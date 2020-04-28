HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
The Supreme Court Needs To Reverse The Fifth Circuit's Awful Ruling In The DeRay McKesson Case
OK, Landlord: If Copyright Supporters Are Going To Insist Copyright Is Property, Why Are They So Mad About Being Called Landlords?

Daily Deal: The Start-to-Finish Guide to Launching a Successful Podcast Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Apr 28th 2020 10:39amDaily Deal

The Start-to-Finish Guide to Launching a Successful Podcast Bundle has 9 courses designed to teach you what you need to know to get your own podcast up and running. Regardless of your budget or skill level, this bundle will show you what it takes to start, record, edit, publish, grow, and monetize your podcast. You'll dive into the benefits of running a podcast, the gear you'll need to get started, and more essential concepts. Courses also cover social media marketing, music production, how to interview your heroes, and more. It's on sale for $45.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

The Supreme Court Needs To Reverse The Fifth Circuit's Awful Ruling In The DeRay McKesson Case
OK, Landlord: If Copyright Supporters Are Going To Insist Copyright Is Property, Why Are They So Mad About Being Called Landlords?
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

13:36 LAPD's Failed Predictive Policing Program The Latest COVID-19 Victim (2)
12:08 Sean Hannity Hires Charles Harder To Threaten The NY Times And Its Reporters, Because Of Course He Does (10)
10:44 OK, Landlord: If Copyright Supporters Are Going To Insist Copyright Is Property, Why Are They So Mad About Being Called Landlords? (19)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Start-to-Finish Guide to Launching a Successful Podcast Bundle (0)
09:37 The Supreme Court Needs To Reverse The Fifth Circuit's Awful Ruling In The DeRay McKesson Case (14)
06:35 Piracy Sees 'Unprecedented' Pandemic Bounce, But So Does All Media Consumption (7)
03:38 Disney Says If You Tweet #MayThe4th At It, You're Agreeing To A Disney Terms Of Use (You're Not) (28)

Monday

20:30 Court Tells Agency That Tried To Charge $1.5 Million For A Records Request It Now Owes The Requestor $12,000 In Fines (12)
15:30 This Is My 50,000th Techdirt Post, And I'm Busy Working On 50,001 (19)
13:33 New Jersey Corrections Officials (Temporarily) Banned Released Prisoners From Talking To Journalists (7)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.