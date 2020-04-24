HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
With Schools Shut Down, Educators Turn To Video Games To Help Educate Students
 
Censorship Kills: US Government's Focus On COVID-19 'Messaging' Over Actual Protection Did Real Damage
 

Australian Court Says Raid Of Journalist's Home Was Illegal... But Allows Federal Police To Keep The Evidence They Seized

Legal Issues

from the wrong-but-not-wrong-enough-I-guess dept

Fri, Apr 24th 2020 3:23amTim Cushing

Last year, the Australian government decided journalists just weren't feeling chilly enough. In response to the publication of leaked documents detailing the government's plan to allow more domestic surveillance, the Australian Federal Police started raiding journalists' homes.

They started with News Corp. journalist Annika Smethurst's home. Hours later, police raided broadcaster Ben Fordham's home. A third raid was broadcast live, as the AFP swarmed ABC's offices seeking documents that might reveal who leaked sensitive documents to journalists.

Australia's prime minister, Scott Morrison, had no problem with this cop-based threat to the country's free speech protections.

Asked if the news troubled him, he said: “It never troubles me that our laws are being upheld.”

The laws aren't being upheld. That's the determination of the country's highest court. In fact, they're being broken.

News Corp. journalist Annika Smethurst went to the High Court to overturn the warrant that was executed on her Canberra home in June last year and triggered a national campaign for greater press freedom.

The seven judges unanimously agreed that the warrant was invalid, partly because it failed to state the offense suspected with sufficient precision.

Unfortunately, the court didn't go so far as to uphold protections for journalists that should shield them from law enforcement raids seeking to uncover their sources.

But the majority of judges rejected her application for the material seized to be destroyed, meaning police could still use it as evidence against her.

This ruling only raises further questions. If the warrant is invalid, what is this evidence being used for? The charges are unclear, according to this court, but somehow the evidence of… whatever… is still valid and can be used to engage in an investigation, if not a prosecution?

For the moment, the AFP says it won't be looking at the evidence it took from Smethurst's home.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw said the evidence taken from Smethurst had been “quarantined” from the investigation for the moment.

“So what we’ll do carefully and correctly is take legal advice … on what we do with that particular material,” Kershaw told reporters. “Investigators are not able to look at that.”

That may be, but that statement doesn't say anything about any "looking at" that may have been occurred before court proceedings made it potentially unwise to keep sifting through possibly-tainted evidence.

With this still unsettled, this statement -- from the head of News Corp. -- seems a bit overconfident.

“The High Court ruling sends an indisputable message, that the Federal Police must obey the law and that their raid on Annika Smethurst’s home was illegal,” Miller said in a statement. “Annika Smethurst should not be prosecuted for simply doing her job as a journalist to rightly inform Australians on serious matters of public interest.”

Michael Miller is right: Smethurst should not have been targeted -- much less raided -- for publishing leaked documents. The government's supposed allegiance to protecting free speech rights should have prevented a journalist from being the subject of a law enforcement investigation. But he's somewhat wrong about the message the court sent. It did say the warrant was invalid. But it refused to force the AFP to destroy the illegally obtained evidence. That's not an "indisputable message." That's a mess that still needs to be properly sorted out. All it really says is the AFP needs to be a bit more careful crafting warrants before disregarding the protections Australian journalists are supposed to have.

Filed Under: annika smethurst, australia, free press, free speech, journalism, leaks, raiding journalists, warrant
Companies: news corp

1 Comment | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Paul Clark, 24 Apr 2020 @ 3:28am

    The Best Solution for this

    Of course, the best solution for this, other than the courts to actually do their job, is to create fake documents that identify multiple incorrect but possible sources. I don't think Australian has laws about creating fake documents for personal amusement.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

With Schools Shut Down, Educators Turn To Video Games To Help Educate Students
 
Censorship Kills: US Government's Focus On COVID-19 'Messaging' Over Actual Protection Did Real Damage
 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

03:23 Australian Court Says Raid Of Journalist's Home Was Illegal... But Allows Federal Police To Keep The Evidence They Seized (1)

Thursday

03:34 Censorship Kills: US Government's Focus On COVID-19 'Messaging' Over Actual Protection Did Real Damage (60)

Tuesday

12:33 Chinese Embassy Gets Briefly Suspended From Twitter; Insists 'Free Speech Must Be Honored' On Platform Banned Across China (38)
09:47 Disgraced Former NASCAR Boss, Brian France, Uses SLAPP Suit To Silence Parody Twitter Account (24)
03:23 Texas Attorney General's Office Says It Can Toss People In Jail For Suggesting Coronavirus Fears Are A Legit Reason To Vote From Home (59)

Monday

10:43 The Geopolitical Streisand Effect: The More China And The WHO Try To Silence Taiwan, The More Attention Its Success Fighting COVID-19 Gets (30)
09:24 Facebook Tells Court Laura Loomer's Defamation Allegations All Target Protected Opinions (22)

Friday

12:02 Iraq Joins China In Suppressing Journalism About COVID-19 (18)

Thursday

11:58 China's NBA Free Speech Debacle Turned Out To Be A Prelude To Its COVID-19 Denialism (15)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.