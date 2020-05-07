Amazon Sued For Saying You've 'Bought' Movies That It Can Take Away From You
For well over a decade we've talked about the many problems that arise when copyright is compared to "property" -- and people try to simply move over concepts from physical, tangible property into the world of digital. A key aspect of this: when you "purchase" something digital online, is it really a "purchase" or is it a "license" (especially a license that could be revoked)? If it was a true "purchase" then you should own it and the seller shouldn't be able to take it back. But in practice, over and over and over again, we've seen stories of people having things they supposedly "bought" disappear. The situation is so crazy that we've referred to it as Schrödinger's Download, in that many copyright holders and retailers would like the very same thing to be a "sale" some of the time, and a "license" some of the time (the "times" for each tend to be when it hurts the consumers the most). This has, at times, seeped into physical goods, where they've tried to add "license agreements" to physical products. Or, worse, when some copyright folks claimed that buying a DVD means you don't actually own what you bought, but rather are merely "purchasing access" to the content, and that could be revoked.
Anyway, I'm amazed that we don't see more lawsuits about this kind of thing -- but one was recently filed in California. Someone named Amanda Caudel is suing Amazon for saying that you've "purchased" a video download, which Amazon might disappear from your library whenever it wants. As the lawsuit makes clear, Amazon directly says that you are buying the movie (as opposed to renting it). From the lawsuit filing itself:
And, they point out, in your account there's a listing of "Your Video Purchases & Rentals." But, the lawsuit claims, what you purchase doesn't seem to behave like a real purchase:
Reasonable consumers will expect that the use of a “Buy” button and the representation that their Video Content is a “Purchase” means that the consumer has paid for full access to the Video Content and, like any bought product, that access cannot be revoked.
Unfortunately for consumers who chose the “Buy” option, this is deceptive and untrue. Rather, the ugly truth is that Defendant secretly reserves the right to terminate the consumers’ access and use of the Video Content at any time, and has done so on numerous occasions, leaving the consumer without the ability to enjoy their already-bought Video Content.
Defendant’s representations are misleading because they give the impression that the Video Content is purchased – i.e. the person owns it - when in fact that is not true because Defendant or others may revoke access to the Video Content at any time and for any reason.
In so representing the “Purchase” of Video Content as true ownership of the content, Defendant took advantage of the (1) cognitive shortcuts made at the point-of-sale, e.g. Rent v. Buy and (2) price of the Video Content, which is akin to an outright purchase versus a rental.
Though some consumers may get lucky and never lose access to any of their paid-for media, others may one day find that their Video Content is now completely inaccessible. Regardless, all consumers have overpaid for the Video Content because they are not in fact owners of the Video Content, despite have paid extra money to “Buy” the product.
The plaintiff (or rather, her lawyers) are trying to make this a class action lawsuit, and are arguing that (among other things) this is false advertising. I am, not surprisingly, sympathetic to the plaintiff -- and remain disappointed at how copyright and similar restrictions are being used to chip away at ownership and actual property rights. That said... I'm not that optimistic the case will get very far. In the past, companies have been able to wiggle out of similar claims, and I'm pretty sure that Amazon tries to push disputes like this to binding arbitration, meaning that the lawsuit may be dead on arrival.
Still, it's yet another reminder of how copyright is chipping away at real property.
Filed Under: amanda caudel, buy, class action, copyright, digital goods, end of ownership, false advertising, ownership, property, property rights, purchase, rent
Companies: amazon
Pirates, as always, are unaffected.
This is why I love Rifftrax
You know Rifftrax, the offshoot of Mystery Science Theater 3000? You don't have to deal with this bullshit on their website. Once you purchase something there, it's yours forever, DRM-free. Not only that, but if for some reason Rifftrax removes an item from their store and you purchased it before it was removed, it remains in your online library (if you want higher resolution, or something like that).
SO glad I don't have to deal with these online stores anymore…
Pirates, as always, are unaffected.
Re:
I wasn't sure if this was insightful, or funny. So I gave you both. I wish I could make you the first word. Simple, elegant, and true, well said.
I'm sure it's in their terms of service that by breathing or having an account or whatever you have automatically agreed to, and if not they could just go change it now to add it in
Re:
I agree with Mike on this.
You can't just change the meaning of a word with a boat load of legal speak. You either purchased something, or you didn't. Your either pregnant or your not. There is no "sort of" for either.
Just like changing the definition of "Assault Rifle" to fit the modern, mostly leftist narrative. Or inventing a new word "Assault Weapon (coined in 1989) for the same reason.
https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-legal-definition-of-assault-weapon
Or like when Obama changed the definition of "gender", and now Trump wants to change it too. Who gave the President of either political party the authority to change the definition of a word?
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-change-transgender-definition-745214 /
We can't just start changing the definition of words. IMHO Regardless of if your using cleverly worded disclaimers or political narratives, it sets an extremely bad precedent.
PS. If I ever see the word "covfefe", coined by our incoherent President in any dictionary, I'm going to lose my shit. :)
Re: Re:covfefe
Thar she blows,
https://www.dictionary.com/e/pop-culture/covfefe/
https://www.macmillandictionaryblog.com/cov fefe
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=covfefe
https://www.collinsdictionary.com/submi ssion/19296/covfefe
Amazon steals the vids you bought
Amazon wiped several videos I purchased. Short sighted of them, because I've never "bought" a video from them since.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Does this person even have standing to sue over this as looking at the linked complaint she doesn't seem to have had a purchase revoked?
The only evidence she includes is a random reddit post and an old consumerreports post and even that is weak - as the problem their seemed to be a problem with streaming to a TV but they could still access an already downloaded file.
