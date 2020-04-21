Chinese Embassy Gets Briefly Suspended From Twitter; Insists 'Free Speech Must Be Honored' On Platform Banned Across China
Content moderation at scale is impossible to do well. By now we've established that pretty firmly. However, there's something deeply amusing to see that when the Chinese embassy in Sri Lanka was temporarily banned from Twitter over what Twitter later claimed was a "systematic mistake," that the embassy then chose to go on a little righteous rant about free speech needing to be honored.
The Embassy put out a press release more or less saying the same thing:
On 13th April, Twitter suspended the official account of the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka (@ChinaEmbSL), without informing any specific reason. The Embassy made solemn representation to Twitter twice, requesting the latter to clarify and correct their decision, to avoid any misunderstanding and random association in the public. In the early morning of 14th April, Twitter officially replied the Embassy for a "systematic mistake", apologized and unsuspended the Embassy's account.
The Embassy feels regretful to this "systematic mistake", and would like to reiterate that the "Freedom of Speech" must be honored, while not be misused to spread groundless, racial or hatred speech, nor be treated with "Double Standards".
At first I thought that the "regretful" feelings indicated an admission that the "systematic mistake" was on the part of the embassy, but it appears that the embassy means Twitter itself. As for the whole "freedom of speech must be honored bit," someone should remind the embassy that Twitter itself is banned throughout China.
However, if I'm reading this correctly, the Embassy is indicating to Twitter that if it merely makes "solemn representations" to the Chinese government, requesting that it "clarify and correct their decision to avoid any misunderstanding and random association in the public," why surely the Chinese government will end the ban on Twitter. Right?
It's almost like they don't understand how free speech works.
Re:
Sure they do. All speech is free. It's just that some speech is more free than others.
Re:
Sure they do. "You are free to say what we want you to say"
Re:
Or maybe one of their employees does, and will soon be fired for this post.
... hypocrite said what?
The Embassy feels regretful to this "systematic mistake", and would like to reiterate that the "Freedom of Speech" must be honored, while not be misused to spread groundless, racila or hatred speech, nor be treated with "Double Standards".
Double standards like, oh I dunno, throwing a fit that you got temporarily suspended on a platform banned in your home country? Objecting that your access was temporarily removed from a platform that isn't allowed to those in your home country?
Those kinds of 'double standards'?
Can we nominate the statement from the Chinese Embassy for a Funniest Comment of the Week award?
Re:
I second the motion.
So, China, hypocrite much?
Ah, but Mike, you're missing the important point here:
Twitter is banned in China due to spreading groundless, racila or hatred speech.
The embassy would be happy with being banned from Twitter if it were doing the same thing. What they're upset at is being banned without reason.
The problem, of course, being: what speech is considered groundless?
Followed by: what speech is considered racila?
Re:
Simple solution: Ban their account for mind-blowing levels of irony in a single post. And because China.
Re:
And then by: what the f&$k does “racila” mean?
Re: Re:
I assume it's a misspelling of "racial"
Re: Re: Re:
Bah, it's my misspelling in transcribing the image of the press release they posted. Fixed.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Ah. I thought it was a mistake, but I’d assumed it was in the original.
HOW many
of those from China, living and representing China around the World, LOVE they are not in CHINA??
Same reasoning that Many Muslims LEAVE those area's that have Groups enforcing, Obsolete ideals.
Twitter probably needs to lock the account, seems pretty likely it's credentials have been compromised
Banned, blocked, whatever
Twitter itself is banned throughout China. Why?
Oh, riiiiight. The 2009 Urumqi religious riot that killed over 200 civilians and injured thousands more was coordinated through Facebook and, when the Government asked Facebook to cooperate with the Police, Facebook refused and has been blocked ever since.
The following year, on January 12, 2010 Google announced that it would no longer conform to China’s censorship laws, “We have decided we are no longer willing to continue censoring our results on Google, and so over the next few weeks we will be discussing with the Chinese government the basis on which we could operate an unfiltered search engine within the law, if at all.”
Twitter and Youtube, which took the same stance, were blocked.
P.S. YouTube, Facebook and Twitter removed accounts and content opposing the illegal assassination of Iranian General Suleimani.
Re: Banned, blocked, whatever
Hmmm, I believe that's a 'strawman' you've got there (Facebooks' alleged bad behavior really doesn't logically lead directly to Twitter being blocked).
I also: I guess you believe that if people hear an idea they will be instantly brainwashed and believe it (or at least that applies to some significant portion of the population). If you don't believe that I can't imagine how you justify blaming a communications medium for other peoples (alleged) bad behavior.
