As We're All Living, Working, And Socializing Via The Internet... MIT Tech Review Says It Proves Silicon Valley Innovation Is A Myth
I get that people are getting a bit of cabin fever and perhaps that's impacting people's outlook on the world, but a recent piece by David Rotman in the MIT Tech Review is truly bizarre. The title gets you straight to the premise: Covid-19 has blown apart the myth of Silicon Valley innovation. Of course, even the paragraph that explains the thesis seems almost like a modern updating of the famous "what have the Romans ever done for us?" scene from Monty Python's Life of Brian:
Silicon Valley and big tech in general have been lame in responding to the crisis. Sure, they have given us Zoom to keep the fortunate among us working and Netflix to keep us sane; Amazon is a savior these days for those avoiding stores; iPads are in hot demand and Instacart is helping to keep many self-isolating people fed. But the pandemic has also revealed the limitations and impotence of the world’s richest companies (and, we have been told, the most innovative place on earth) in the face of the public health crisis.
Wait, what? That doesn't seem "lame" at all. That kinda seems central to keeping much of the world safe, sane, and connected. And the next paragraph seems equally ridiculous:
Big tech doesn’t build anything. It’s not likely to give us vaccines or diagnostic tests. We don’t even seem to know how to make a cotton swab. Those hoping the US could turn its dominant tech industry into a dynamo of innovation against the pandemic will be disappointed.
Leaving aside the hilariously wrong "big tech doesn't build anything," this paragraph reads like "how dare pharmaceutical companies not build video conferencing software." Besides, tons of big tech companies are doing a lot (beyond the admitted list above) to help during the pandemic, including Google's and Apple's efforts to help with contact tracing, and then, of course, there are plenty of examples of the big tech companies of Silicon Valley trying to do more to help out in the pandemic as well. No matter what you think of Elon Musk, engineers at Tesla have been working on using a bunch of existing parts to build ventilators:
And that's already received praise (and some constructive suggestions) from healthcare professionals.
Basically, the entire premise of Rotman's article makes no sense at all, and he just keeps repeating it like if he says it enough, maybe people will believe him:
The pandemic has made clear this festering problem: the US is no longer very good at coming up with new ideas and technologies relevant to our most basic needs.
Except that we are -- as his own article makes clear. The fact that internet companies aren't magically creating vaccines isn't a condemnation of Silicon Valley innovation. I mean, at best, you could argue that it's a failure of big pharma innovation, but it seems a bit early to be saying that one way or another given that we're just a few months into this thing, and a bunch of innovations that are helping to rapidly create a vaccine, like genetic testing, have also developed with help from Silicon Valley.
The only way Rotman supports his premise is to argue that software/internet companies are producing software/internet products, rather than manufacturing physical goods. But, again, that's like saying "why doesn't Pfizer create videoconferencing software." It's not their business. And, perhaps Rotman should get out of Cambridge and come to Silicon Valley (well, post pandemic) to learn about how there'a a hardware renaissance happening in Silicon Valley, in part thanks to new innovations like 3D printing.
The whole article reads like Rotman had a premise, and then wrote the article despite the near total lack of any actual evidence to support the premise. It's a bad look for MIT's Tech Review, but what good has MIT ever brought the world anyway?
Well if that's the standard they want to use...
Seems to me that David Rotman just shot their own foot, as while they are arguing that silicon valley isn't doing anything good because they're focused(mostly) on software rather than hardware in another field, they just opened themselves up to similar criticism.
After all, what exactly are they accomplishing by pushing such an absurd article? They aren't designing new medical devices, they aren't researching new medicines, they aren't providing any help to actual victims, so what good are they doing again? Sure, you might say 'that's not their job', but their own argument shoots that rebuttal right down and makes clear that if you're not helping in the correct way then your efforts can be brushed aside as meaningless, and since their article most certainly doesn't fit into those categories then clearly they and their job are just as useless as the tech sector they are complaining about.
Re: Well if that's the standard they want to use...
I don't see MIT solving the pandemic either. I guess they're a useless institution.
Seriously though, just because some tech companies are wealthy they are expected to solve all of the world's problems? WTF? That this comes from anything related to MIT does not speak highly of MIT.
Arguably, the monies hoarded by these companies (well, technically, their wealthy executives and hedge fund managers and such) could be used to better all of society. In that way, those companies are doing less to help the world than a poor person who donates a few dollars of their weekly paycheck to a charity for feeding people who are even worse off. That poor person is giving more of themselves to the world than they might even be able to afford. Why can’t techbros do the same?
Re:
Why limit that to "techbros"? Plenty of other companies have very deep pockets and aren't contributing. Many are taking advantage of the PPP program and stealing money from real small businesses (and their employees). Why must the tech companies shoulder the burden while every other large corporation steals from the poor?