I'm no fan of companies treating stuff as licenses/purchases when it benefits them, but this seems a stretch especially with no evidence and I'd find it hard to believe a court would rule against a purchase if one method of viewing content was removed, otherwise you could sue stores for selling Blu-Ray discs considering the DRM on them can revoke your rights (if you use a PC to play them at least as the software on PC won't play Blu-Rays without periodic updates).
Re:
It's a false advertising claim, the damage is from having been duped into spending money and getting something (access that can be revoked) other than what she was told she was getting (purchase). What she got just isn't as good as what she thought she was paying for regardless of whether her access has been already revoked or not.
If only Congress wasn't in the pocket of the industry we could get laws that make sense.
Its a sale its a license... that debate is b/c their contractual obligations mean they can pay out different amounts to the artists while charging us the same inflated prices.
If they weren't able to demand we all give up our rights to the content we purchased & allow them to control the where how when of when we can use it, they might have to try harder to please consumers.
Its a mostly uneeded industry trying to nickel and dime everyone to keep a grip on their market that should have gone the way of the dodo long ago.
Sorry, but that's how a capitalist dictatorship works.
Re:
Like China?
Re: Re:
Read the comment you replied to. You've obviously failed to do so prior to posting your comment.
Re: Re: Re:
How is China not capitalistic (which they've been since Deng Xiaoping) or a Dictatorship (which they've been for ages)?
Re:
Are not those two words mutually exclusive?
Re: Re:
No. Not remotely. How do you imagine so?
Maybe I'll be able to view the Rubicon TV series I purchased a long time ago again.
List it what it is and let people make informed decisions
It would be interesting to see how sales were impacted if 'Purchase' was swapped out for the more honest 'License' and people were made aware upfront just what the terms were for their 'purchase' rather than having that buried in the TOS, as I imagine that the argument in the lawsuit is spot on in that when people see 'buy/purchase' they are not thinking that they are paying money for something that can be taken from them at any time, any more than they'd expect a store to have the ability to show up at their house and take back a physical copy of a movie.
that's only because the movies weren't purchased using Amazon's own 5G Quantum Supremacy QuiBitCoinz...duh!?!
And someplace
In the near future,
A judge will ask for the changing of the meaning of Purchase, or they will Augment/add to it a new meaning.
Capitalism at its best.
Re: And someplace
It's funny how people dis capitalism, as if there's some other utopian economic system that we're all missing out on.
GREED is the death of all economic systems. I don't bow to the alter of capitalism, socialism, or any of these other "ism's", but as long as mankind is involved, there is no perfect socio-economic system.
Re: Re: And someplace
Does not seem to matter what ism is being discussed, many misunderstand the terms they use.
Re: Re: And someplace
There are options which no one will investigate since they are religiously bound to their -isms, for sure. Conversely, any system could probably work with the safeguards built in which keep power from being concentrated anywhere. The freedom to mix and match, and innovate, when things are no longer working for a society, would be helpful in countering issues such as greed. Note also that greed is a learned cultural behavior, and one can "accumulate" other things than money or power over others for individuals who have a need for "greatness".
Re: Re: And someplace
Most gov. forms can Work, as long as there are a few restrictions..
I could make Fascism work..
Capitalism is based on taking advantage of ANOTHER system.
The Failings, tend to be Grand if not restricted, and we have seen A few over the last 20-30 years.
We even made restrictions to Curb the problems, Because they happened BEFORE..(we make laws after the fact)
The rules started changing in the 1970's..and it just gets worse, as we didnt/dont Enforce the regs we have/had.
PART of capitalism is Failure, and Dying as a corp...and others take it place...THIS HASNT HAPPENED.. And its come out of our pockets.
Est. Value of USA corps, is worth over 100 times the amount of money in the world. But how can you do that? you shouldnt and you cant. They are over valued, and Stocks have been issued based on that Value. Which means that if ANY one of the top corps fails, they will take TONS of money with them. AND LLC will protect them.
Re: Re: Re: And someplace
I don't think you could make capitalism work, as you don't even seem able to make capitalization work.
(Sorry "ECA", but every single one of your posts hurts my eyes.)
If Amazon allowed people to actually buy content rather than just paying for a license, I would actually buy some things from them. They have a goofy TV show from a few years ago called Level Up that can't be found anywhere else. And yes, I've looked and it doesn't seem to exist on any pirate sites. When the show originally aired, pirates put up the first season (complete with station logos, popup ads, etc), but skipped the season finale and all of the second season. Since then, Amazon is the only place I've been able to find it. However, I'm not going to pay money for something that I can't keep. If they offered it in downloadable, DRM-free formats, I would pay just to have pristine copies of the entire series.
I know that pirates have ripped stuff from Amazon, but I don't know how to do that and my efforts at screen recording haven't been very successful. I mean, outside of pointing a camera at my monitor, which gives crap results.
I don't think this lawsuit will get anywhere. Unless you've been living in a cave for the past hundred years, you don't own the digital content you pay for on any streaming service. Everybody knows that the digital content (video streaming) that you purchase, you're only paying for a "license" to access that content. This is why I never purchase any digital content that is hosted on some server connected to the internet.
Morons would think otherwise. If you "owned" the VOD content you purchase, you would be able to download a copy for yourself. Streaming and VOD content is what the entertainment has been shepherding everyone towards because they don't want you selling the content you purchase to someone else.
While I do purchase Blu-rays, I also download digital content from sites that exists online. The entertainment industry wants to do away with physical media but considering that not a lot of movies and music fans buy digital content, they're stuck.
