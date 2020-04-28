Disney Says If You Tweet #MayThe4th At It, You're Agreeing To A Disney Terms Of Use (You're Not)

HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
Court Tells Agency That Tried To Charge $1.5 Million For A Records Request It Now Owes The Requestor $12,000 In Fines
Copyright

from the seriously-guys? dept

Tue, Apr 28th 2020 3:38amMike Masnick

A million and a half people are all sending this monstrosity to me. From patient zero of overly aggressive content ownership, the Twitter account of Disney+, the new streaming service from Disney, announced that everyone should share their favorite Star Wars memories using the #MayThe4th hashtag. As you probably know, "May the 4th" has become the semi-official Star Wars day, thanks to fans of the movies spreading the "May the force be with you"/"May the 4th be with you" puns on social media a little over a decade ago, leading to it being declared (unofficially) as "Star Wars Day" in 2011. Disney finally agreed to embrace it in 2013.

Anyway, after asking people to share their favorite Star Wars memory, Disney+ just had to Disney it all up by declaring that if you use that hashtag, you are agreeing to Disney's very broad terms of use, which include a bunch of fun nonsense like "binding arbitration" and a "class action waiver." All based on the use of a hashtag. After everyone started mocking them for this bullshit rights claim, five hours later they added a new "clause" by tweet, saying that "the above legal language only applies to replies" to Disney+. Of course, that still doesn't make it legit.

In case you can't read it, here is the three tweet sequence typed out:

7am PT: Celebrate the Saga! Reply with your favorite #StarWars memory and you may see it somewhere special on #MayThe4th.

7am PT: By sharing your message with us using #MayThe4th, you agree to our use of the message and your account name in all media and our terms of use here: http://disneytermsofuse.com

12:07pm PT: The above legal language applies ONLY to replies to this tweet using #MayThe4th and mentioning @DisneyPlus. These replies may appear in something special on May the 4th!

All of that remains ridiculous, even with the "clarification" that it only applies to replies. I get what Disney's lawyers are trying to do. They want to put together "something special" for May the 4th and Disney lawyers are doing what Disney lawyers do, worrying about copyright. So they must have wanted some way to make it clear that they can use these tweets, and tweeting out a ridiculous "if you use this hashtag, we've made a contract" seemed like the easiest way to handle things -- even as it's totally ridiculous and unlikely to stand up in court. The later "clarification" doesn't make things much better, other than to at least note that they're limiting their bogus, over-aggressive rights claiming to a limited set of tweets.

But, man, if only Disney (whose biggest hits rely heavily on the public domain) hadn't spent decades fighting against fair use and the public domain, its lawyers wouldn't have to try to make bullshit claims like this. Wouldn't that have been special?

Of course, if Disney can make a blanket claim like this, there's nothing to stop others from making claims as well, like EFF lawyer Kurt Opsahl, who figured "why not?"

Either way, it's just so Disney to take a concept that was fan-created, which was only later embraced, and then put its own special stamp of legalese and copyright over-claiming on it.

Filed Under: #maythe4th, contracts, hashtags, how does it work?, star wars, tweeting
Companies: disney

Reader Comments

    Anonymous Coward, 28 Apr 2020 @ 5:39am

    Robber barons: first they steal property from the people, and then rent it back to them to create a perpetual income.

    Anonymous Coward, 28 Apr 2020 @ 5:41am

    Have they submitted the paperwork for copyright and trademark upon the phrase "May the 4th be with you"? I doubt one could get a patent upon a phrase but why not .. submit the paper and see.

    Gang of Four, 28 Apr 2020 @ 6:01am

    May the 35th be with you

    I'll wave a class action at you.

    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 28 Apr 2020 @ 6:06am

    Only a Sith deals in copyright.

    PaulT (profile), 28 Apr 2020 @ 6:29am

    "if only Disney (whose biggest hits rely heavily on the public domain)"

    Always worth sharing.

    It's also worth sharing the origins of Star Wars - Lucas originally wanted to make a Flash Gordon movie, but after being refused the licence went on to create a script that openly plagiarised not only that source, but also Akira Kurosawa movies, world war dogfight movies and various other sources.

    If Disney's demands were based in reality, they wouldn't legally have the products they're trying to protect to begin with.

    Improbus (profile), 28 Apr 2020 @ 6:44am

    Prognostication

    I predict that in the future the Disney executive team will have a fire lit under them, literally.

