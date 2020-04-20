Australia Gives Up Any Pretense: Pushes Straight Up Tax On Facebook & Google To Pay News Orgs
from the how-dare-you-send-us-traffic-without-paying dept
Last week we wrote about France's push to force Google to pay legacy news organizations for the high crime of... sending them traffic. That was somewhat expected, as under the EU Copyright Directive, some version of this will show up in every EU country over the next few months (though France's first approach is particularly dumb). Down in Australia, they're not subject to the EU Copyright Directive, but it's not stopping them from taking the same ridiculous approach:
Facebook and Google will be forced to share advertising revenue with Australian media companies after the treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, instructed the competition watchdog to develop a mandatory code of conduct for the digital giants amid a steep decline in advertising brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
As the article notes, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission had been working to get the media companies and Google and Facebook to come up with a voluntary plan, but since the media companies basically want it all, that hasn't worked out so well. Instead, the ACCC has now been told to just write up the plan. Make no mistake about this: this is the Australian government, at the behest of a bunch of legacy media companies that failed to adapt to the internet, now taxing Google and Facebook for sending media companies free internet traffic that those companies don't know how to monetize.
And it goes beyond just having to pay to send them traffic, it also requires Google and Facebook to let media companies know ahead of time if they're going to make any changes to their algorithms that might impact content rankings. That is ridiculous. It's basically giving news companies preferred placement in search rankings, and locking those legacy providers in. Why in the world should media companies get special access to the algorithm of either company?
Frydenberg said it was only fair that media companies that created the content got paid for it.
They do get paid for it. They decided to put content on the web. If they don't like the traffic, they can easily use robots.txt to block sites from scraping them. If they can't monetize the traffic, that's on them, isn't it?
“This will help to create a level playing field,” he said.
This is the exact opposite of a level playing field. This is basically tilting the playing field strongly towards legacy media companies in a manner that is not only silly for the internet companies, but in a manner that makes it nearly impossible for new entrants in the field, as the legacy players get an automatic boost from the free money they get from the internet companies that send them free traffic.
Filed Under: aggregation, australia, journalism, legacy, links, media, news, tax, traffic
Companies: facebook, google
Will the Australian new orgs reach the panicle of corporate profit making, getting paid to do nothing more than maintain a bank account for receiving Income and disbursing it to the board and shareholders. It seems like they will not even need a web site to get paid.
It's our game, we make the rules, till Google quits that is.
If they want a level playing field, wouldn't all the players need to be playing the same game? Google doesn't write news articles, the media organizations do. The media organizations don't run search engines, Google does. Those seem like different games to me. It's more like cricket and croquet.
I am not sure why Facebook is even in the conversation except they have a lot of money and apparently some of their users post things about subjects that also wind up on media organizations sites. Does Facebook actually post snippets from media organizations? Or is it that users post snippets? If the latter is the case, how is that Facebook's fiscal responsibility?
Re: It's our game, we make the rules, till Google quits that is.
This is their mindset of level playing field. Their idea of level playing field is when they have a finger on the scales
Re: Re: It's our game, we make the rules, till Google quits that
Which just goes to show they're not playing the same game.
Whoever heard of a game that uses a field and a scale?
Said it before, saying it again: Google should immediately delist all Australian news organizations from Google News results (and possibly Google results in general) without warning or “due” compensation. The nuclear option remains the only way to make sure these fools learn what their greed will cost them.
Re:
I have some agreement with the nuclear option, then I think about what will happen when the rest of the world gets on the same train. Does Google news only list blogs? Do other search engines follow suit in a self-protective move? Do they de-list the media organizations entirely out of spite? Is Google News a significant enough part of Google Search to have a serious impact on the rest of their search business?
In the end it will be the users who get hurt. Yes the media organizations will also get hurt, and after a whole lot of screaming and crying foul, followed by some serious pouting, might, and I mean might, beg the search industry to re-include them. Whether they do or not will depend upon their fiscal ability to remain solvent in the mean time.
Re: Re:
The problem is that they are struggling, and are crying we are going out of business so make those evil corporations of Facebook and Google keep us afloat.
