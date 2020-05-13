Ohio Government Asks Companies To Snitch On Employees, Gets Hit With Auto-Generated Bogus 'Tips' Instead
from the defeating-a-fraud-portal-with-fraudulent-submissions dept
Asking citizens to snitch on other citizens never seems to work out very well. The federal government has been doing it for years, maintaining "See Something, Say Something" hotlines that have mostly collected tips from people concerned about what their browner neighbors are doing. The same thing happens in the private sector. Ring's proprietary app -- Neighbors -- collects the same sort of garbage, empowering bigots to feel like they're acting on behalf of the common good.
With lockdown orders in effect and social distancing rules in place in several cities and states around the country, local governments are asking residents to pitch in with enforcement efforts by reporting those who are breaking the rules. New York City opened a tip line for reports of social distancing violators and collected a bunch of Hitler-related memes, videos of the mayor going to the gym, extended middle fingers, and dick pics instead.
The state of Ohio is asking for the same trouble. Its unemployment fraud portal is supposed to collect reports from businesses about employees of theirs that are collecting unemployment rather than coming into work. Some employees are opting out of potential infection when employers haven't shown the willingness to protect them by enforcing social distancing rules and/or providing them with personal protective equipment.
The state is now going to have to sift through a whole lot of algorithmically-generated crap to find genuine reports of work shirkers, thanks to the efforts of one anonymous coder.
The script, which began circulating on social media earlier this week, automatically fills out a “fraud reporting” form on the state of Ohio’s unemployment insurance website. State officials created the form to encourage companies to snitch on workers who are refusing to work under unsafe conditions, drawing outrage from workers and labor rights advocates. The script’s creator says the goal is to overwhelm the site with a flood of fake submissions, making it harder to process claims and thus deny people their benefits.
Flooding government websites with garbage data isn't the ideal solution but this will possibly make it more difficult for businesses to punish employees they're putting in harm's way by refusing to protect them from potential infection. The downside is this may also delay processing of legitimate claims from people who've been laid off. But if claims continue to be paid while investigations are still ongoing, it's probably a net win for employees who'd rather not roll the dice on dying while the pandemic runs its course.
The state is now aware of the scripted submissions and has deployed a new CAPTCHA that's a bit more difficult to defeat with a script. But the coder is already working on a way to bypass it so the flooding should resume momentarily. Unfortunately, there's no way to personalize submissions with dick pics or Hitler memes, but it should at least slow the roll of vindictive employers who'd rather see their employees punished than protected.
Filed Under: covid-19, lockdown, ohio, pandemic, safety, snitching, tipline, unemployment, workers
Reader Comments
I admit that I'm confused by this. What seems to be implied here is that people are refusing to work due to safety concerns, somehow remain employed despite refusing to work, and have managed to claim unemployment while retaining their job? There's something wrong with that picture on both sides.
The only thing I can think of is that these are casual workers on some kind of zero hour contract, and they've simply refused to accept shifts during the pandemic? In which case, I would say that the problem is with Ohio not requiring the correct paperwork to confirm unemployment status rather than being something they need to set up a snitching website for.
Re:
This is regular workers in non-social-distanced workplaces. They will have spent the past few weeks unemployed, collecting unemployment because they've been laid off at the choice of their employer (at the direction of the State).
Now, without requiring workplaces to be adapted for social distancing, Ohio is asking for workers to go back to potentially dangerous, un-social-distanced workplaces. The workers refusing to go back into work are doing so, in their opinion, because their employer is refusing to provide a safe workplace, and thus are unemployed at the behest of their employer until such time as the employer wishes to provide a safe workplace for them to return to. This is (perhaps) a valid reason to continue collecting unemployment.
The lockdown certainly implied that workplaces that could not provide social distancing were unsafe, and thus that was a valid reason for their initial unemployment.
Ohio are saying that it's not a valid reason and that by refusing to return to an unsafe workplace the employee has quit voluntarily.
From there, I suppose it's really up to the reader whether they think it's an employer's duty to provide a reasonably SARS-CoV-2 workplace.
Ain’t no maybe about it, baby. If an employer says an employee must return to the job, but refuses to offer anything in the way of safety protocols/PPE that will reasonably protect the employee from COVID-19, that employee has a good goddamn reason to collect unemployment. Anyone who thinks otherwise should look at the current number of COVID-19 cases — and deaths — as the best justification for the paranoia around working during a global pandemic.
Nope
Also, I worked at a gym plant for several years with a payoff contract. During layoff, and model changes, we collected unemployment from the state. GM made up the difference to the normal wage. One of the benefits of a union contract, and, they, gm, paid the differences in healthcare then. But, I would bet they don't do that now.
How do they "deserve" a job?
Re: How do they "deserve" a job?
Where to start. How about "Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness", or maybe, a Pareto analysis: how much is your life worth to you- if I offered you a million dollars, would you shoot yourself for the money?
I have lived near the coal fields of Kentucky and watched as diligent employees filled their lungs with coal dust and then witnessed those who gleaned the wealth file bankruptcy while shoveling their dollars into safe havens, defaulting on their obligations to pay pensions or their federal dues for black lung.
I don't have any reason to think that the US is free of businesses that will cheerfully slay their employees for dollars. Is that a good thing? We built a nation on the rule that the government helps assure us "life".
