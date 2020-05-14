Copyright Making Sure That MTV Remains An Irrelevant Relic, Rather Than A Cultural Icon
from the locking-up-culture dept
For those of us of a certain age, MTV defined culture. It was where we learned about not just music, but wider pop culture. Of course, MTV lost its cultural place atop the mountaintop with the rise of the internet, but that doesn't mean that it wasn't a key source of culture in the 1980s. Historically, the way that society preserves and remembers culture is to share it and spread it around. This is actually how culture is created. Yet copyright is the opposite of that. Copyright is about locking up content and denying the ability to create shared culture around it. And the best evidence of this is the fact that someone (it is not entirely clear who...) with the power to do so, demanded that the Internet Archive take down a bunch of old MTV videos that were uploaded.
So, The Internet Archive had someone upload a few hundred hours of MTV recordings. VJs, Commercials, and of course Music Videos, from the 1980s. Today, it was asked to be taken down by someone who could ask for that and it's down. pic.twitter.com/tZ7Ka2sGMy
— Jason Scott (@textfiles) May 9, 2020
From a purely legal standpoint, it seems quite likely that whoever issued the takedown did have a legal leg to stand on. The real question, however, should be whether or not they have a moral or cultural leg to stand on. After all, if the entire point of copyright -- as per the Constitution -- is to encourage "the progress" then how does taking these old clips down do anything to support that goal?
There are a number of other points worth mentioning to demonstrate how crazy this whole thing is, starting with the fact that MTV itself knew how important it was to build on cultural touchstones in that its whole logo/image was built off a public domain image from just a few years earlier. The moon landing was in 1969, and MTV launched in 1981. Imagine if this image had been locked up under copyright?
MTV knows that creativity comes from building on the past; it created its most iconic moon landing imagery on top of public domain government videos and photographs. Another big company pulling up the ladder behind it https://t.co/9pamGhNAbb
— Parker Higgins (@xor) May 10, 2020
This also demonstrates a separate point we've been making for years, which is that the actual commercial value of a piece of work locked up behind copyright, tends not to be that long, and yet we locked it up for basically a century for no good reason at all. In the earliest copyright times in the US, copyright initially was for 14 years, which could be renewed for another 14 if the copyright holder felt it was worth it. A maximum of 28 years would mean that most of the uploaded clips would now be in the public domain if we had kept those terms. And, as we've pointed out repeatedly, back when copyright was 28 years, renewable for another 28 years, very few works were renewed, suggesting that the vast majority of copyright holders did not see any reason to retain their copyright beyond 28 years (indeed, the numbers suggest many would have been fine with significantly shorter copyright terms):
Yet, today copyright automatically lasts beyond most of our lifetimes. And, for what purpose? Right now, MTV is not particularly culturally relevant. You'd think that someone might jump at the chance to get renewed interest in MTV's past cultural relevance, but the belief that copyright means we must lock up culture seems to prevail over common sense.
Taking down these cultural touchstones may have been perfectly legal, but all it's really done is help demonstrate the many, many problems of today's copyright law and how it destroys, rather than enhances, culture.
Filed Under: archives, copyright, culture, mtv, sharing
Companies: internet archive
Reader Comments
Not for lack of trying though
Stories like this just highlight that creativity and culture will be preserved and spread in spite of copyright law, not because of it.
Maximalists shoot selves in foot, but maintain control.
It appears that someone sees some economic opportunity in those MTV shows. I cannot imagine what it might be, as I have some doubts about anyone paying to see them, or at least not a whole lot of people. So what is their agenda? Control?
At a different level of reasoning, having those shows on the Internet Archive, maybe at some lower resolution, would create the opportunity for people to discuss those programs, and that just might create some interest which the copyright holder might then exploit. In the meantime, it is likely he's got nada.
Re: Maximalists shoot selves in foot, but maintain control.
Not necessarily. A lot of big rightsholders enforce their copyrights just because they can, not because they have any real financial need to in a specific case. Nintendo comes to mind.
Re: Re: Maximalists shoot selves in foot, but maintain control.
That is one reason, the 'it;s mine and I control its use use' attitude. The other is to reduce competition to the works that they currently offer, so as to maximize profits.
Re: Re: Maximalists shoot selves in foot, but maintain control.
It's all about competition. The customer has only so many hours in a day to consume. The more old stuff available the less need for new stuff.
If your modern MTV why would you want 20 year old MTV getting in your way for the limited time a consumer has available?
Re: Re: Re: Maximalists shoot selves in foot, but maintain contr
The same can be said for advertisements. Why bother having advertisements out there sucking up some of your time you could be using looking at modern content?
