How Can Anyone Argue With A Straight Face That China's Approach To Speech Online Is Better Than The US's During A Pandemic
We've been writing a number of pieces lately about how incredibly dangerous China's internet censorship has been during COVID-19, from silencing medical professionals to hiding research results tod trying to ignore Taiwan's success in fighting COVID-19, it's shown a pretty clear pattern that Chinese internet censorship is literally killing people. This is not to say that the US government's response has been much better -- it's obviously been a disaster, but at least we have more free speech online and in the press, which is enabling all sorts of useful information to spread.
But you might not know that if you read this odd piece in the Atlantic by Jack Goldsmith and Andrew Keane Woods arguing that China has the right approach to handling free speech online during a pandemic, and the US has not. While the overall piece is, perhaps, a bit more thoughtful than the headline and tagline, it has moments that simply defy any sense of what's happening in the world.
In the great debate of the past two decades about freedom versus control of the network, China was largely right and the United States was largely wrong. Significant monitoring and speech control are inevitable components of a mature and flourishing internet, and governments must play a large role in these practices to ensure that the internet is compatible with a society’s norms and values.
Again, this defies all evidence of what we've seen to date.
The piece, bizarrely, conflates pervasive digital surveillance with open free speech online:
Two events were wake-up calls. The first was Edward Snowden’s revelations in 2013 about the astonishing extent of secret U.S. government monitoring of digital networks at home and abroad. The U.S. government’s domestic surveillance is legally constrained, especially compared with what authoritarian states do. But this is much less true of private actors. Snowden’s documents gave us a glimpse of the scale of surveillance of our lives by U.S. tech platforms, and made plain how the government accessed privately collected data to serve its national-security needs.
And that's got literally nothing to do with America's approach to free speech online.
The "second" wake up call does relate to speech, but perhaps not in the way the authors mean:
The second wake-up call was Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. As Barack Obama noted, the most consequential misinformation campaign in modern history was “not particularly sophisticated—this was not some elaborate, complicated espionage scheme.” Russia used a simple phishing attack and a blunt and relatively limited social-media strategy to disrupt the legitimacy of the 2016 election and wreak still-ongoing havoc on the American political system. The episode showed how easily a foreign adversary could exploit the United States’ deep reliance on relatively unregulated digital networks. It also highlighted how legal limitations grounded in the First Amendment (freedom of speech and press) and the Fourth Amendment (privacy) make it hard for the U.S. government to identify, prevent, and respond to malicious cyber operations from abroad.
Yes, the Russians conducted a misinformation campaign -- but it still remains unclear how effective that was beyond at the margins (and, to be fair, in a close election, the margins can be meaningful). But that's hardly a reason to throw out the 1st Amendment. The 1st Amendment has also allowed there to be widespread discussion and debate about all of this, and has helped to get companies better situated to deal with and respond to disinformation campaigns. It has also allowed tons of people to be on the digital frontlines pointing out mis- and dis-information and working on responding to it to limit its impact. There will always be some and there will always be attempts to exploit it, but the idea that China's approach is better seems totally counterfactual to reality (or what plenty of people who have suffered from Chinese internet censorship will tell you).
Incredibly, the authors blame Section 230 for "the free for all" online... but then when they talk about the companies trying to combat disinfo just two paragraphs later, they somehow miraculously leave out the fact that it's Section 230 and the 1st Amendment that allow them to moderate the content on the platform:
Ten years ago, speech on the American Internet was a free-for-all. There was relatively little monitoring and censorship—public or private—of what people posted, said, or did on Facebook, YouTube, and other sites. In part, this was due to the legal immunity that platforms enjoyed under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. And in part it was because the socially disruptive effects of digital networks—various forms of weaponized speech and misinformation—had not yet emerged. As the networks became filled with bullying, harassment, child sexual exploitation, revenge porn, disinformation campaigns, digitally manipulated videos, and other forms of harmful content, private platforms faced growing pressure from governments and users to fix the problems.
[....]
After the 2016 election debacle, for example, the tech platforms took aggressive but still imperfect steps to fend off foreign adversaries. YouTube has an aggressive policy of removing what it deems to be deceptive practices and foreign-influence operations related to elections. It also makes judgments about and gives priority to what it calls “authoritative voices.” Facebook has deployed a multipronged strategy that includes removing fake accounts and eliminating or demoting “inauthentic behavior.” Twitter has a similar censorship policy aimed at “platform manipulation originating from bad-faith actors located in countries outside of the US.”
It's the American approach to free speech that makes this even possible.
Then the article argues that misinformation in the age of COVID-19 is something... new. And that it's so serious that perhaps we should change how we think about free speech:
What is different about speech regulation related to COVID-19 is the context: The problem is huge and the stakes are very high. But when the crisis is gone, there is no unregulated “normal” to return to. We live—and for several years, we have been living—in a world of serious and growing harms resulting from digital speech. Governments will not stop worrying about these harms. And private platforms will continue to expand their definition of offensive content, and will use algorithms to regulate it ever more closely. The general trend toward more speech control will not abate.
Note that they seem to be conflating a few things here. There is the US government's approach to speech (bound by the 1st Amendment, there are very few areas where speech may be limited), and there are internet companies' approaches to hosting speech upon their private platforms. And while those platforms are becoming more aggressive in cracking down on misinformation, there remain plenty of other platforms online that are chock full of misinformation as well. But that's got little to do with our laws (beyond the fact that, as noted above, the 1st Amendment enables platforms to decide for themselves how to handle these things).
But it seems odd for an article that suggests a governmental approach to stifling speech is a good idea literally days after the US President suggesting injecting disinfectant into people as a way to deal with COVID-19. It's not the internet that is the cause of misinformation, guys. And saying that government should crack down on misinformation isn't going to work when it's the head of state spouting off the misinformation, which is then broadcast live by TV networks.
