Anti-Trump Ad Demonstrates Both The Streisand Effect & Masnick's Impossibility Theorem
Well, this one hits the sweet spot of topics I keep trying to demonstrate: both a Streisand Effect and Masnick's Impossibility Theorem. As you may have heard, a group of Republican political consultants and strategists, who very much dislike Donald Trump, put together an effort called The Lincoln Project, which is a PAC to campaign against Trump and Trumpian politics. They recently released an anti-Trump campaign ad about his terrible handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, called Mourning in America, which is a reference to Ronald Reagan's famous Morning in America campaign ad for the 1984 Presidential election. The new ad is, well, pretty powerful:
And while it's unlikely to convince Trump fans deep into their delusions, it certainly got under the President's skin. He went on one of his famous late night Twitter temper tantrums about the ad, and later lashed out at the Lincoln Project when talking to reporters. He was super, super mad.
And what did that do? Well, first it got the ad a ton of views. Earlier this week, one of the Lincoln Project's founders, Rick Wilson, noted that the ad had already received 15 million views across various platforms in the day or so since the ad had been released. Also, it resulted in the Lincoln Project getting a giant boost in funding:
The Lincoln Project, which is run by Republican operatives who oppose President Donald Trump, raised $1 million after the president ripped the group on Twitter this week – marking it the super PAC’s biggest day of fundraising yet.
Reed Galen, a member of the Lincoln Project’s advisory committee, told CNBC that the total came after the president’s Tuesday morning Twitter tirade in reaction to an ad titled “Mourning in America,” which unloads on Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. It recently aired on Fox News, which Trump often watches and praises. Galen said it was the Lincoln Project’s best single-day fundraising haul
Not only that, but it has opened up more opportunity for the Lincoln Project team to get their word out. With so much interest in the ad, it opened up opportunities for the project members to get their message in various mainstream media sources. Reed Galen wrote a piece for NBC:
What we accomplished this week was not something to be celebrated. No commercial should have the power to derail the leader of the free world.
And another Lincoln Project founder, George Conway (who, of course, is the husband of Trump senior advisor Kellyanne Conway), wrote something similar for the Washington Post:
It may strike you as deranged that a sitting president facing a pandemic has busied himself attacking journalists, political opponents, television news hosts and late-night comedians — even deriding a former president who merely boasted that “the ‘Ratings’ of my News Conferences etc.” were driving “the Lamestream Media . . . CRAZY,” and floated bogus miracle cures, including suggesting that scientists consider injecting humans with household disinfectants such as Clorox.
If so, you’re not alone. Tens of thousands of mental-health professionals, testing the bounds of professional ethics, have warned for years about Trump’s unfitness for office.
Some people listened; many, including myself, did not, until it was too late.
That's the kind of media exposure you can't buy, but which you get when you have a President who appears wholly unfamiliar with the Streisand Effect.
And that then takes us to the Impossibility Theorem, regarding the impossibility of doing content moderation at scale well. After Trump's ongoing tirade, Facebook slapped a "Partly False" warning label on the video when posted on Facebook. While the whole situation is ridiculous, it's at least mildly amusing, considering how frequently clueless Trumpkins insist that Facebook censors "conservative" (by which they mean Trumpian) viewpoints. Also, somewhat ironic in all of this: the only reason that Facebook now places such fact check labels on things is because anti-Trump people yelled at how Facebook needed to do more fact checking of political content on its site. So, now you get this.
Part of the issue is that Politifact judged one line in the ad as "false." That line was that Trump "bailed out Wall St. but not Main St." Politifact says that since the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program has given potentially forgivable loans to some small businesses, and because the bill was done by Congress, not the President, that line is "false." And yet, because angry (usually anti-Trump) people demanded that Facebook do more useless fact checking, the end result is that the video now gets a "false" label.
Of course, this shows both the impossibility of doing content moderation well and the silliness of betting big on fact checking with a full "true or false" claim. One could argue that that line has misleading elements, but is true in most cases. Tons of small businesses are shuttering. Many businesses have been unable to get PPP loans, and under the current terms of the loans, they're useless for many (especially if they have no work for people to do, since the loans have to be mostly used on payroll over the next couple months). But does that make the entire ad "false"? Of course not.