    That One Guy (profile), 28 Apr 2020 @ 6:45am

    'A bunch of fans celebrating our stuff? Where's our cut?'

    Ah Disney, when reality doesn't work out how you want it to just make shit up and hope in vain someone doesn't call you on it.

    Norahc (profile), 28 Apr 2020 @ 6:51am

    How ironic. I just received an unsolicited email from Disney about their updated terms of service.

    I don't have any account with them, and never have had. Guess that means I can respond back to them and bind them to my terms of service for spamming me.

    Anonymous Coward, 28 Apr 2020 @ 7:05am

    (almost) Must Tweet

    "The above legal language applies ONLY to replies to this tweet using #MayThe4th and mentioning @DisneyPlus. These replies may appear in something special on May the 4th!"

    That's the most closely tempted I've ever been to opening a Twitter account.

    Anonymous Coward, 28 Apr 2020 @ 7:09am

    this fight between Disney, Sony and Nintendo for which company is the biggest anti- public, anti-customer crock of crap is ridiculous! why the hell they cant embrace customers and fans is beyond me. no one is trying to take their copyrights or profits. damn stupid attitude that one day will come back and bite them squarely in the ass, hard!!

    crade (profile), 28 Apr 2020 @ 7:42am

    Sounds about par for the course for terms of service "agreements"...

    Anonymous Coward, 28 Apr 2020 @ 7:59am

    Would a painter be imprisoned for painting something completely obscene with Mario and Mickey Mouse?
    I mean...there's that Christ in urine "artwork". You can mock the creator of the universe, but Mario and Mickey are off limits?
    Where are the 'activist artist' when you need them?

    Jeffrey Nonken (profile), 28 Apr 2020 @ 8:17am

    https://youtu.be/Capd8vHKe8s

    TL;DW: a bit long-winded, but after all, he's a copyright lawyer. Comes to the same conclusion.

    Anonymous Coward, 28 Apr 2020 @ 8:22am

    How can something that appears to be a contract be legally binding if one party can change the terms of the agreement at any time?

    Anonymous Coward, 28 Apr 2020 @ 8:25am

    You can mock the creator of the universe, but Mario and Mickey are off limits?

    You forget: the creator of the universe does not have any access to copyright lawyers.

    Naughty Autie, 28 Apr 2020 @ 8:31am

    "Disney Says If You Tweet #MayThe4th At It, You're Agreeing To A Disney Terms Of Use."

    That's okay. I'll just Tweet #RevengeOfThe5th at Dibsney instead. It hasn't enough time at the moment to include that one in its ToS.

    Anonymous Coward, 28 Apr 2020 @ 8:35am

    I guess Disney didn't lay off the lawyers.

    Crafty Coyote, 28 Apr 2020 @ 10:42am

    I'm beginning to wonder how they would enforce copyright, in the absence of courts. You can't have defendant, plaintiff, judge, twelve jurors, bailiff, and audience all in one place because of social distancing so it seems that pirate defenants would have even more advantages than what they normally do. I don't think copyright enforcement would survive CoViD-19, but I'm okay with that

    Wyrm (profile), 28 Apr 2020 @ 11:31am

    I'm not going to risk "binding" myself to their terms, so I'll share this here:

    My favorite memories of Star Wars were when I didn't have to worry about bs legal claims when talking about Star Wars. Even on #MayThe4th .

    Disney is ruining all my childhood memories with the franchise they now own by adding a layer of legalese on everything. Not that they are the only ones, but they are definitely among the worst offenders.

    Anonymous Coward, 28 Apr 2020 @ 3:01pm

    Here in the Netherlands, the 4th of May is when we remember those who fought and died in a war against an evil, greedy empire. No, not Disney. The Nazis.

    OGquaker, 28 Apr 2020 @ 3:16pm

    May the 4th live in infamy

    Absorbing history?
    Having been Drafted in 1969, and worked at Lucasfilm from October 1975 through 1977 plus on and off through 1983, for me May the 4th is the anniversary of the massacre at Kent State in 1970.
    Although that slaughter pales in number to those killed in "Star Wars, A New Hope"; Lucas subsumed war into a video game, ending the American "Vietnam Syndrome".
    Therefore, unlike most people in Hollywood, George got to keep all his cash if he just kept selling endless war. Go Figure.
    Disney traded a walk-through ILM for letting Don Iwerks improve two shots, seen in the 35mm release. Running back to Disney, the engineers built their "own" ILM camera from a Nazi Askania 8perf from WWII. Walt would be proud.