The article then tries to tie free speech to surveillance, but I'm unclear why or how those two things are as connected as the article suggests they are. You can have one without the other -- yet the article continues to assume that if you want free speech, then you must have mass surveillance along with it. It uses the examples of Clearview AI and Ring as examples of greater surveillance, but those have little to nothing to do with the American approach to free speech.
The article all too glibly insists that private company data tracking is the "functional equivalent" of the infamous social score now used in China, without recognizing a number of fundamental differences -- with the largest being the fact that the social score in China is a government program and is used in all sorts of nefarious ways. Yes, the article argues that thanks to COVID-19 it's likely that the US government and companies will be more closely tied, but gives no reason to support that conclusion as inevitable:
Apple and google have told critics that their partnership will end once the pandemic subsides. Facebook has said that its aggressive censorship practices will cease when the crisis does. But when COVID-19 is behind us, we will still live in a world where private firms vacuum up huge amounts of personal data and collaborate with government officials who want access to that data. We will continue to opt in to private digital surveillance because of the benefits and conveniences that result. Firms and governments will continue to use the masses of collected data for various private and social ends.
The harms from digital speech will also continue to grow, as will speech controls on these networks. And invariably, government involvement will grow. At the moment, the private sector is making most of the important decisions, though often under government pressure. But as Zuckerberg has pleaded, the firms may not be able to regulate speech legitimately without heavier government guidance and involvement. It is also unclear whether, for example, the companies can adequately contain foreign misinformation and prevent digital tampering with voting mechanisms without more government surveillance.
The First and Fourth Amendments as currently interpreted, and the American aversion to excessive government-private-sector collaboration, have stood as barriers to greater government involvement. Americans’ understanding of these laws, and the cultural norms they spawned, will be tested as the social costs of a relatively open internet multiply.
COVID-19 is a window into these future struggles.
Perhaps. It will certainly be interesting to see where the future heads, but the idea that COVID-19 inevitably means that the US will be less speech protective in the future is far from the only possible path forward. And the idea that China somehow has the right idea has little support anywhere. The authors may be correct that the government will try to expand surveillance and limit speech, but that's been happening for years. COVID-19 changes little in that regard.
The First Word“
'Free speech is great, but...'
‘If you don’t stick to your values when they’re being tested, they’re not values, they’re hobbies.’ ― Jon Stewart
The irony of course is that in their gushing praise for chinese government control and censorship of the internet they miss that under that standard their own article, critical of the government they are under, almost certainly would not have been allowed. Making a public post talking about how the US government got something wrong and another government did something better? Well, that simply will not do, that sort of thin could cause public unrest or threaten the authorities and therefore must go.
As always whenever someone tries to talk about how amazing government spying is my response is simply: You first. Make everything public, let everyone pour over every little nook and cranny of your lives online, so that they get to experience what it's like living with the knowledge that nothing they do online is private, that at any point someone can look at what they are doing no matter how personal that may be. Atop that if they're going to praise government censorship people should have veto power over anything they might say, able to censor anything that might be objectionable or 'wrong' on a whim, with little to no ability for them to object or get their stuff back online.
After all, if it's good enough for the public they would foist it upon then it damn well better be good enough for them.
Tangential but relevant
I would argue that the White House's making its internal conversations about the Covid-19 response classified is about on par with the way China's government has handled things. Yes there are differences, but the Administrations presumption that the people should not know about the stumbling, back stabbing, self serving confluence of missteps and misdeeds that are the hallmarks of the response is none of our business is more than just pathetic. Government for the people, by the people is not within the scope of 'Governing by Trump™'.
Being limited by the Constitution he turns to what he thinks he can get away with. Instead of censoring social media, Trump just calls anything he doesn't like 'fake', which in his mind is about the same thing.
Is this a better response than the Chinese, or about the same regardless of the differences?
Re: Tangential but relevant
Is this a better response than the Chinese, or about the same regardless of the differences?
Better, but not for lack of trying on Trump's part, as I have no doubt that if he could censor critics and control the narrative the same way as the chinese government does he'd do so in a heartbeat.
easy answer
It's because they're police-state excusers. They are so weilded to the idea that they'd be part of the jackboot brigade, they forget that it's a sword that swings two ways, and they'd be jack-booted just the same.
it's not just with the pandemic situation or subject either! even the desired outcomes are the same! the government representatives MUST win, at any cost, even when they know the suspect(s) are innocent, so one sided deals are Trumped up (pun intended!) so the wins are assured!!
Maybe Goldsmith and Woods have been drinking some disinfectant to prevent COVID? Apparently some of these disinfectants can "... interfere with the brain’s communication pathways, and can affect the way the brain looks and works. These disruptions can ... make it harder to think clearly..."
Re:
It's wierd for him to make this argument at this time..
Just imagine the social cost if speech and the internet were more government controlled during this time while we are simultaneously in crisis and the gov is our biggest peddler of misinformation and also clearly trying to use government power to control the next election results.
Inverse Sinclair's Law
It appears that the authors are suffering from the corralary of Upton Sinclair's Law "That it is difficult for a man to understand something when his salary depends upon not understanding it." Namely "It is very easy for a man to believe anything if he thinks his salary depends upon it."
We have seen plenty of so called journalists accepting any absurdity if they believe it will help with a job. See hedging on injecting bleach being a bad idea and cheerleading limiting freedom of the press if it involves somebody else. And well those who can make you believe absurdities can makevyou commit travesties.
But it is likely the preferred path for a certain civil servant in Washington, D.C.