And Rick Wilson is super mad about this. He's right to be mad about Politifact's designation, though it's really a condemnation of the religious focus on "true or false" in fact checking, rather than in focusing on what is misleading or not:
But the ad doesn’t actually claim that small businesses received zero help. Rather, it makes the point that Main Street America is still seriously struggling as the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues.
But Wilson is also mad at Facebook:
Speaking exclusively to Mediaite, Wilson called the decision “the typical fuckery we’ve come to expect from both the Trump camp and their tame Facebook allies.”
“Facebook is perfectly content to allow content from QAnon lunatics, anti-vaxxers, alt-righters, and every form of Trump/Russian — but I repeat myself — disinformation,” he pointed out. “This is a sign of just how powerfully ‘Mourning In America’ shook Donald Trump and his allies. Their attempt to censor our ad isn’t a setback for us; it’s a declaration of an information war we will win.”
Separately, the Lincoln Project also sent out an email to supporters, again blaming Facebook:
... it's no secret that Facebook has stood by and done little to nothing as lie after lie — from the Liar-In-Chief himself — runs wild on their platform.
(Oh, and let's also not forget the conspiracy theories, foreign disinformation campaigns and negligence that got Mark Zuckerberg questioned by the United States Congress.)
But, this? This is an entirely different and dangerous kind of collusion.
And what is Facebook's excuse for playing favorites with its recently-transferred former employees in the Trump campaign?
They say a "fact-checker" labeled our claim that "Donald Trump helped bailout Wall Street, not Main Street" was untrue.
....Really?
The email goes on to justify the "main street" line with a bunch of links, and then again argues that Facebook is "censoring the truth" to help Trump:
Is that "Partly False?" Of course not.
We told the truth about Donald Trump...
He lost his damn mind over it on Twitter...
Attacked us in front of Air Force One...
Then sent his spin machine to discredit us...
And now his allies at Facebook are doing his damage control by censoring the truth he doesn't like.
I get the frustration -- and I find it at least a bit ironic that the whole "fact checking" system was a response to anti-Trump folks mad at Facebook for allowing pro-Trump nonsense to spread -- but this is just another example of the Impossibility Theorem. There is no "good" solution here. We live in a time where everyone's trying to discredit everyone they disagree with, and many of these things depend on your perspective or your interpretation of a broad statement, like whether or not Trump is helping "main street."
We can agree that it's silly that Facebook has put this label on the video, but also recognize that it's not "Trump's allies at Facebook" working to "censor the truth he doesn't like." That's just absurd (especially given the reason the fact checking set up was put together in the first place).
But, hey, outrage and claims of censorship feed into the narrative (and feed into the Streisand Effect), so perhaps it all is just designed to work together.
Filed Under: donald trump, fact checking, fundraising, george conway, impossibility theorem, masnick's impossibility theorem, political ads, reed galen, rick wilson, streisand effect, super pac, temper tantrum
Companies: facebook, lincoln project, politifact
Reader Comments
The First Word“
Look, it's really not that difficult for honest people...
Such a missed opportunity, they could have easily used this in their favor and supported, rather than undermined, their point.
'So, as it turns out one of the statements in the ad was a little confusing to the point that it could be seen as misleading. While this was not our intention we accept that a mistake was made, and as a result we apologize for the confusion and will be removing that part, replacing it with what we feel is a more clear statement. While this will take some extra work on our part as people who care about the truth we feel it is important to make sure that our claims are are honest and accurate as possible, as any honest person would do in a similar situation.'
I wonder why they'd accuse Facebook of censorship to benefit Trump. It's not like they've had off the record meetings with him and put right wing misinformation peddler, and close personal friend and advisor of Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson's Daily Caller in a position to be the arbiters of truth...
How dare they treat me like I want them to treat the other guy.
Edit the ad, lose the line or ad a fscking asterisk & explain what you meant better. Stop getting into the fscking weeds about this shit.
I was called a hacker, identity thief, & a whole slew of names.
I didn't stop & cry about it, demand it be censored, I kept being a giant pain in their asses. *
Everyone contributed to this true false litmus testing bullshit being "needed", so fscking adapt the message stop putting energy into needless sidequests that give no actual rewards.
When they selectively included tweets of mine to make it look like I was all for passing out their social security numbers to cause them hassles when I specifically had said we could post the document BUT in this case we should honor the court retracting it because it will cause us hassles we don't need & thats not how we do things.
I don't have a FB so I dunno, but I am curious.