This sounds like Trump and his household disinfectants
David Rotman: 'Bits and bytes properly injected can cure the coronavirus, so why hasn't Silicon Valley come up with the correct combination of bits and bytes.'
Answer: 'Ask Harry Potter'.
Conclusion: "Sorry Dave, I'm afraid I can't do that".
David Rotman: 'I am so disappointed'.
Last Paragraph
Here is what the article is about:
"So yes, let’s build! But as we do, let’s keep in mind one of the most important failures revealed by covid-19: our diminished ability to innovate in areas that truly count, like health care and climate change. The pandemic could be the wake-up call the country needs to begin to address those problems.
"
Sigh.
Re: Last Paragraph
If he had something other than complete bullshit in the preceding paragraphs that might be worth something. Like detailing the lukewark record of Silicon Valley medical start up attempts at automating medicine. Even a captain obvious series of statements on the limitations of software would have been better than starting off condemning them for not doing the impossible which isn't their job. You might as well blame High School students for failing to prevent a recession.
Re: Last Paragraph
The trouble is his conclusion isn't supported by the rest of the article.
He puts up nothing to support the idea that our ability to innovate in areas that truly count is "diminished"?
He's basically saying that big tech companies doing a good job at what they do is not helping other areas innovate (unsupported/bullshit) and is somehow responsible for his perceived (maybe? but again, unsupported in the article) lack of innovation in health care and global warming. As if the only feasible reason we haven't cured the common cold yet is that google made a good search engine.
Re: Last Paragraph
So the country that innovates in health care literally more than the entire rest of the world by several times is a failure for not innovating enough in health care....
Re: Re: Last Paragraph
Can you really say that the U.S. is a major innovator in health care when its morally-bankrupt healthcare system leaves millions without the help they need?
Re: Re: Re: Last Paragraph
That health system is the result of morally bankrupt politicians, and a large percentage of the population who will go against anything that has the label socialism attached to it..
Since Rotman doesn't understand that not all knowledge transfers between fields, somebody should say something along the lines of this to him:
"You write articles, right? Well you need to go code a video game now."
Re:
He needs to go and try to code a vaccine.
Re: Re:
Or at least some Antivirus software.
There's no hope for MIT Tech Review
I gave up on this publication well over a decade ago. It's always been more about axe-grinding and making utterly fales, unsupported statements than providing actual information.
I reads like a college newspaper -- juvenile writing, unsourced "facts," false premises and equivalencies -- because that's what it is.
Like many (including Techdirt, I guess), I thought that the "MIT" moniker gave it some claim to legitmacy. We've all been proven wrong over and over again.
A quick look at the publication's Wikipedia page lists a bunch of awards they've won, all from Folio Magazine. No one will be shocked to learn that Folio Magazine is not a technology magazine, and in fact is basically the magazine equivalent of "Entertainment Weekly."
Is the same "MIT Technology Review" that fell hook, line, and sinker for Shiva Ayyadurai's scam?
SPLITTERS!
Old man yells at cloud
This is all i can think of: https://i.kym-cdn.com/entries/icons/facebook/000/019/304/old.jpg
This someone writing to the MIT paper has obviously not gone to MIT.
A 'tech' company is not fungible - no matter how hard a startup pivots - and you can't take, say, a company developing the next stupid thing for thots to put on their faces in AR and have them turn around and magic up a solution to a pandemic.
What were they expecting Apple or Google to do? How fast were they expecting that to happen? Its not like Abby and Timothy can sit down at the same keyboard after drinking a lot of Coke and pound out code. It doesn't work that way.
No, 'big tech' doesn't. China does.
What 'big tech' does do, however, is design the shit China makes. Because that's the hard part. Its easy to find people who can assemble parts to a plan, hard to find the people who can make those plans.
And, Jesus, are we the Soviet Union now with this focus on pysical production? Comrades, we are on track to complete the Five Year Plan with 50,000 tonnes of cell phones produced by State Cell Phone Factories #1, 5, and 15.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's hard to design stuff, but you may be overstating the difference. Look at all the innovation happening in Shenzhen. By contrast, American product designers will tell how it's really fucking difficult to manufacture stuff. Even smaller makers such as Bunnie Huang, Mitch Altman, and Jeri Ellsworth have spoken of the difficulty of finding a plant (in China or not) that will faithfully assemble to a plan.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So do you regard the increasingly-authoritarian China building almost everything for the world with its sweatshop labor as well as Uighurs being brought in from concentration camps as something that we should brush off just because America has a ton of the guys that design said stuff and the software that said stuff runs on?