Oh wait.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Maximalists shoot selves in foot, but maintain c
The same could indeed be said for ads.
But as the Disney Vault demonstrates, that's not the line the copyright cult goes for.
It's more or less generally accepted among copyright maximalists that the ideal situation would be if every movie, song or book was burned some six months after distribution stopped.
Re: Re: Re: Maximalists shoot selves in foot, but maintain contr
"The more old stuff available the less need for new stuff."
Which is obviously why movie and music production have gone down so much as back catalogue availability has increased. No, wait, there' actually more content being produced than ever.
"If your modern MTV why would you want 20 year old MTV getting in your way for the limited time a consumer has available?"
If you're a modern MTV and that's what's getting in your way, you've already failed. By definition, your target audience should be completely different which ever way you look at it.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Maximalists shoot selves in foot, but maintain c
"Which is obviously why movie and music production have gone down so much as back catalogue availability has increased. No, wait, there' actually more content being produced than ever."
Well, he does have a point. The disney vault is a fact. And there's a reason so many people have playlists focused around 80's and 90's music rather than the newest albums fresh out of Sony studios. For better or worse older music wasn't all written by the same two people in assembly-line fashion.
Re: Maximalists shoot selves in foot, but maintain control.
No, having an audience for newly produced content with a shorter life time. People who watch 40 year old content will also watch 60 year old content. If they have decades of content available to watch (that frankly more often than not beats current content in quality), they stop watching new content out of boredom.
If the old stuff sticks around, and worse, sticks around at no cost, people will not drown their boredom in the new shit to the degree otherwise possible.
Re: Re: Maximalists shoot selves in foot, but maintain control.
That assumes there's a similar demographic demand for both old and new content.
I'm doubtful.
Re: Re: Re: Maximalists shoot selves in foot, but maintain contr
"That assumes there's a similar demographic demand for both old and new content."
Ever wondered why so many people, even in the younger generation, have playlists filled with hits from the 80's?
The same holds true, to some extent, for old cult flicks.
Re: Re: Maximalists shoot selves in foot, but maintain control.
"People who watch 40 year old content will also watch 60 year old content"
Those people will also watch brand new content.
" If they have decades of content available to watch (that frankly more often than not beats current content in quality), they stop watching new content out of boredom."
You assume that nothing of value is currently produced, which is false.
Re: Re: Maximalists shoot selves in foot, but maintain control.
Not necessarily. The appeal of '80s-era MTV is clearly nostalgia. People who have nostalgia for the 1980s don't necessarily have nostalgia for the '50s and '60s (though they did probably watch a lot of '50s/'60s TV shows in syndication when they were kids).
Re: Maximalists shoot selves in foot, but maintain control.
Not necessarily. Or at least not realistically.
A lot harbor some fantasy of making money - somehow - off this stuff. At some undefined future time. Without know how they're going to pull this off.
Other are just mad that someone else might make money of off 'their' work. Take The Witcher. Sapkowski got mad that CDProjektRed made a boatload of money off of his back. Except they made it off of their own hard work and, in fact, they made his work more valuable, not the other way around. But he still whined that he was getting ripped off. Nevermind that there wouldn't be a Witcher Netflix show if it weren't for CDPR. That Sapkowski would be unknown outside of Poland if it weren't for CDPR. That Sapkowski wouldn't have gotten the recognition from the Polish government that he has if it weren't for CDPR.
In fact, this is a good example. He offered to take so little for the game rights that you could say CDPR got them for free - yet they managed to return so much value to the IP that the original creator still made tons of money off of them. Imagine what he could have if tons of others could do the same. Their work making his work more valuable.
All it takes is opening your fist.
Re: Maximalists shoot selves in foot, but maintain control.
ViacomCBS owns PlutoTV, so my thinking is that they want to take their MTV stuff down from the Archives so they could once again stream it on an "MTV Classic" or whatever channel on their television-like streaming service. It's within the realm of possibility, considering that there are actually MTV channels that show nothing but music videos on Pluto TV. I'm not kidding.
Re: Maximalists shoot selves in foot, but maintain control.
Ding. Ding. We have a winner.
It's the "If I can't profit off of it, then no one can." mindset of these idiots that creates these conditions. Even if it fell to the sands of time, there would be some landlord demanding payment for it's use. Never underestimate their greed. They want to live like kings for doing absolutely nothing. (Especially those who inherited their copyright ownership.)
If you were MTV would you want people to remember you used to show music & make people happy instead of promoting overconsumption and teen moms?
Re:
...MTV always promoted overconsumption.
