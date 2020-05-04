HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
Daily Deal: Complete Developer And IT Pro Library -- Unlimited Access

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, May 4th 2020 10:44amDaily Deal

Utilize the Complete Developer And IT Pro Library to master today’s most in-demand IT and Software development skills. Now with this limited-time offer, you’ll gain unlimited access to 750+ courses! Whether you are looking to earn a promotion, make a career change, or pick up a side gig to make some extra cash, LearnNowOnline delivers engaging online courses featuring the skills that matter most today. From AWS and Azure to Python, C#, ASP.NET Core and Java to Linux, SQL Server and Cyber Security, LNO stays ahead of the hottest trends to offer the most relevant courses and up-to-date information. It's on sale for $80.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