I am guessing there is a Trump account there as well...
How many of his posts are flagged as partially false?
We know he can contradict himself and reality in the space of 45 seconds in a speech, so is his page covered in partially false?
Re:
Although there are Facebook pages in his name, it doesn't appear that he uses it much, and it just puts out things like happy holidays official White House messages. In other words, no real content. The actual content and usage appears to be almost exclusive to twitter.
Re:
He's purely a Twitter shitter from what I can tell.
The running gag.
I've been following Techdirt for 15+ years, and I have to say: this appears to be the perfect convergence of Mike's two broadest contributions to internet discourse.
Mixed in with some of the best examples of bitter irony and self-awarewolves I've ever seen, this article just delivered a wry chuckle to me that's been building since before Youtube was a thing.
Thanks, Mike. Keep being you.
Look, it's really not that difficult for honest people...
Such a missed opportunity, they could have easily used this in their favor and supported, rather than undermined, their point.
'So, as it turns out one of the statements in the ad was a little confusing to the point that it could be seen as misleading. While this was not our intention we accept that a mistake was made, and as a result we apologize for the confusion and will be removing that part, replacing it with what we feel is a more clear statement. While this will take some extra work on our part as people who care about the truth we feel it is important to make sure that our claims are are honest and accurate as possible, as any honest person would do in a similar situation.'
Re: Look, it's really not that difficult for honest people...
This is even easier: "Bailed out" means "completely saved", not "kinda sorta maybe helped a small fraction of victims". Main Street was not remotely bailed out.
But hey, the poor, poor lobbyists are going to get free money from the government in the next round because they are hurting so very badly, so no worries.
Re: Look, it's really not that difficult for honest people...
The statement that was removed is not the one that undermined their point. It was this one:
"Donald Trump's failed presidency has left the nation weaker, sicker, and teetering on the verge of another Great Depression."
Because I'm pretty sure the virus did those things, not Trump's "failed presidency."
This type of manipulative trash was what got Trump elected in the first place, and that's where the failure was. Whether his presidency is a failure is a non-issue and undeserving of consideration.
Re: Re: Look, it's really not that difficult for honest people..
Because I'm pretty sure the virus did those things, not Trump's "failed presidency."
The virus certainly deserves a good chunk of the blame but for that to be true similar effects would need to be taking place in basically every other country that's been hit, and as far as I know several of them are doing much better than the US at the moment thanks to actual leadership during the crisis rather than whatever you want to call Trump's response.
Re: Re: Re: Look, it's really not that difficult for honest peop
Which other countries are you talking about? Hopefully not China, who hasn't reported a new death in how long? Hopefully not Italy, who per capita has arguably been the fastest, most heavily hit country in the world. Hopefully not Great Britain, which was recently reported as the new "epicenter" of the virus.
In one sentence you just proved my point:
"...but for that to be true similar effects would need to be taking place in basically every other country that's been hit, and as far as I know several of them are doing much better than the US at the moment..."
You just used "basically every" and "several, as far as I know" referring to the same thing in the same sentence without providing any evidence to support your claim. You just used the same manipulative tool that a typical politician does.
If you were president, do you think you would have handled it better? Do you think your candidate would have been on top of it sooner? Trump did what any politician would have done: he acted with his own interests in mind.
Also, this is an unprecedented situation the likes of which nobody alive anytime recently has seen or had any experience dealing with.
That was not my point with my original reply however. To illustrate my point for you, again, let's take a look at how the above statement might have been modified in the case that Trump did act sooner:
"Donald Trump's failed presidency has left the nation weaker, poorer, and teetering on the verge of another Great Depression."
He was going to get hammered unfairly and dishonestly either way, because that's the kind of behavior that political extremism encourages.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Look, it's really not that difficult for honest
You just had to take his words out of context and place them in your conflated context. What does that make you?
Btw, his statement can be easily be proven true by perusing the statistics for COVID-19 at https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
Yes that ad is partly false.
Re:
Blaming terrorism on Trump is the false part.
Re: Re:
Which wasn't in the ad, so if that's your objection then you're fighting against either a hallucination or a strawman.
Re: Re: Re:
Do you even know what terrorism is you complete moron?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Ah, one of those kinds of people, have fun screaming at the void in that case.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Projection isn't going to get you anywhere.