I can see where you’re coming from, but I worry about what will happen to other search engines — ones much smaller than Google — if they end up subjected to the same “tax” as Google for “daring” to display in search results anything other than a headline for a news article. Then I wonder what will happen to social media services that dare to do the same thing when a user links to a news article (e.g., when Twitter displays a link to a news story that contains at least part of the lede paragraph). And then I wonder what will happen to popular blogs that quote part of a news story when linking to said story.
A business model that can be destroyed by Google News alone deserves to be destroyed. It doesn’t deserve to be propped up by a government more interested in taking on Big Bad Tech than in ensuring the survival of journalism.
No, it will force Google to pull out of Australia and bankrupt Australian news orgs for lack of traffic.
There must be something in the air down under. Their politicians seem outright stupid.
Re:
Facebook should pull out as well, and then the politicians will hear from the electorate.
The view of Mike, a resident of the State of California in the U.S.A., is that this is bad for the legacy news media, the country of Australia, and the people of Australia.
I seriously doubt that the people of Australia view the fact that Australian news is controlled by a foreign company (to Australia) located in California, with values that are some of the most perverse in the world in the same way.
Most likely Australians view the situation in the same form as the rest of the world outside the U.S.A.
GO HOME YANKEE.
Please cite the evidence that proves Google controls Australian news outlets.
Re:
Mike is home, and there is no reason he, nor anyone else should not have or express their opinion.
You wear your own flag bravely, but you haven't thought this through. You do know what will happen if Google takes their ball and goes home, don't you? The media organizations will be in the same sad position they find themselves now, only worse. They could of course start their own search engines, spend a few years figuring out how to run them, and then a few more years getting all the users in Australia to stop using Google (or other search engine) and move to their search engine, and then they can pay themselves for using their own snippets.
Oh, wait...that won't work because then they would be transferring money to their competitors (unless they use a double standard and exempt themselves) and might very well ban all the smaller media companies from their search results. How will that sit?
Re:
GO HOME YANKEE.
Ok. Well, Google and Facebook should go home and leave Australia altogether, and we'll see how well those legacy media properties survive then.
Re:
So the view of the people of Australia that Google should be forced to pay Australian news organizations for the privilege of sending them free traffic.
"Go home" is probably what will happen - Google did it in Spain.
I look forward to seeing what substitute for traffic the Australians come up with in the absence.
Re:
" the fact that Australian news is controlled by a foreign company (to Australia) "
I wonder how much media Murdock controls and where it is located, isn't he of Aussie descent?
Re: Re:
Most of it. He owns three quarters of all Australian newspapers. Plus a huge chunk of the TV.
Re:
No, most Australians are just pissed off that Rupert Murdoch controls most of the new in Australia.
Seems like a self-solving problem to me. The Goog and Fecesbook stop directing clicks to Australian media, which then die from lack of traffic. At least, few print media elsewhere can make it on print alone; their web sites are what keep them more or less solvent.
Then the Goog and FB buy the remains for pennies on the dollar and go back to business as usual.
let's put the blame where it should be! anything to do with copyright pushes, claiming how the various parts of the entertainment industry is losing out through one form or another of piracy and whatever else can be dreamed up as the cause is all down to the USA and the way those politicians bend over and grab ankles for all sections from Hollywood to document writers and the courts back them at any cost to those accused, guilty or not! pockets must be red hot with the activity of hands going in and out! these industries have forgotten what it's like to go and do something to earn money, all they want to do is get it for free in the form of ridiculous fines etc and they call the public pirates! hypocritical assholes! so much for the promotion of the arts etc! let's throw that out and just make sure 'the family can get everything for doing nothing for the next 2 generations!
So... why not leave?
So if this is just a part of the Google News platform, sounds like to me that Google just needs to get out of that business. It can't be a huge money maker unless it is a loss leader to more data for better ad targeting. So, just quit doing it in countries that don't like nice things.
If this is literally ANY search, then that seems absolutely ridiculous. That could get really bad really quick. Wait til quotes from movies or books start showing up in Google searches and those 'creators' (well, the publisher that owns the rights) starts knocking on the door. IMDB needs to start paying every actor for use of their 'likeness' and Wikipedia might as well shut down because where did they get all of THEIR information? 'Stolen' from OTHER sites!
This is getting beyond ridiculous...
