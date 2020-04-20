HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
Daily Deal: The Hands-On Game Development Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Apr 20th 2020 10:38amDaily Deal

The Hands-On Game Development Bundle has 10 courses of instruction on using various platforms and languages to develop your own games. You'll learn C++, Node.js, Godot, and others. You will build a turn-based, micro-strategy game, develop a 2D platformer level using tiles, develop an AR spaceship-shooting game, and more. It's on sale for $35.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