“Armed men dressed in militiary-style outfits storming into a government building with the intent of intimidating lawmakers into making decisions approved by a bunch of military-cosplaying short-dicked treasonweasels” sounds like terrorism to me.
Re:
Anti-quarantine protester nutjobs I'm guessing?
Re:
It's exactly like that except they are armed with biological weapons and nerve agents, and are located far away.
So yes, that's them.
I bet you think Obama was born in Kenya, too.
Re:
Was his mother a dual national too?
I'm not sure if he was or not.
Re: Re:
No, she was American. His father was Kenyan, but that's irrelevant since he was born in Hawaii.
I find the birther idiocy quite revealing of the attitudes on the two "sides", though. When there was question over whether John McCain was "natural born" since he was born on an overseas military base, Obama and Clinton both signed to agree that he was indeed eligible and it was no longer an issue during that election. When there was question over Obama's eligibility, he was vetted well beyond the standards of any previous candidate before and after his inauguration, and still some people don't believe he was. There must be something...different...about him I guess?
Re: Re: Re:
He was fine except for claiming the WMDs aren't real when they are clearly real. Also he had some kind of idealized version of what the internet is that wasn't reality based.
I liked Obama.
Re:
I do agree an Obama was born in Kenya
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Blaming terrorism on Trump is the false part."
Why would that be false?
Every time you bomb a peaceful gathering resulting in the death of many, how many new terrorists have you created?
Ads and truth
If ads in general was held to the same standards as applied to the Lincoln Projects ad, they would all have the label "Partly False Information" plastered on them.
Can't Appear Too Obvious
One of the major distinctions isn't that big corporate tech companies will ONLY censor pro-Trump messages, it's that big corporate tech companies are considerably BIASED against pro-Trump messages. When a conservative argument gets censored, it's probably for a bogus reason. But if an anti-Trump message gets a slap on the wrist, you know that the Trump hater totally blew it.
Re: Can't Appear Too Obvious
And, of course, your "evidence" for this is a bunch of dumb anecdotes.
Or obvious at all appareantly
Of course I'm sure you'll have no problem pointing to several examples of those poor persecuted conservatives that didn't deserve to be 'censored' to back up the argument that the reasons for them being told 'not on our platform' were completely bogus and just made up to crack down on their 'conservative views'...
Breaking this one out again...
Conservative: I have been censored for my conservative views
Me: Holy shit! You were censored for wanting lower taxes?
Con: LOL no…no not those views
Me: So…deregulation?
Con: Haha no not those views either
Me: Which views, exactly?
Con: Oh, you know the ones
(All credit to Twitter user @ndrew_lawrence.)
Re: Breaking this one out again...
Well, it's been expanding out from the white supremacists recently at least. Thanks to the pandemic, some of the higher profile bans have been people either claiming the entire disease is a socialist hoax, or trying to encourage people to protest with the specific goal of overrunning the ability of authorities to cope.
Pure idiocy, but at least it's not thinly veiled Klan activity for once.
Re: Re: Breaking this one out again...
I'm confused as to their purpose or intent. wtf do they think is going to happen - or maybe they are not thinking
'I don't wanna eat the yucky veggies, I don't!'
Far as I can tell it's the equivalent of a toddler angry that their parents are telling them to do something and throwing a tantrum in response; they just really don't like people telling them what to do, with the fact that they're being told to not do something to keep the body count low going right over their tiny little heads.
Please show me a single “conservative argument” that the government censored.
(Reminder: Moderation is a platform operator saying “we don’t do that here”. Discretion is you saying “I won’t do that there”. Censorship is someone saying “you can’t do that anywhere” before or after threats of either violence or government intervention.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"When a conservative argument gets censored, it's probably for a bogus reason"
It's actually usually not, it's just that they have to pretend it is rather than be honest and go "damn, I shouldn't have made the white supremacism so obvious".
Name one conservative that's actually been censored for innocent reasons, rather than for being an actual hateful piece of shit.
Re: Can't Appear Too Obvious
"it's that big corporate tech companies are considerably BIASED against pro-Trump messages."
When said trump messages include things like injecting chlorine, one would think that the private business decision to remove said message would be the prudent thing to do. Can you identify anything that might change this most obvious conclusion? What is it that makes this "censoring" bogus? Non-removal of that message might result in legal action against them ... but its bogus - yeah sure it is.
This smells of both sides bullshit.
Wait, what happened to Angela Merckel?