Physical production is important. The U.S. having shortages of masks, ventilators, hand sanitizer and so forth during this pandemic has been a fucking embarrassment. After this pandemic is over, we're going to have a lot of people out of work, and many of those jobs aren't gonna be coming back any time soon. The solution isn't gonna be to tell people who've been laid off of their job to become software developers or engineers designing smartphones that get built in China, or to apply the "move fast and break things" Silicon Valley model to solve all of our problems. The solution is to ramp up physical production and R&D investment to solve big problems like climate change, affordable housing, healthcare infrastructure, educational infrastructure, and so forth, while paying everyone who gets hired a true living wage that gets them back on their feet and able to support themselves and their families.
Manufacturing
My take on the article is that manufacturing is critically important. Yes, we want a self-driving car, but Silicon Valley is mostly writing the software and not manufacturing the car. Yes, we want a bio-simulation program that can predict how medicinal drugs interact, but Silicon Valley is mostly writing the software and not manufacturing the medicinal drugs.
Software is another layer on top of existing society, which seems to improve the underlying layers. But it is dependent on the underlying layers. If the underlying layers collapse, then the top layer crumbles as well. Without someone actually manufacturing the stuff we desire, the software writers might suddenly become much less important.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Manufacturing
Well, no they're not. Because pharma is a lot older than Silicon Valley - so its not concentrated there. Its all over the country and all over the world.
But there are tons of pharma companies researching and building medicines in the US.
Re: Re: Manufacturing
Yes, and I think that's what the author is trying to say. Silicon Valley is currently overvalued, and those other places in the US that actually do the manufacturing are undervalued, and a large re-evaluation could be underway.
Re: Re: Re: Manufacturing
Yes, and I think that's what the author is trying to say. Silicon Valley is currently overvalued
If you judge them by the wrong standard, sure. I could just as easily and accurately say that an olympic gold medalist track star is in fact a terrible athlete if I judge them by the standards of someone who does shotput(assuming they aren't skilled there as well anyway).
Look at silicon valley innovation through the standard of 'how much hardware are they creating?' and they might not come out looking very good, but that's irrelevant because that's not their focus. Likewise accusing them of not being innovative because they haven't pivoted into an entirely different field is just a wee bit absurd as almost no-one would come out looking good by that standard.
Looks to be another article bashing tech, it is very fashionable these days.
Re:
Among the unintelligent, yes.
Probably the strongest claim..
The strongest claim I can think of to make about big tech when comparing before and after Covid-19 is that they aren't as adaptable or agile as they claim to be. Amazon struggles with its warehouse workers, Zoom struggles to secure its platform, Apple is reacting to wild variations in supply and demand like a typical manufacturer. Other companies like Netflix really haven't had to innovate much of anything in response to the crisis.
I'm sorry, exactly what new innovation do we need to fight an epidemic?
And why would IT businesses be the main focus for ... isolation, and mask, respirator, drug, and vaccine production?
The Valley Model Can't Solve Everything
Regarding hardware innovation and the interview that you linked: It talks a lot about the Internet of (Broken) Things as a solution to a lot of our issues. Bringing IOT and the Silicon Valley venture capital move-fast-and-break-things startup model to agricultural and health sectors doesn't sound appealing.
The interview also discusses IOT, data-gathering sensors, and 'hardware as a service' in ways that sound like they'll add up to a privacy, DRM, and ownership nightmare waiting to happen. One of the people in the interview extolls the virtues of frickin' Ring, for God's sake. That raises massive red flags for me. One of them also discusses how they're not interested in companies where hardware is the centerpiece, how he says that somebody's company is probably going to have to be 80% AI with hardware "off the shelf". So how exactly is that person in particular funding innovation in hardware?
I'm particularly wary of Silicon Valley sticking its hands into the health sector. More companies getting into the healthcare field means, to me at least, that getting universal health care to become a reality in the U.S. might become more difficult.
Bruce C.'s comment above makes the good point that this pandemic is proving that these companies aren't as agile or adaptable as they claim to be. You can't simply point to everyone using the Internet right now as proof that the MIT article is wrong.
The MIT article, the VentureBeat article, and Bruce C.'s comment all add up to me being highly skeptical of the Silicon Valley model being capable of delivering the innovations in fields like health tech, agriculture, manufacturing and so forth that we're going to need in a post-pandemic world. I especially don't see them being able to deliver those innovations in a way that benefits workers and consumers while respecting their privacy, right to tinker and repair, and their ability to access health care without paying an arm and a leg.
Millions of people are working from home using zoom. Skype email etc these people are working for all types of company's. There's news apps being invented every day some of which will be used to track and limit the spread of the virus. tesla is a tech company which makes cars. Cars nowadays run on software tech is invisible inside many products. The writer may as well criticise apple for not. Being good at making food products or trains. Big tech makes phones tablets and software. Is that not enough.?
