New Gear By Techdirt: OK, Landlord

Copyright

from the well-deserved-eyeroll dept

Wed, Apr 29th 2020 1:28pmLeigh Beadon

Yesterday, we wrote about law professor Brian Frye's deployment of the phrase "ok, landlord" and its success in riling up copyright holders who, usually, are insistent that copyrighted content should be treated just like property. We liked the idea so much that we figured it ought to be on a t-shirt — and so now it is, among other things!

OK, Landlord t-shirts, hoodies, buttons, notebooks, and many other pieces of gear are now available on Threadless, where you can also find our Copying Is Not Theft gear. All profits support Techdirt, and irritate copyright maximalists!

Filed Under: copyright, intellectual property, ok landlord, property

  • identicon
    Christenson, 29 Apr 2020 @ 2:06pm

    Seems a bit *too* inside

    That is, OK Landlord, by itself, really doesn't imply (C) or Patented or TM or any other form of IP. Stick a (C) on there! lol

