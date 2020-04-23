Canadian Publishing Group Says France Has The Right Idea, Presses For Its Own Google Tax
from the dividing-by-almost-zero dept
Canada is more than just a calmer, more apologetic version of the United States. It's its own thing. But, more accurately, it's a Britain + France thing. While Canada shares a common border with us, it's still more Europe than US of A.
Every so often we're reminded of its ties with the other side of the pond. This is one of those times.
French regulators recently decided Google owed French news sites for all the traffic it sends to them. It mandated "negotiations" between Google and French newspapers, but insisted the negotiations begin with Google getting out its wallet.
It appears Canadian lobbyists agree with France: Google owes them money.
A Canadian news industry advocacy group says that Canada would do well to follow France’s example in forcing internet search giant Google Inc. to pay news publishers for their content.
I guess this depends on how you define "do well." This could backfire severely, resulting in no new revenue streams and fewer site visitors. Just ask Spain. That's not "doing well." If this means the group thinks it's advisable to follow France's example, it's also wrong. But that's the direction journalists are being steered by their advocates.
News Media Canada chief executive John Hinds said Thursday that the federal government will need to take a leadership role if the power dynamic between Google and publishers is to be changed.
This isn't the first time Canadian journalists have demanded tech companies pay them for the traffic they send them. Three years ago, a Google tax was pitched to the Canadian government -- one that included Facebook and Netflix in a proposal to tax companies who helped bring Canadian content to site users around the world.
Things are tough all over, thanks to a radical shift in, well… everything… since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Hinds somehow believes an advertising giant will provide for everyone during a time when everyone's advertising revenues are down.
Hinds said the collapse of advertising rates in the face of the COVID-10 global pandemic, at a time when people are reading news sites at higher rates than ever, highlights the problem.
“I think it’s a fundamental thing: We need to be paid for our content. We need to be compensated,” Hinds said.
Fair enough. Let your readers do that. If they're not interested, it's really not up to a bunch of other companies located elsewhere in the world to make up the perceived difference. Everything sucks everywhere at the moment. Wringing a few bucks out of Google isn't going to reverse anyone's fortunes. And the more newspapers that convince governments Google should pay for sending them traffic, the less they'll all be making individually.
A Google tax isn't a revenue stream. It's not even a trickle. Here's Nate Hoffelder's estimate of how Google's "billions" in profit would actually pay out for rent-seeking newspapers:
Google is making under 4 cents per search, and turning a profit of around a half a cent per search.
Of course, that is an average across all of Google's search results, and it includes search terms and even whole verticals which are not monetized (Google News, for example). And that is also a global average and not based on EU revenues, so it is not 100% applicable. (And those calculations are based on a bunch of unsupported assumptions.)
Leaving those caveats aside, the point that matters is that news publishers want Google to pay for the use of their links and snippets. This means that Google would need to take that 3.7 cents and divide it between all of the relevant links returned with each click of the search button (after taking a cut for itself).]
Efforts like this are counterproductive. They're unlikely to reverse the fortunes of failing news concerns and far more likely to convince US tech companies to avoid providing specific services for certain countries. If Canadian publishers want what France has, they're only going to end up splitting the disappointment.
Filed Under: aggregators, canada, france, google news, google tax, john hinds, news aggregators, news publishers, snippets, traffic
Companies: news media canada
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Advertisers
Are these companies still using ad services provided by google? When google dominates advertising shouldn't the problem be with them keeping advertising revenue low for sites?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It is amazing how the concept of
YANKEE GO HOME
just not filter into California hate mongers whole only considerations are spreading hate, world dominance, and slavery under their intellect.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
…fucking what
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Seems to me that this isn't the right direction to take. If the publishers want to keep CanCon funded... why not just bring back CanCon rules, but instead of tying them to the distribution channels, tie them to the advertising? After all, advertising is already localized.
The results of this would be that advertising would be more effective, and the publishers would get more of their content in front of people who actually want to see it. This means advertisers will be willing to pay more. Win all around, and all without taxing anyone new.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Nobody reads .fr and .ca news anyway. Google should just delist them and be done with it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Google really should start answering these sorts of “requests” with the nuclear option right out of the gate. None of these groups seem to understand (or learn from) anything less.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
With that option being a complete de-listing of the corporation, including all non news sites and pages. Then we will see how long they last when they have to advertise their websites via print media, posters and junk mail.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
At this point Google needs to make it crystal clear that the nuclear option is the only possible result for people trying to shake them down like this, as if they cave even once they will suffer the death of a thousand cuts as every single country demands to get 'their' share as well.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Google: "No problem, we can pay you. 1 cent per link? 1 dollar per link? 100 dollars per link? No problem. However, you should expect the number of links to be zero. Have a nice day."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Hmm, no.'
'You want to be paid for your content? Deal. We will pay you for all of your content that we use, and that amount will be nothing. Enjoy the complete and utter decimation of your incoming traffic.'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
New Minimum SEO Demands for EVERY News Agency
Google can give thirty days notice of new requirements applied to ALL news agencies. If a news organization wants its content indexed AT ALL, there must be a properly formed site-level robots.txt file that specifies indexing is allowed. Further, for every single page, there must be a new meta tag value employed that gives Google the authority to add the page to its search results and news aggregations at zero charge to Google. These requirements apply to all news sites everywhere and, remember, begin in thirty days.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply