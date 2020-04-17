HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
Daily Deal: Keeper Unlimited Password Manager

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Apr 17th 2020 10:46amDaily Deal

Keeper is a cybersecurity and productivity app that ensures you stay protected and productive remotely. Protect your passwords and personal information with Keeper's easy to use and hyper-secure password management platform. Protecting your data doesn't have to be complicated. Keeper has an intuitive user interface for computers, smartphones, and tablets and syncs instantly so you can stay safe no matter what you're surfing on. There are three subscriptions on sale: 1 year for $24, 2 years for $42, or 3 years for $54.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

