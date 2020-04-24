HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
From Tiger King To Censorship King: Copyright Lobbyist Cheers On SLAPP Copyright Suit Featured In Tiger King
Sheriff Sued After Threatening To Arrest A High School Student Over Her Coronavirus-Related Instagram Posts

Daily Deal: Daily Deal: TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Apr 24th 2020 10:39amDaily Deal

The Z2's earned their name because they feature twice the sound, twice the battery life, and twice the convenience of competing headphones. Packed with TREBLAB's most advanced Sound2.0 technology with aptX and active noise-cancellation, these headphones deliver great audio while drowning out unwanted background noise. It's like you're at a concert every time you turn up the volume. They're on sale for $70.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

From Tiger King To Censorship King: Copyright Lobbyist Cheers On SLAPP Copyright Suit Featured In Tiger King
Sheriff Sued After Threatening To Arrest A High School Student Over Her Coronavirus-Related Instagram Posts
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

10:44 Sheriff Sued After Threatening To Arrest A High School Student Over Her Coronavirus-Related Instagram Posts (5)
10:39 Daily Deal: Daily Deal: TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones (0)
09:22 From Tiger King To Censorship King: Copyright Lobbyist Cheers On SLAPP Copyright Suit Featured In Tiger King (4)
06:23 NY AG Opens Inquiry After Charter Spectrum Bungles Its Coronavirus Response (3)
03:23 Australian Court Says Raid Of Journalist's Home Was Illegal... But Allows Federal Police To Keep The Evidence They Seized (11)

Thursday

19:18 With Schools Shut Down, Educators Turn To Video Games To Help Educate Students (2)
15:15 Space X Starlink Beta Starts In 6 Months, Bringing A Glimmer Of Hope To Crappy US Broadband Market (18)
12:25 News Orgs Attack Big Tech For Being Bad For Privacy... While Their Lobbying Against Big Tech Will Harm Privacy (10)
10:55 Canadian Publishing Group Says France Has The Right Idea, Presses For Its Own Google Tax (20)
10:50 Daily Deal: Google Analytics Certification Course (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.