Tim Bray, Early Internet Guru, And Amazon VP Quits Over The 'Chickenshit' Company's Targeting Of Employees Speaking Out About COVID-19
from the good-for-him dept
If you do anything internet related, hopefully you already know Tim Bray. Among tons of other things, he helped develop XML and a variety of other standards/technologies the internet relies on. He's also been a vocal and thoughtful commenter on a wide variety of issues, especially in the tech policy space. For the past five years he's been working at Amazon as a VP and Distinguished Engineer -- but as he's announced he has now quit in protest over the company's retaliation against workers who were speaking up over the company's handling of their working conditions during the pandemic. Bray gives some of the background of workers organizing and speaking up about their concerns, and then discusses the company's reaction (firing the vocal ones and offering lame excuses).
Warehouse workers reached out to AECJ for support. They responded by internally promoting a petition and organizing a video call for Thursday April 16 featuring warehouse workers from around the world, with guest activist Naomi Klein. An announcement sent to internal mailing lists on Friday April 10th was apparently the flashpoint. Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, two visible AECJ leaders, were fired on the spot that day. The justifications were laughable; it was clear to any reasonable observer that they were turfed for whistleblowing.
Management could have objected to the event, or demanded that outsiders be excluded, or that leadership be represented, or any number of other things; there was plenty of time. Instead, they just fired the activists.
At that point I snapped. VPs shouldn’t go publicly rogue, so I escalated through the proper channels and by the book. I’m not at liberty to disclose those discussions, but I made many of the arguments appearing in this essay. I think I made them to the appropriate people.
That done, remaining an Amazon VP would have meant, in effect, signing off on actions I despised. So I resigned.
Bray does not mince words about how terrible he thinks this response was, and even includes "some descriptive phrases you might use to describe the activist-firing."
-
“Chickenshit.”
-
“Kill the messenger.”
-
“Never heard of the Streisand effect.”
-
“Designed to create a climate of fear.”
-
“Like painting a sign on your forehead saying ‘Either guilty, or has something to hide.’”
Firing whistleblowers isn’t just a side-effect of macroeconomic forces, nor is it intrinsic to the function of free markets. It’s evidence of a vein of toxicity running through the company culture. I choose neither to serve nor drink that poison.
For reasons beyond just the coinage of the phrase, I find it especially interesting that Bray made the Streisand Effect comparison. Amazon has a history of somewhat ruthless employee practices, but straight up intimidation of a workforce speaking out for their health and safety in the midst of a pandemic, when they're more essential than ever... seems just insanely short-sighted and self-destructive. Hopefully, Bray taking a stand and quitting his job makes someone wake up within the company that this is the exact wrong approach.
While Amazon may be right that its warehouse workers have the short end of the power-balance stick, the company is still deep in competition for engineering talent. Bray quitting so publicly and with such clarity of purpose may certainly make a number of top engineers whom the company would like to hire think that they may feel better about their souls by choosing to work elsewhere.
On a separate note, Bray points out that the Guardian, somewhat bizarrely for a major publication like this, simply reprinted his entire blog post without first asking him:
Tim does have a CC BY-NC 2.0 license on his blog, where the post was originally made, but it's not clear whether the Guardian's use would really be considered "non-commercial." Of course, for years we've called out the vagueness associated with what is and what is not "non-commercial" use, but the Guardian is at least on a very thin borderline. I find it somewhat surprising that it chose not to at least ask before publishing it. At the same time, the Guardian has tremendous reach, and if the most important part to Tim is getting his message out, the Guardian is not a bad way to do it.
Update: Tim took out his list of descriptive phrases after someone suggested it was too far. We'll be leaving them in this post. Separately, he notes that the Guardian took down their post and apologized, and he seems content with this outcome.
