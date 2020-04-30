China Tried To Get The EU Not To Release A Report On China's COVID-19 Disinformation Efforts
It's becoming an unfortunate regularity that we keep writing posts highlighting how China is trying to suppress criticism around the globe regarding its terrible handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. As we've said over and over again, what the world needs right now is radical transparency regarding the disease and various responses, and instead we're getting standard operating procedures from the Chinese government which is all about suppressing bad information and denying everything (with a healthy does of spreading more disinfo everywhere -- make sure you check the comments here a few hours after we post this, because it seems to show up in a timely manner).
The latest example comes from the EU, where the Chinese government pressured officials in Brussels not to release a report about the Chinese government's disinformation efforts regarding COVID-19. While the EU did eventually release it, it put it out on a Friday evening (the classic news dump of where you hide stuff) and some of the criticism of China was supposedly "rearranged or removed."
Four diplomatic sources told Reuters that the report had initially been slated for release on April 21 but was delayed after Chinese officials picked up on a Politico news report hat previewed its findings.
A senior Chinese official contacted European officials in Beijing the same day to tell them that, “if the report is as described and it is released today it will be very bad for cooperation,” according to EU diplomatic correspondence reviewed by Reuters.
The correspondence quoted senior Chinese foreign ministry official Yang Xiaoguang as saying that publishing the report would make Beijing “very angry” and accused European officials of trying to please “someone else” - something the EU diplomats understood to be a reference to Washington.
The four sources said the report had been delayed as a result, and a comparison of the internal version of the report obtained by Reuters and the final version published late Friday showed several differences.
For reasons that are unclear, Reuters, despite breaking this story and it seeming to be an opportune time and place to do so, does not link to the report that was released. You can read it here. It seems to focus mostly on Russian disinfo campaigns, and, while it does include China, suggests that China is less active in such disinformation campaigns. Also, the key parts about China are at the very end of the document, which is apparently not where they were originally.
Once again, I completely understand that this is status quo for the Chinese government, but honestly, you would hope that in the midst of a global pandemic insecure, thin-skinned governments (and yes I'm including my own government in this) would grow up, get over it, and focus on providing the public with real info, rather than spreading nonsense and FUD.
Filed Under: china, covid-19, disinfo, disinformation, eu, pressure
You can see China trying to fight a desperate propaganda war despite the mountains of evidence against it piling up. The higher those mountains get, the more vicious China's efforts become. And at some point, China will find this situation become too much for it to handle.
'How dare you tell the world our leader is naked?!'
It seems to focus mostly on Russian disinfo campaigns, and, while it does include China, suggests that China is less active in such disinformation campaigns. Also, the key parts about China are at the very end of the document, which is apparently not where they were originally.
Barring parts being removed that showed heavier use of disinformation/propaganda/lying on the part of the chinese government(and given their recent responses so far I find it hard to believe that they are really cutting back on that sort of thing) I can only assume that if the report says that they are 'less active' in that sort of behavior the primary objection was that they were listed at all.
It's slightly more difficult to con someone when you're a known liar after all, and propaganda is less effective when you've been called out for pushing it, so it would make sense that their tantrum would be over being listed at all in a report talking about propaganda/disinformation.
Of course the punchline to this latest debacle is that yet again their attempt to brush something under the rug likely just resulted in even more attention to it, because whether through habit or sheer bloody stupidity they just can't help themselves and just have to try to hide anything that might look them look bad, something that might work inside the country but doesn't fly so well in countries where they don't get to dictate the narrative and punish people for saying the 'wrong' thing.
Re: 'How dare you tell the world our leader is naked?!'
Only if the someone doesn't want to be conned.
*glances in the vague direction of DC*
"...the US government which is all about suppressing bad information and denying everything."
Fixed that part.