There's still an MTV channel?!
Re:
Several.
Re: Re:
And they're on Pluto TV, which is owned by ViacomCBS, so I think that's why somebody over there C&D'd the Archive on those old veejay segments.
Re: Re:
But do any of them play music videos?
Copyright law is there to allow publishers to bottle up our culture and sell it to the highest bidder.
Re:
No, copyright law is there to allow publishers to flush our culture down the toilet so that there is a market for standardised trash that is bought, consumed and forgotten as fast as it is being produced.
Appliances are built to last not too long after expiration of warranty: that engineering feat has not always been possible. Entertainment converges to the same mindframe, but the archival possibilities of media endanger the required shortlivedness.
Re: Re:
So what does Creative Commons/ Open Source mean in all of this? Does it mean people are finally seeing past the lies that the copyright industry has sold the entire world into believing?
It's not finally. The FSF was founded in 1985 building on a tradition going back to the 1960s. Internet, YouTube and friends make publishing and distribution so cheap that the publishers had to retreat into their strongholds; defending their position by throwing lawyers at any perceived competitor. (And solidifying their legal position via "campaign contributions" to congress members.)
Re: Re: Re:
"So what does Creative Commons/ Open Source mean in all of this?"
Basically CC and Open Source were created out of necessity - to ensure that opportunists couldn't simply apply their own copyrights to a minimally-changed derivative of something already in the "public" domain.
It's fscked up, but the existence of copyright made the public domain nonexistent unless it too was brought under copyright "protection" in the form of open licenses.
Re: Re:
Yes, of course. I certainly can't think of any examples of entertainment companies trying to make money from old properties.
Dear MTV: Just because you can doesn’t mean you should.
Re:
Despite Mike's statement, it's not even obvious they can legally order a takedown. Okay, they have "a legal leg to stand on", but a single leg does not grant stability; I count three solid legs for fair use (reminder: the copyright holder must consider it before ordering takedown):
Now, this isn't a numbers game, and maybe a court will say amount and substantiality ("all of MTV"?) tip the balance.
MTV can legally take down whatever footage for which it exclusively holds the copyright. Fair Use wouldn’t generally apply in this case because the use itself didn’t transform the nature of, or provide a new purpose for, the work. And sharing the unaltered work without a profit motive in mind doesn’t make that sharing any more or less “fair”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Of course they can take down whatever they want, whether they own the copyright or not, but there are limitations on using the DMCA to force another entity to do that. In Lenz v. Universal "the district court held that Universal must consider fair use when filing a takedown notice, but noted that to prevail a plaintiff would need to show bad faith by a rights holder."
(Showing bad faith could be difficult here, particularly without knowing details of any claim.)
It's literally the first factor on the linked page: "the purpose and character of the use, including whether such use is of a commercial nature or is for nonprofit educational purposes;"
Those are not requirements, just factors to be considered. Also see on the Wikipedia page: "Using most or all of a work does not bar a finding of fair use"; "courts are permitted to include additional factors in their analysis."
I can demolish your arguments about the “purpose and character” prong and the “using most of all of a work” proposition with two words: ROM sites. But since two words doesn’t necessarily educate you, I’ll go further.
Assume, for a mere moment, that a given ROM site operates as a non-profit entity — not a legal one, mind you, but a non-profit all the same. The site only hosts ROMs from at least 15 years ago — long ago enough to obtain “retro” cred, but not recent enough that it’d offer a bunch of ROMs for games still (generally) on the market. The owner of this site swears their site offers ROMs for the sole purpose of historical preservation. For all intents and purposes, the site serves as a non-profit archive of videogame history.
And Nintendo, Sony, etc. could still legally destroy that site at any time.
Don’t fool yourself into thinking certain uses of a work that seem “fair” will equal a valid Fair Use defense in a court of law. Distributing full works for a supposedly benevolent reason won’t protect anyone’s ass from a copyright takedown/lawsuit. That includes your ass, too.
Not to mention by the time copyright expires, any relevance the work had has long passed as well. Usually.
And the thought that counts..
WE could add to the Law..
That the Originator, That created it is the only one to redo the Copyrights.
And that Copyrights to an individual(s)..not a corps.
And What is wonderful is the time persons spend to re-transcript the DATA from 1 form to another.
Wouldnt it be great to Show the OLD MTV tot he kids today..
Wild Kingdom,
Wide world of sports
Look up movie, hardly ever broadcast, Medusa touch..
How about Listening to ALL the music from 1 group, not "THE Best OF.."
All the Crap Disney ever made, not "The best of.."
How about a history book that LEADS you thru time and talks about All of it, NOT "the best of.."