Filed Under: covid-19, employees, organizing, streisand effect, tim bray, warehouse
Companies: amazon
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
I remember a phrase popularized a few months ago on social media, and I will continue to use it whenever possible:
The wrong Amazon is burning.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's worth noting that the Guardian has taken the article down (archive) and has apologized. https://twitter.com/timbray/status/1257377704506265601
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Good on the Guardian. And I would say that what the Guardian did was commercial use (seeing as it is a for-profit company), so it violated the CC license (which I use as well for my original music) and therefore, Tim Bray's copyright. The Guardian apologizing and taking down the article was the right thing to do, and I'm happy they did it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
FWIW, the Guardian is not a for-profit company, but on the other points you may be right.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Fair enough, and duly noted.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Updated
Have added a short update at the end with two bits of additional info:
Tim removed the descriptive phrases after someone he trusted told him it was over the line.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
As so often happens, the top dog has too much power and cant handel it. The phrase ' with great power comes great responsibility' is oh, so true and it dont look like Bezos is up to it. He's proven that he is concerned with having power and money, but greed seems to have gotten the top most place on the list. The money being made was very subdtantial but not enough for him, having to introduce the charge for postage and the ridiculous Prime Time, just to make even more profit! Treating employees like this is not good. Watching his ad, truing to convince everyone what a wonderful company and wonderful boss he is dont work. When something like that has to be used to keep and attract customers, he's hiding something! Guess we now know what!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The bottom line
Amazon is simply too big to fail now. They can whatever the hell they want, take their beatings in the news and business will go on as usual. There is next to nothing that can tear them down at this point. They are free to act however they please and the public's complaints, even those of its employees, are nought but impotent gnat farts in the breeze.
Not saying it's "right". It's just how it is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Any company considered “too big to fail” has become too big.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Calling them "too big" implies there is a "solution". What do you propose to bring Amazon back down to bite size nuggets? Or any huge corporation for that matter?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Tailoring a solution for Amazon would probably involve limits on how many competing brands they are allowed to carry, and maybe the creation of a Not-Amazon company to foster a minimal degree of competition.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The list goes too far? And here i thought it was an experiment in radical understatement.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I found the "descriptive phrases" quite refreshing. Some people, like journalists, diplomats, lawyers, politicians etc are often under great pressure to use only blandspeak. Tim Bray is none of those. I respect a Distinguished Engineer who speaks his mind in terms everyone can understand! Please, more of this!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Tim removed the descriptive phrases after someone he trusted told him it was over the line."
Ummm, fsck that guy you told you that.
The reason nothing actually ever changes is because people latch onto stupid shit like this.
You were very rude in how you called them on in firing people who were living in fear of dying because the company couldn't be bothered to do anything until publicly embarrassed. If you call them chickenshit they will have hurt feelings.
Fuck em.
Global Pandemic.
The top brass are assuming everything is fine & these few naredowells are just agitators.
Except no one is being told they were exposed.
Workers are being told to not disclose if they are sick.
There has been NO PPE given to them.
Perhaps the top brass needs to come down from the lily white tower & see what its like on the ground floor. If they thought the publicity when people were dropping like flies in overheated warehouses was bad, this is another level.
Stop pretending you are doing enough, until you walk into every fscking warehouse & find out why the high morals you claim to the media somehow aren't making it down the chain to actually help those you claim you helped.
Here is an example even an Amazon Exec. can understand.
Trump stands at a podium and says everything is okay.
In this example, you are Trump lying to everyone. You take potshots at anyone who tells the truth & claim its all fake.
Unless Cocaine Mitch manages to get the no you can't sue the employers who refused to protect you bill passed, it might be in your best fscking interests to make sure what you said would be done is actually being done & not skipped by a manager looking to get a bonus on cost cutting.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The Last Word“
I found the "descriptive phrases" quite refreshing. Some people, like journalists, diplomats, lawyers, politicians etc are often under great pressure to use only blandspeak. Tim Bray is none of those. I respect a Distinguished Engineer who speaks his mind in terms everyone can understand! Please, more of this!
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply