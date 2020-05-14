Copyright Making Sure That MTV Remains An Irrelevant Relic, Rather Than A Cultural Icon

HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
Thu, May 14th 2020 2:47pmMike Masnick

For those of us of a certain age, MTV defined culture. It was where we learned about not just music, but wider pop culture. Of course, MTV lost its cultural place atop the mountaintop with the rise of the internet, but that doesn't mean that it wasn't a key source of culture in the 1980s. Historically, the way that society preserves and remembers culture is to share it and spread it around. This is actually how culture is created. Yet copyright is the opposite of that. Copyright is about locking up content and denying the ability to create shared culture around it. And the best evidence of this is the fact that someone (it is not entirely clear who...) with the power to do so, demanded that the Internet Archive take down a bunch of old MTV videos that were uploaded.

From a purely legal standpoint, it seems quite likely that whoever issued the takedown did have a legal leg to stand on. The real question, however, should be whether or not they have a moral or cultural leg to stand on. After all, if the entire point of copyright -- as per the Constitution -- is to encourage "the progress" then how does taking these old clips down do anything to support that goal?

There are a number of other points worth mentioning to demonstrate how crazy this whole thing is, starting with the fact that MTV itself knew how important it was to build on cultural touchstones in that its whole logo/image was built off a public domain image from just a few years earlier. The moon landing was in 1969, and MTV launched in 1981. Imagine if this image had been locked up under copyright?

This also demonstrates a separate point we've been making for years, which is that the actual commercial value of a piece of work locked up behind copyright, tends not to be that long, and yet we locked it up for basically a century for no good reason at all. In the earliest copyright times in the US, copyright initially was for 14 years, which could be renewed for another 14 if the copyright holder felt it was worth it. A maximum of 28 years would mean that most of the uploaded clips would now be in the public domain if we had kept those terms. And, as we've pointed out repeatedly, back when copyright was 28 years, renewable for another 28 years, very few works were renewed, suggesting that the vast majority of copyright holders did not see any reason to retain their copyright beyond 28 years (indeed, the numbers suggest many would have been fine with significantly shorter copyright terms):

Yet, today copyright automatically lasts beyond most of our lifetimes. And, for what purpose? Right now, MTV is not particularly culturally relevant. You'd think that someone might jump at the chance to get renewed interest in MTV's past cultural relevance, but the belief that copyright means we must lock up culture seems to prevail over common sense.

Taking down these cultural touchstones may have been perfectly legal, but all it's really done is help demonstrate the many, many problems of today's copyright law and how it destroys, rather than enhances, culture.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 14 May 2020 @ 1:17pm

    Not for lack of trying though

    Stories like this just highlight that creativity and culture will be preserved and spread in spite of copyright law, not because of it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 14 May 2020 @ 2:12pm

    Maximalists shoot selves in foot, but maintain control.

    It appears that someone sees some economic opportunity in those MTV shows. I cannot imagine what it might be, as I have some doubts about anyone paying to see them, or at least not a whole lot of people. So what is their agenda? Control?

    At a different level of reasoning, having those shows on the Internet Archive, maybe at some lower resolution, would create the opportunity for people to discuss those programs, and that just might create some interest which the copyright holder might then exploit. In the meantime, it is likely he's got nada.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Thad (profile), 14 May 2020 @ 2:53pm

      Re: Maximalists shoot selves in foot, but maintain control.

      It appears that someone sees some economic opportunity in those MTV shows.

      Not necessarily. A lot of big rightsholders enforce their copyrights just because they can, not because they have any real financial need to in a specific case. Nintendo comes to mind.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 14 May 2020 @ 3:03pm

    If you were MTV would you want people to remember you used to show music & make people happy instead of promoting overconsumption and teen moms?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 May 2020 @ 3:10pm

    There's still an MTV channel?!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    MathFox, 14 May 2020 @ 3:14pm

    Copyright law is there to allow publishers to bottle up our culture and sell it to the highest bidder.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.