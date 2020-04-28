Disney Says If You Tweet #MayThe4th At It, You're Agreeing To A Disney Terms Of Use (You're Not)

HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
Court Tells Agency That Tried To Charge $1.5 Million For A Records Request It Now Owes The Requestor $12,000 In Fines
Copyright

from the seriously-guys? dept

Tue, Apr 28th 2020 3:38amMike Masnick

A million and a half people are all sending this monstrosity to me. From patient zero of overly aggressive content ownership, the Twitter account of Disney+, the new streaming service from Disney, announced that everyone should share their favorite Star Wars memories using the #MayThe4th hashtag. As you probably know, "May the 4th" has become the semi-official Star Wars day, thanks to fans of the movies spreading the "May the force be with you"/"May the 4th be with you" puns on social media a little over a decade ago, leading to it being declared (unofficially) as "Star Wars Day" in 2011. Disney finally agreed to embrace it in 2013.

Anyway, after asking people to share their favorite Star Wars memory, Disney+ just had to Disney it all up by declaring that if you use that hashtag, you are agreeing to Disney's very broad terms of use, which include a bunch of fun nonsense like "binding arbitration" and a "class action waiver." All based on the use of a hashtag. After everyone started mocking them for this bullshit rights claim, five hours later they added a new "clause" by tweet, saying that "the above legal language only applies to replies" to Disney+. Of course, that still doesn't make it legit.

In case you can't read it, here is the three tweet sequence typed out:

7am PT: Celebrate the Saga! Reply with your favorite #StarWars memory and you may see it somewhere special on #MayThe4th.

7am PT: By sharing your message with us using #MayThe4th, you agree to our use of the message and your account name in all media and our terms of use here: http://disneytermsofuse.com

12:07pm PT: The above legal language applies ONLY to replies to this tweet using #MayThe4th and mentioning @DisneyPlus. These replies may appear in something special on May the 4th!

All of that remains ridiculous, even with the "clarification" that it only applies to replies. I get what Disney's lawyers are trying to do. They want to put together "something special" for May the 4th and Disney lawyers are doing what Disney lawyers do, worrying about copyright. So they must have wanted some way to make it clear that they can use these tweets, and tweeting out a ridiculous "if you use this hashtag, we've made a contract" seemed like the easiest way to handle things -- even as it's totally ridiculous and unlikely to stand up in court. The later "clarification" doesn't make things much better, other than to at least note that they're limiting their bogus, over-aggressive rights claiming to a limited set of tweets.

But, man, if only Disney (whose biggest hits rely heavily on the public domain) hadn't spent decades fighting against fair use and the public domain, its lawyers wouldn't have to try to make bullshit claims like this. Wouldn't that have been special?

Of course, if Disney can make a blanket claim like this, there's nothing to stop others from making claims as well, like EFF lawyer Kurt Opsahl, who figured "why not?"

Either way, it's just so Disney to take a concept that was fan-created, which was only later embraced, and then put its own special stamp of legalese and copyright over-claiming on it.

Filed Under: #maythe4th, contracts, hashtags, how does it work?, star wars, tweeting
Companies: disney

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Apr 2020 @ 5:39am

    Robber barons: first they steal property from the people, and then rent it back to them to create a perpetual income.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Apr 2020 @ 5:41am

    Have they submitted the paperwork for copyright and trademark upon the phrase "May the 4th be with you"? I doubt one could get a patent upon a phrase but why not .. submit the paper and see.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Gang of Four, 28 Apr 2020 @ 6:01am

    May the 35th be with you

    I'll wave a class action at you.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 28 Apr 2020 @ 6:06am

    Only a Sith deals in copyright.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    PaulT (profile), 28 Apr 2020 @ 6:29am

    "if only Disney (whose biggest hits rely heavily on the public domain)"

    Always worth sharing.

    It's also worth sharing the origins of Star Wars - Lucas originally wanted to make a Flash Gordon movie, but after being refused the licence went on to create a script that openly plagiarised not only that source, but also Akira Kurosawa movies, world war dogfight movies and various other sources.

    If Disney's demands were based in reality, they wouldn't legally have the products they're trying to protect to begin with.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Improbus (profile), 28 Apr 2020 @ 6:44am

    Prognostication

    I predict that in the future the Disney executive team will have a fire lit under them, literally.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 28 Apr 2020 @ 6:45am

    'A bunch of fans celebrating our stuff? Where's our cut?'

    Ah Disney, when reality doesn't work out how you want it to just make shit up and hope in vain someone doesn't call you on it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Norahc (profile), 28 Apr 2020 @ 6:51am

    How ironic. I just received an unsolicited email from Disney about their updated terms of service.

    I don't have any account with them, and never have had. Guess that means I can respond back to them and bind them to my terms of service for spamming me.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


