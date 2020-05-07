New AT&T CEO Says You're A Moron If You Don't Use AT&T Streaming Services
Last week AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson stepped down after his $150 billion bid to dominate the video advertising space fell flat on its face. Stephenson's tenure was plagued by no shortage of scandals, though it was his failures on the TV front that likely cost him his comfy seat as one of the highest paid executives in America.
After spending $150 billion on several dubious megamerger (including the 2015 purchase of a satellite TV provider), Stephenson saddled the company with an ocean of debt. So much debt it was forced to raise rates on customers in the middle of one of the biggest transformational shifts in the TV sectors in decades (cord cutting and the rise of streaming video). And while Stephenson deserves credit for at least trying to get out ahead of the trend, his tenure was pockmarked by a long line of dubious decisions that directly contributed to the company losing more than 3.2 million pay TV subscribers last year alone.
But Stephenson's replacement, AT&T executive John Stankey, doesn't seem much better. In a profile piece last week, Bloomberg described fairly idiotic and cocky recent comments by Stankey as "blunt." Among them was the claim that "nobody knows as much about TV as me," and the insistence that those who don't subscribe to AT&T's confusing assortment of discount TV streaming services must certainly be stupid:
"When pitching AT&T’s new HBO Max streaming platform, he told the audience that anyone unwilling to pay $15 a month for the service had a low IQ. At a town hall with HBO employees last year, Stankey said the network had to dramatically increase its programming output, comparing the work ahead to childbirth. Once, when a Time Warner veteran criticized an idea during a meeting, Stankey replied, “I know more about television than anybody."
Yeah, sounds like just the guy to right the ship, and earn employee and customer respect. Especially for a company plagued with no shortage of hubris that believed it could just bully, bullshit, and bribe its way to industry domination.
One of the major reasons Stephenson was ejected was courtesy of recently hyperactive hedge fund Elliott Management, which holds a massive stake in AT&T. Elliott complained that Stephenson had become megamerger happy and, despite eliminating 37,000 jobs to recoup merger debt (despite billions in regulatory FCC favors and a $42 billion Trump tax cut) wasn't doing enough firing. Reports now suggest that Elliott didn't much like Stankey either, but settled on him after external options proved even more underwhelming:
"Elliott, the hedge fund run by Paul Singer, remains skeptical of incoming CEO John Stankey’s decision-making but has decided his understanding of AT&T’s sprawling assets makes him a better candidate to take over for Stephenson than any external candidate, according to the people...Elliott was skeptical of Stankey’s decision-making as an architect of AT&T’s acquisitions of DirecTV and Time Warner. It advocated that AT&T focus on divesting assets and lowering debt, pushing the largest U.S. wireless company to sell DirecTV, one of the assets Stankey has steadfastly defended."
In short nobody in this drama seems to know what they're actually doing. Few were happy with AT&T's previous leadership. And few seem happy with AT&T's new leadership, who apparently thinks he's a TV sector super genius, and you're a moron if you don't subscribe to AT&T's generally underwhelming TV offerings. Surely this will all go swimmingly.
How is it that Elliot Capital, which owns just about 1.5% of AT&T stock have such strong influence on the company? I mean, I get that is a lot of money, but having just that much of a company lets you PICK THE CEO? Are you kidding me?! What is going on here? America, Explain!
Re:
I think this has to do with Elliot's credibility. Since they have taken over other companies, fixed their problems, and successfully boosted the stock price in past situations, other AT&T stock holders are easily willing to go along with Elliot and join forces. Meanwhile, the past AT&T leadership hadn't exactly had a good track record in recent years.
I'm a moron
TIL
"comfy seat as one of the highest paid executives in America"
I was told that these high flying captains of industry are compensated at levels that will insure they are immune to corruption - LOL.
Yes, I'm serious. That is what some call education, I prefer to call it propaganda. One would think that if you are bad at your job, you will be let go. I guess that does not apply at the top levels of corporations.
Oh well, the cream raises to the top huh. Cream of the crop they said. More like the good ol' boy network.
Re:
Well, in a sceptic tank, scum rises to the top. And since we're talking about AT&T, that seems to be a more accurate analogy than one involving fresh milk.
You say sceptic, I say septic ...
I would hope that in sceptic tank, the truth rises to the top, but this is the USA right …
Re: You say sceptic, I say septic ...
Damn autocorrect strikes again.
It's not like AT&T's customer service has ever improved with their begrudging move to streaming. With arrogantly stupid comments like that of its new CEO on top, its pretty much a great idea to just ignore their streaming service along with their other services and watch them strangle themselves with debt for their hubris.
I am even more relieved that I sold my att stock weeks ago
Because what that company really needed was a kid in charge
Insults potential customers for not being stupid enough to want their garbage product at inflated rates, gets angry and defensive any time someone questions him and tries to defend himself by boasting about how much smarter he is than anyone around him...
Look, I get that having someone like that in a position of authority is in fashion these days, but that doesn't make it any less stupid a thing to do. Sometimes not following the trend is the better choice, and this is very much one of those times.
Sounds familiar
'gets angry and defensive any time someone questions him and tries to defend himself by boasting about how much smarter he is than anyone around him...
Look, I get that having someone like that in a position of authority is in fashion these days'
Well, this is America and someone like that could go very far, right to the top perhaps.
'New AT&T CEO Says You're A Moron If You Don't Use AT&T Streaming Services'
a better comment would be
'you'd be a twat if you did use 'AT&T Streaming Services'!
Re:
In the UK, maybe.
I don't see his point.. Even assuming we take his statement at face value and say everyone who doesn't subscribe is a moron.. How does that help anything for them?
Do they not want morons on their service? Are they only interested in attracting more intelligent people to their service or something? It's a TV Streaming service for goodness sake it shouldn't require an IQ test to subscribe..
Anyone who thinks this blowhard will be good for the company is a ...
Never mind. Forget I said anything. Picture me sinking back to the depths.
