a few more weeks.)
Also coming soon, Mr. Katzenberg said: Quibi will be less walled off from the internet, and users will be able to share its content on social media platforms.
But, of course, even there, Katzenberg plays down the importance of these kinds of things, suggesting that Quibi got this all "mostly right" and they're just fixing a few small issues, ignoring that these few small issues were the kinds of things that make or break an internet product.
“There are a whole bunch of things we have now seen in the product that we thought we got mostly right,” he said, “but now that there are hundreds of people on there using it, you go, ‘Uh-oh, we didn’t see that.’”
It's one thing not to see a unique product feature that might be nice, but not realizing that community and sharing would be important is not a small miss. That's pretty much the ballgame for a new consumer service these days. Katzenberg, though, has that traditional Hollywood broadcast mind of "we, the rich and powerful, make the content, and you the lowly public consumes the content." But that's not what people want and it's not want people have wanted in ages -- and it's why Hollywood keeps getting this wrong over and over again.
No see, if you 'own it' that requires accepting blame
'The global pandemic that's caused people to stay at home and desperately look for something to keep them entertained is responsible for the failure of our streaming service' has got to be both the funniest and most pathetic excuse I've seen all month. In true arrogant jackass format rather than acknowledge that the launch was a joke and the product was as well he decided to go the 'blame anything but myself/my product, and get angry at anyone who says otherwise' route, which I'm sure will really help out the struggling platform.
As for the idea that there was no way to realize that basic features like screenshots and being able to watch on different devices was something people might want to have I can't help but be reminded of the Epic store, who also tried that excuse, and it was no less flawed then as now.
If you're the first on the scene then yeah, it's expected that you'll fumble around a bit and that it might take a bit to introduce features that in hindsight are blatantly obvious, however when you're entering a field already well developed that excuse ceases to be viable. The ability to share and watch on different devices is really a no-brainer at this point, and they have no valid excuse to only now be adding those in, especially given how much money they threw at the platform/content.
Jeffrey may have revealed more about Quibi than he meant to reveal with that.
*"Am I so out of touch? No, it's the children who are wrong" meme*
"What did Netflix look like 30 days after it launched?"
I'd be interested in those figures, but they were restricted to US only, while I believe Quibi is worldwide so it's not apples to apples, even if you factor in the surrounding data such as Netflix users being allowed to go to cinemas, concerts and all the other things they can't do now.
"“There are a whole bunch of things we have now seen in the product that we thought we got mostly right,” he said, “but now that there are hundreds of people on there using it, you go, ‘Uh-oh, we didn’t see that.’”"
I'm not sure what's funnier - the fact that they're implying they haven't got 1000 users yet, or that they didn't test the product with actual use cases before launch.
Put the blame where it belongs
Sometimes ideas fail only because they suck.
Katzenberg, your idea is bad, you're bad and you should feel bad.
Cognitive dissonance?
He said it correctly (... he said. “I don’t know what people are expecting from us") but doesn't see that irony.
Maybe if he found out what people ARE expecting, he'd do better?
Re: Cognitive dissonance?
Indeed. From what I can gather, he's launched a product that tries pushing a short-form TV show into a market where people are increasingly binge watching entire seasons, and restricts the viewing to a small number of pre-approved devices in a market where the expectation is to have every device supported, all depending on non-user generated content that nobody's ever heard of.
Even without the pandemic and the sudden explosion of things like Tik Tok that grabbed the short-form content attention, this would seem to be a risky venture.
Re: Cognitive dissonance?
Market research, what's that?
never heard of any of them before
Jeffrey Katzenberg
Quibi
Most Dangerous Game
Chrissy's Court
people really watching something called Chrissy's Court? seriously?
Re: never heard of any of them before
People watch Judge Judy.
Re: never heard of any of them before
Wow, I get a couple of these but is Google really that hard, because some of these are not unknown things..
"Jeffrey Katzenberg"
The CEO of Disney during its resurge in quality animation in the early 90s, who then went on to co-found Dreamworks Animation (in the original name of the head company Dreamworks SKG, he's the K).
"Quibi"
His latest venture, which has had a disastrous launch.
"Most Dangerous Game"
A novel from 1924 which was adapted into a classic film by the same name in 1932, and whose basic construct has been used for everything from Hard Target to The Hunt, and whose latest adaptation is on Quibi.
"Chrissy's Court"
I admit I had to check this one, it's a celebrity vanity project for Chrissy Teigan, not my sort of thing but I'm sure there's a market for it on a platform that gets viewers.
Netflix numbers
After a bit of a search I was not able to find the first 30 days numbers. However I was able to find first year numbers which was 239k members.
Re: Netflix numbers
As I've mentioned above, any comparison should take into account that Netflix streaming was not available outside the US for the first 2 years so while they will have had a boost from the existing DVD service subscribers knowing it as a household name, they had a much smaller market at launch.
What would be interesting..
is a composite program that would look at the net and gather all those sites together to be played on 1 program..
Charge a small fee for this, because you dont need the servers, as other have done most of the work.
Become the NEW internet cable TV company. With access to everything, as well as the old stuff that hasnt been seen in years.
But the idea that Listening to others to create something, is irrational to Many of these people.
How many people would use the net for a Full access video source? Or have done already. Its just trying to get them all together in 1 app/program/access.
And as YT does, reformat it into all the forms needed..
LOTS of work. But consider that many of the corps have a good selection already online, but NOT with 1 access program for them all.
Being the first, works, figuring it out is the hard part.
Just No
You know why I for one didn't have anything to do with it?
For a start, saturation adverts. If you maybe tell me about it once, I might check out what it is and see if its interesting.
If you're constantly fucking ramming it down my throat, no, I don't want it, and FUCKING SHUT UP ABOUT IT!
I aint going to even consider it, because I'm SO sick to death of hearing about it I don't want to go anywhere near it.
The more you bug me to "take you to Mount Splashmore", the more likely I am to burn your bathing suits, and traumatize you against pools.
Second, the format - I don't want to watch short video 'vertically', it's ANNOYING. "Gee, what's the worst thing about badly made videos" "shooting vertically" "Lets make a platform around that!"
Finally, going 'full peloton' on me is a bad idea.
trying to tell me how edgy, hip and cool you are, and how many stars you have tells me one thing - you have a shit product and you're trying to wow me with superficialities, and hint to me that its cool, and i'd be cool if I watched it.
I'm not 5. It may work on your joey Essex's but not me.
Worse, it's not actually 'cool', it's some old executives idea of cool. It's full Steve buscemi with a skateboard 'cool'.
So to summarize, he pissed away a shit-ton a money, annoying his potential market with shitty adverts that were bad 'fake cool' to promote pretty poor products that could only be marketed on the basis of fake-cool.
But that's all TOTALLY Covid...
