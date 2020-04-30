HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
China Tried To Get The EU Not To Release A Report On China's COVID-19 Disinformation Efforts
 

Tales From The Quarantine: 'Queer Eye' Guy Now Offering Support And Advice On Your Video Game Home Furnishings

Culture

from the for-the-wii-guy dept

Thu, Apr 30th 2020 7:35pmTimothy Geigner

The COVID-19 crises has changed most of our lives. Working from home is now the norm for many, rather than a perk. Sports is mostly gone, replaced by esports simulacrums. Schools are shut down, as are most non-essential businesses.

And the folks from Queer Eye are now advising on and critiquing your digital homes rather than your IRL abodes.

Queer Eye interior designer Bobby Berk, without any actual homes to visit and makeover right now, is keeping busy by offering his assistance at turning your Animal Crossing trashpit into something easier on the eye.

Or at least that was the intent with this Tweet, which was phrased as a means of getting some “some special hiptips”.

The responses to that tweet were swift and plentiful, as any veteran of the internet would have expected. Still, the entire thing turned into something of a combination affirmation project of fun, with Animal Crossing players posting pics of well-maintained digital homes for Berk to lavish with praise, or those with messes of digital homes to which Berk gave suggestions akin to what he does on television. And, on occasion, Berk got to do something a little closer to his day job.

It's both strange and interesting to see how we all adjust and adapt during these deeply weird times. Whatever the combination of video game escapism and internet fun this is, it's something close to what many of us need at the moment. And, for a little Techdirt angle on it all, it's a version of connecting with fans. One hopes this type of fan engagement will be remembered when this nightmare ends.

Filed Under: animal crossing, bobby berk, lockdown, quarantine, queer eye, social distancing

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

China Tried To Get The EU Not To Release A Report On China's COVID-19 Disinformation Efforts
 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

19:35 Tales From The Quarantine: 'Queer Eye' Guy Now Offering Support And Advice On Your Video Game Home Furnishings (0)
15:27 China Tried To Get The EU Not To Release A Report On China's COVID-19 Disinformation Efforts (7)
13:32 AT&T CEO Steps Down After Bungled, Megamerger-Fueled TV Failure (6)
12:05 Hard Pass: Clearview Offers To Help Out With COVID-19 Contact Tracing (6)
10:47 Being Too Aggressive At Policing COVID-19 Disinformation Risks Breaking The Important 'Collective Sensemaking Process' (10)
10:42 Daily Deal: The Ultimate Beginner's Guide to Microsoft Office (0)
09:46 How Can Anyone Argue With A Straight Face That China's Approach To Speech Online Is Better Than The US's During A Pandemic (18)
06:40 AMC Theaters Pouts Like A Child Because NBC Universal Proved Movie Release Windows Are Nonsense (31)
03:34 EU Joins In The Bullying Of South Africa For Daring To Adopt US-Style Fair Use Principles (10)

Wednesday

19:08 HHS' New Spokesman So Good At Communications Strategy That He Thinks He Can Delete Tweets From The Internet (33)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.