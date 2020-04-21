Chinese Embassy Gets Briefly Suspended From Twitter; Insists 'Free Speech Must Be Honored' On Platform Banned Across China

HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
Free Speech

from the want-to-try-that-again? dept

Tue, Apr 21st 2020 12:33pmMike Masnick

Content moderation at scale is impossible to do well. By now we've established that pretty firmly. However, there's something deeply amusing to see that when the Chinese embassy in Sri Lanka was temporarily banned from Twitter over what Twitter later claimed was a "systematic mistake," that the embassy then chose to go on a little righteous rant about free speech needing to be honored.

The Embassy put out a press release more or less saying the same thing:

On 13th April, Twitter suspended the official account of the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka (@ChinaEmbSL), without informing any specific reason. The Embassy made solemn representation to Twitter twice, requesting the latter to clarify and correct their decision, to avoid any misunderstanding and random association in the public. In the early morning of 14th April, Twitter officially replied the Embassy for a "systematic mistake", apologized and unsuspended the Embassy's account.

The Embassy feels regretful to this "systematic mistake", and would like to reiterate that the "Freedom of Speech" must be honored, while not be misused to spread groundless, racial or hatred speech, nor be treated with "Double Standards".

At first I thought that the "regretful" feelings indicated an admission that the "systematic mistake" was on the part of the embassy, but it appears that the embassy means Twitter itself. As for the whole "freedom of speech must be honored bit," someone should remind the embassy that Twitter itself is banned throughout China.

However, if I'm reading this correctly, the Embassy is indicating to Twitter that if it merely makes "solemn representations" to the Chinese government, requesting that it "clarify and correct their decision to avoid any misunderstanding and random association in the public," why surely the Chinese government will end the ban on Twitter. Right?

Filed Under: bans, china, embassy, free speech, social media, sri lanka
Companies: twitter

18 Comments | Leave a Comment

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Apr 2020 @ 12:44pm

    It's almost like they don't understand how free speech works.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 21 Apr 2020 @ 1:07pm

    ... hypocrite said what?

    The Embassy feels regretful to this "systematic mistake", and would like to reiterate that the "Freedom of Speech" must be honored, while not be misused to spread groundless, racila or hatred speech, nor be treated with "Double Standards".

    Double standards like, oh I dunno, throwing a fit that you got temporarily suspended on a platform banned in your home country? Objecting that your access was temporarily removed from a platform that isn't allowed to those in your home country?

    Those kinds of 'double standards'?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 21 Apr 2020 @ 1:52pm

    Can we nominate the statement from the Chinese Embassy for a Funniest Comment of the Week award?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Apr 2020 @ 2:01pm

    So, China, hypocrite much?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Apr 2020 @ 2:45pm

    Ah, but Mike, you're missing the important point here:

    while not be misused to spread groundless, racila or hatred speech

    Twitter is banned in China due to spreading groundless, racila or hatred speech.

    The embassy would be happy with being banned from Twitter if it were doing the same thing. What they're upset at is being banned without reason.

    The problem, of course, being: what speech is considered groundless?

    Followed by: what speech is considered racila?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 21 Apr 2020 @ 2:57pm

    HOW many

    of those from China, living and representing China around the World, LOVE they are not in CHINA??

    Same reasoning that Many Muslims LEAVE those area's that have Groups enforcing, Obsolete ideals.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Apr 2020 @ 3:13pm

    Twitter probably needs to lock the account, seems pretty likely it's credentials have been compromised

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Godfree (profile), 21 Apr 2020 @ 4:25pm

    Banned, blocked, whatever

    Twitter itself is banned throughout China. Why?

    Oh, riiiiight. The 2009 Urumqi religious riot that killed over 200 civilians and injured thousands more was coordinated through Facebook and, when the Government asked Facebook to cooperate with the Police, Facebook refused and has been blocked ever since.

    The following year, on January 12, 2010 Google announced that it would no longer conform to China’s censorship laws, “We have decided we are no longer willing to continue censoring our results on Google, and so over the next few weeks we will be discussing with the Chinese government the basis on which we could operate an unfiltered search engine within the law, if at all.”

    Twitter and Youtube, which took the same stance, were blocked.

    P.S. YouTube, Facebook and Twitter removed accounts and content opposing the illegal assassination of Iranian General Suleimani.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 21 Apr 2020 @ 5:14pm

      Re: Banned, blocked, whatever

      Hmmm, I believe that's a 'strawman' you've got there (Facebooks' alleged bad behavior really doesn't logically lead directly to Twitter being blocked).

      I also: I guess you believe that if people hear an idea they will be instantly brainwashed and believe it (or at least that applies to some significant portion of the population). If you don't believe that I can't imagine how you justify blaming a communications medium for other peoples (alleged) bad behavior.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