Humans ruin everything.
VH1 was always better but I don't remember mtv being good.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I do remember the mtv "generation" as the beginning of the fake news generation.
Remember satanic human sacrifice foreign terrorist organization being a disproven by cnn on sept 11 2001?
That's the last time I remember watching CNN without nearly every word coming out of their mouths being a lie or simply totally wrong.
Re:
Why are right-wingers always so specifically obsessed with what CNN has supposedly said? There's a great many news outlets, yet they're the ones who are always singled out.
Trump hates CNN. Right wingers follow Dear Leader without hesitation or question. Do the math.
Re:
The anti-CNN stuff predates Trump, though. It's always struck me as rather strange, especially given that there are many other news orgs that are further left, if the idea is to create a false equivalence between them and Fox.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Reality has a left wing bia. By going after one of the less biased of the 'left wing' news outlets, they can smear straight reporting of the republics agenda.
' All bad news is biased, against republicans, only trust the people who echo things you think sound true because you hate minorities and the gays, climb inside the bubble and breathe what you emit! You won't die!"
…fucking what
Re:
"I do remember the mtv "generation" as the beginning of the fake news generation."
Sorry to burst your bubble, but fake news has been around since humans have been communicating. You need a different boogeyman.
"Remember satanic human sacrifice foreign terrorist organization being a disproven by cnn on sept 11 2001?"
It was an inside job!!!111111
"That's the last time I remember watching CNN without nearly every word coming out of their mouths being a lie or simply totally wrong."
What did you expect from Conservative News Network?
It's sad they took it down. The videos show the time when MTv was the no 1source of pop music. Before youtube or the concept of streaming TV existed. MTv
Was so influential in showing new wave music.
British groups Duran Duran etc it was a pioneer in showing Michael Jackson music videos. It had TV shows about metal and rap. Before it switched over to showing reality TV shows dozens of, 80s groups got their start by having a cool video on MTv
Theres still music video channels. But now every new music video is on YouTube. There was a time when
Any pop group had to have videos on MTv. It was the music equivalent of ESPN. It was a pop culture juggernaut. And MTv was on cable TV all over the world.
Teens now will never know how important it was in regard to breaking new artists and making rap music popular
At least these videos will probably be uploaded on
torrent websites at some point
Badge Earned: Ignominious Obscurity
The possibility that MTV might have gained some new relevance and brand-awareness has just been throttled aborning by this takedown. Good show, whoever submitted the takedown request! We shall all pray that you and MTV languish in growing penury that derives from the ignominious obscurity you have earned.
minor typo in the article
Just after the second moon landing shot you (the author) wrote:
I think you meant to write:
Otherwise, good piece.
Ever try searching?
Hmm, how to say this without the wrong people getting excited about it. ...
The Internet Archive has a whole lot of video, much of it uploaded by the Community. Even today, if you used the right keywords to search for certain Mostly legiTimite Versions of items that it hosts, you could probably find some of the files you were looking for.
Two more tips:
When you see something you really like at the Archive, download it. I was about 40% through the set we're talking about before it vanished.
If you value what the Archive does, send them a donation. Hey, it's tax-deductible!
At the Time of the Writing of the US Copyright Rules....
The 28 year possibility of copyright for a work was a lifetime. Now, however; the lifetime of current copyright holders is quite literally hundreds of years. Disney CORPORATION, a legal artificial person, in its current configuration or when it is bought out, will last for centuries. Why would they want to let go of their "property" and have other use it when they can legally wrest control of it possibly for centuries. What they probably really want is for Disney itself to be the "artist". Then, it will never die. Therefore it has a forever copyright. Currently, copyright is until the death of the author plus 75 years. Just imagine if Disney itself were the author? It would probably never die. Of course, then the monkey selfie would be held by the suddenly created corporation that was created solely to hold the copyright!
Can't you hear the corporate chants already "We live forever, no more free riding on the public domain by those real people" and "long live the corporations, the sole owners of copyright".
Re: At the Time of the Writing of the US Copyright Rules....
...you...seem confused.
Works of corporate authorship are subject to copyright for 95 years after publication.
MTV has become GAY TV with only 2 shows:
First: RuPaul Gay Drag Race show. Totally outlandish and ridiculous to anyone with a whiff of conservative values. And second: Teenage Gay Mom, worshipping 16 y./o.s Mothers with their 14 y./o.s fathers. What a loss of what was once the West's mightiest hammer against communist countries's regimes. Now it's a laughing stock to even the most deprived societies on Earth.
What, pray tell, makes queer-centric shows worthy of derision?
