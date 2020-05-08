What A Coincidence! Same Day Senator Burr Dumped His Stock, So Did His Brother-in-Law!
Senator Richard Burr's potential insider trading issues, for which he's being investigated, may have gotten quite a bit worse this week. A new report notes that on the same day Burr sold off a "significant percentage" of his stock holdings (while also telling the public not to worry about COVID-19), it turns out his brother-in-law just coincidentally decided to dump a bunch of stock too. Amazing!
Sen. Richard Burr was not the only member of his family to sell off a significant portion of his stock holdings in February, ahead of the market crash spurred by coronavirus fears. On the same day Burr sold, his brother-in-law also dumped tens of thousands of dollars worth of shares. The market fell by more than 30% in the subsequent month.
Burr’s brother-in-law, Gerald Fauth, who has a post on the National Mediation Board, sold between $97,000 and $280,000 worth of shares in six companies — including several that have been hit particularly hard in the market swoon and economic downturn.
Could this actually be a coincidence? Sure. Maybe. But the timing (the very same day...) does seem notable. As the ProPublica report notes, Fauth "is not a frequent stock trader." Burr insists that his sales were based on public information, though it's difficult to see how he could simply ignore the classified briefings he got concerning the rising pandemic issues, and base decisions entirely on public information. Indeed, this is why government officials should be required to hand off any equities like this to a blind trust where they have no visibility into how it's traded.
Even if this is all legal (which is not certain either way yet...), it again reinforces the belief that the powerful live by different rules and are able to game the system for personal advantage, even as they're supposed to be serving the public interest.
Filed Under: gerald fauth, insider trading, public interest, richard burr, soft corruption, trust
Insider?
How is this insider trading? Surely anyone who invests and was paying attention could see that drop coming. Late March was well into the pandemic and the market was already reacting to it beforehand. It was pretty obvious that travel-related stocks were going to drop precipitously and that a drop like that has a ripple effect across the whole market. Everybody sold out, that's why the market as a whole dropped. Only those not paying attention got stuck holding.
Politicians are scum, it's in their genes. But there's really no chance anything will come of all this feigned indignity at people selling stock before it loses a ton of value.
Re: Insider?
If he's tradeing based on information received in a classified briefing, while at the same time publicly touting that everything is fine and there's nothing to worry about... uh, yeah, dude, that's the definition of insider trading.
It's easy to forget now how many people believed this wasn't going to hit the US hard at the time of these sales in early February. Lots of people didn't believe it was serious until March. And Burr's public statements contributed to that.
Re: Re: Insider?
Traders react violently to the slightest hint that something may go right or wrong. Today, for example, saw a market rally based on a report of the job market being trash. It makes little sense that a bad report would cause a bullish reaction but a single report saying "this might be the bottom" is all it takes.
Airlines and other modes of travel were publicly shutting down flights and introducing travel restrictions. That's more than enough to tell an investor that travel (and oil, agents, etc) are most likely going to be hit hard and it's time to pull out. Investors also know that a big hit to oil and airlines will depress the entire market. Enough people saw this coming that their activities tanked the entire market.
It took zero insider info for any of that to happen.
Maybe Burr & Co. did have classified info say something bad was coming. What I'm saying is that that info was of questionable value when even those without those reports could see it coming (if they were paying attention). I think it's going to be hard to argue that, sleazebags they may be, Burr and his son-in-law did anything provably wrong. Unfortunately.
Re: Insider?
How, pray tell, is a high level senator receiving classified warnings, but saying in public that everything is fine, not the definition of an insider? And no, everyone didn't know that travel stocks were going to tank.
Re: Re: Insider?
I have absolutely no insider connections and I "knew". Clearly I wasn't alone in that knowledge, either. How could travel not tank when even Trump was announcing travel restrictions the month before?
The only way you didn't know that was coming is if you weren't paying any attention at all (or lack the critical thinking skills to make the connection).
Re: Re: Re: Insider?
The question is being asked, that is all, don't have a cow.
Why are you so defensive anyways?
Trading on "public information" isn't the criteria, nor should it be.
Once you know the inside information it's easy to find public information that supports a trade. The key question was whether the inside information was communicated and triggered the trade.
'Everything is fine!' said the captain putting on a life-vest...
Truly, you'd be hard pressed to find a more amazing coincidence than not one but two people in a family dumping stocks in companies about to take a beating while one of them is assuring the public that everything is going to be fine, nothing to worry about.
With incredible luck like that though they really should check out the lotto, I'm sure they'd have no problem winning several times in a row and raking in far more than any piddling little stocks could ever get them.
