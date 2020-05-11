HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
In Response To Getting Sued, Clearview Is Dumping All Of Its Private Customers
Facebook's Supreme Court Is In Place... And Everyone Hates It, Because Facebook Makes Everyone Hate Everything

Daily Deal: The Essential Guide to Starting a Business Bundle by Evan Kimbrell

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff. dept

Mon, May 11th 2020 10:39amDaily Deal

The Essential Guide to Starting a Business Bundle by Evan Kimbrell features 12 courses to teach you what you need to know to get your business up and running. Lessons focus on lead generation, social media presence, and digital marketing. Other courses focus on financial modeling, prototyping, product management, and more. It's on sale for $35.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

In Response To Getting Sued, Clearview Is Dumping All Of Its Private Customers
Facebook's Supreme Court Is In Place... And Everyone Hates It, Because Facebook Makes Everyone Hate Everything
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

13:39 Why Is The US Trying To Keep COVID-19 Vaccine Data Locked Up? Share It With The Whole Damn World (12)
12:03 Arrest Numbers Show The NYPD Is Handling Pandemic Enforcement With The Same Biased Enthusiasm It Put Into Stop And Frisk (12)
10:44 Facebook's Supreme Court Is In Place... And Everyone Hates It, Because Facebook Makes Everyone Hate Everything (6)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Essential Guide to Starting a Business Bundle by Evan Kimbrell (0)
09:27 In Response To Getting Sued, Clearview Is Dumping All Of Its Private Customers (5)
06:28 Study Shows US 5G Is An Over-hyped Disappointment (13)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (27)

Saturday

13:25 This Week In Techdirt History: May 3rd - 9th (10)

Friday

19:39 Twitter Making It Easier To Study The Public Discussions Around COVID-19 (10)
15:45 Court Of Appeals Affirms Lower Court Tossing BS 'Comedians In Cars' Copyright Lawsuit (18)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.