That CV19 is just a flu- wow, if you choose to disbelieve all the evidence, why bother writing screeds for others to read? If we follow your lead, it's all bogus anyway, right? You undercut your own thesis by penning text for the public.
Maybe you are right that bot driven abuse will spread to attack both sides of what could otherwise be a fact filled and rational dialog. While I am confident that it already has, what is your point about attacking the messenger? Techdirt did not compose nor first report on the Ohio Poison the Well bot. Threatening violence seems to be in vogue for some now. Does it make you feel big and strong to do that? It makes me think you feel frustrated and powerless.
Re: How do they "deserve" a job?
"I.e. they voluntarily quit their jobs."
"There's OSHA and state versions for enforcing workers' safety."
Is this a good time to point out that if the general enforcement of worker's rights is so slack whether to protect whistleblowers or not has been a nation-wide debate for years then perhaps the problem exists on the side which has minimum working conditions which in europe would often fall under the legal category of "slave labor"?
"If they aren't immunocompromised, or are elderly (over 70!) or have other co-morbidities, there is little if any risk from the Coronavirus - less than that of a Flu."
Oh, hey, the Trump suicide cult decided to make an appearance.
Here's a little tidbit for you - if the flu had a fatality rate measured in full percentages then that does NOT constitude "little to any" risk. Instead what I personally observe here is yet one more person thinking that it's a righteous thing to demand workers playing russian roulette with their lives on the line.
"So maybe they are roofers and would be out in the disinfecting sun, far apart, and are free to wear the provide masks, but prefer making MORE on unemployment than working in the heat or cold or rain."
Donald, is that you?
Because the attempt to counter the implication that US corporations would be playing fast and loose with safety regulations with an oddly specific scenario, a song and a dance is classic contemporary White House Press briefing material.
In your hypothetical I'll introduce the matching scenario; An Amazon warehouse making examples of workers who can't even appear at their workplace without getting crammed together like a nest of ants and "distancing" isn't really possible.
Let me know when you have a genuine scenario proving that US job-dodgers are endemic enough to warrant a "Pleaze to tell uz all about your zuzpiciouz neighbor, ja?" snitch line so your hypothesis gets some factual backing as well.
"...someone else can jam the umemployment benefit application and certification systems so these same people don't get their checks because they can't get through..."
So in your somewhat odd little world sending spam mail to a webpage expressly built to encourage people to report on whatever they themselves felt to be suspicious behavior is equal to someone performing a bona fide cyberwarfare attack on a government server?
"If you want to see things burn, remember that the fire may jump from the bonfire and destroy something you didn't want burned."
Here in europe we remember snitch lines - they're what East Germany used to foster an atmosphere of generic suspicion and the lesson learned has been that they never work because all they ever accomplish is to encourage the entire citizenry to view themselves as keepers of their fellow men.
That sort of thing deserves to burn. As does your implication that trashing a collectivist tool meant to foster suspicion and fear in the citizenry should be linked to trashing a vital part of government infrastructure.
I shouldn't really be surprised at what passes for republicans today wholeheartedly embrace the values, means and rhetoric used by the soviet union. I somehow wish Reagan could have been alive to read some of the bullshit offered by the current GOP and it's defenders.
Tell that to all the families of the otherwise healthy people under 70 who have died of COVID-19. Start with the family of 5-year-old Skylar Herbert.
By the by: The whole "COVID-19 is less of a risk than the flu” bullshit relies on the idea that the flu kills more people than the coronavirus. But COVID-19 has surpassed, in less than four months, the estimated amount of deaths attributed to the flu on an annual basis. Also, COVID-19 has killed a larger percentage of infected peoples than the flu does on an annual basis (“Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected.”).
Of course some roofers would prefer staying at home and collecting unemployment to working in extreme weather. But you generalize all roofers with an unfair image when you imply they would all take the same “out”. As someone whose father was a blue-collar worker, I can say with confidence that people who work like that would prefer work over sitting on their asses more often than not.
I can see a distinct difference between trying to keep people from losing unemployment benefits because of COVID-19 and trying to keep people from applying for or receiving unemployment benefits out of spite/greed. I pity anyone who can’t.
In the context of the rest of your post, this sentence says a lot about you.
None of it makes you look good.
Also, there is fraud......
.....with employees who actually make MORE money being on unemployment than being at work.
I've lived in Ohio forever, and I've talked to a few of my friends who have told me they just "claim" that the employer isn't protecting them, so they refuse to work, because of the extra $600 from Congress per week they get in addition to the state's unemployment.
....although, tbh, the unemployment portal is still a joke....
Re: Also, there is fraud......
Who cares? It just means that wages are so low that being unemployed is more beneficial.
Huh. People would prefer a living wage attached to unemployment over a less-than-living wage attached to menial labor. Imagine that~.
Re: Also, there is fraud......
"...because of the extra $600 from Congress per week they get in addition to the state's unemployment."
If unemployment benefits calculated to match subsistence level is that much more than the actual wages then perhaps it's time to review the minimum wage rules again.
We could always start with the idea of a maximum wage and go from there.
Re: Also, there is fraud......
"I heard it from a friend"
Who could argue with that kind of evidence? Roll out the army! Start collecting all the freeloaders and forcing them to work at gunpoint, that will teach them!
/s
Or you could get rid of net neutrality...
