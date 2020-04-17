UPDATED: GDPR (Briefly) Blocked Grocers From Accessing Lists Of 'At Risk' People In Need Of Food Packages
from the so-private-you-might-just-die-from-it dept
Kind of a major update here: it appears the GDPR was likely not to blame for the delay in grocers getting lists of vulnerable citizens in need of food deliveries. As is pointed out by DocGerbil in the comments, this more likely had some to do with a processing hiccup by the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (DEFRA). DEFRA apparently had the data but had not turned it over as soon as expected, resulting in a slight delay in deliveries.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) confirmed it is "working with the retailers to get them the information they need".
Defra said by combining Government and supermarket data, it could "ensure essential items are delivered as soon as possible to the people with medical conditions that make them most vulnerable".
This is confirmed by sources other than the Telegraph, including a piece by The Guardian that explains data protection details were being finalized, which may have contributed to the delay.
Britain’s supermarkets have been warned against holding on to NHS data about vulnerable patients which they will receive as part of the government’s efforts to combat Covid-19 once the crisis has abated.
The retailers will this week begin contacting customers whose names are on a list of medically vulnerable individuals, handed over by the government.
But they must delete the data they have received when the coronavirus crisis has abated, the information commissioner warned. Until then, the information, which covers at least 1.5 million people, may be kept and used by the supermarkets to help prioritise deliveries to those most in need.
The delay may have been due to the UK's own Data Privacy Act, rather than the GDPR. What's said about the GDPR generally sucking still stands, but I will take the hit for what was written here, drawn from a report only quoting an anonymous source saying it was the GDPR standing between vulnerable citizens and grocery deliveries. My apologies to our readers, who certainly expect and deserve better.
Original post follows with references to the GDPR's culpability struck through to clarify, while still leaving my screwup on my permanent record, mainly as a warning to myself.
-------
The GDPR is a mess. Still. After nearly two years of existence, it hasn't done much to improve the privacy of the millions of Europeans it affects. But it has made big tech companies even more dominant and generated a hell of a lot of collateral damage.
The privacy law was created by regulators bursting with short-sightedness and good intentions. And, if we're honest, a lot of unmitigated hate towards powerful US tech companies. (Hate, let's continue being honest, many of these companies did little to mitigate.) Transferring the power of privacy back to the people sounds good on paper, but in practice, it results in things like EU regulators violating their own law and, um, trash cans being temporarily removed from post offices because of the personal data they "collected" without permission.
The unintended consequences of the broadly-written law have been discussed here at Techdirt with alarming regularity. Clerical mix-ups have resulted in people accessing other people's personal data. The law has reached across the pond to screw with US court dockets and vanish posts from American search engines. GDPR has even made Christmas more of a logistical nightmare than it usually is.
Now there's this: in the middle of a pandemic, GDPR is preventing food from being delivered to at-risk Europeans self-isolating to prevent exposure to the deadly coronavirus. [See update above] (Paywall-free link here.)
Supermarkets have been unable to get the names of 1.5 million vulnerable people being shielded from coronavirus to deliver food boxes because of EU data protection rules.
Grocers are waiting for a list of those self isolating for 12 weeks due to underlying health conditions so they can be prioritised for deliveries.
The details were expected to be handed over at the weekend, but insiders said they have been held up because of the European Union's general data protection regulation, which prevents mass sharing of information such as people’s names, addresses or emails.
Awesome. They can either eat or have their privacy protected. But not both. And they don't get to choose which option they get. The GDPR has already decided they don't get to eat until the government straightens this out. Multiple major grocers confirmed they had no access to lists of vulnerable residents in need of food assistance.
Fortunately for everyone involved -- especially those considered to be at-risk -- this has been sorted out. One day after the original reporting, supermarkets stated they had finally received the lists
previously blocked by the GDPR.
While this is a surprisingly speedy turnaround, the fact is the blocking of at-risk residents' info never should have happened in the first place. While GDPR's goals are (mostly) good, the side effects of mandating broad restrictions on data-gathering and sharing screws with the interoperability of the private and public sectors. In the GDPR's case, it also screws with the interoperability of multiple public entities, making it a nightmare for everyone involved. Good intentions only get you so far. And those good intentions don't mean much when they're undermining the public's health and well-being.
Filed Under: at risk, eu, food, food boxes, gdpr, groceries, pandemic, privacy
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
What one must remember
When rightly criticising this madness is why it exists. Partly to punish "those horrible Americans" is true but it is mainly because governments and big business blatantly abused the freedom they used to have.
Most of life works like a pendulum, one side swings it hard there way and then the other side pushes back just as hard. Neither want a reasonable resolution, both want to win. Until we all learn that compromise isn't a dirty word we will have these problems. Not everything governments do should be public as it happens, not everything governments do is entitled to secrecy. Not all of our data should be private nor should all of it be on the front page of the paper.
The GDPR is a terrible law but no GDPR was worse law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What one must remember
That's only true if the GDPR has its desired effect. That's yet to be seen, and while the existing data protection rules were in dire need of an update, most of the problems that come with badly written laws is because some people demanded "something" be done rather than the correct thing. A lot of the "unintended" or "unforeseen" consequences of the GDPR are things that people were warning would happen if it was put into force in its current form.
"The GDPR is a terrible law but no GDPR was worse law."
That depends on which part of things you want to look at. In the situation being discussed above, no GRPR was clearly better, which raises major questions about what other emergency requirements are being delayed because the people who wrote it didn't think about.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Those horrible Americans
If you think Americans are horrible (thanks for lumping us all in together), why don't you disconnect from the 'Net, stop watching Netflix, Amazon Prime, DVDs, and off yourself. When you do -- don't use a S&W or a 1911 -- Americans made that too. Use a Glock. It's Austrian.
Oh Crap, it uses 9mm parabellum ammunition0 created by NATO, an American thing. Man, try something else.
Sorry for that. Hope you find a good option to NOT EVER USE ANYTHING CREATED BY AMERICANS. Because you can't. There's a reason for that.
E
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Those horrible Americans
"who invented everything about the Internet"
Except for the web, which was invented by a British scientist in Switzerland and forms the bedrock of what most people actually consider "the internet" today
"who invented space travel"
As long as you ignore the work done by the Soviets, and the fact that most the the more prominent scientists involved were German.
"who pioneered every health improvement in the last 50 years"
Except for the ones invented elsewhere, of which there are many. Unless by improvements you mean just those involved in bankrupting people to access necessary medical care, in which case you are the world leaders.
We get it, you have to ignore history to pretend Americans did everything alone. What a shame you're incapable of sharing credit where it's due.
"DVDs"
The format created by a conglomerate of Korean and Japanese companies?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Those horrible Americans
The US invented transistors, some lasers, the first four bit electric computer, some lights/LEDs, and some screens.
The germans and the chinese invented a large and portion of the current internet. It is not necessarily something they are proud of.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
GDPR is still illegal
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
denying supplying that thata is bullshit reasoning and is in itself grounds for heavy fines under that very same GDPR.
This is because the GDPR provides for EXACTLY THAT purpose:
"1. Processing shall be lawful only if and to the extent that at least one of the following applies:
[...]
(d) processing is necessary in order to protect the vital interests of the data subject or of another natural person;
[...]"
(article 6 of GDPR)"
if they denied supplying the data about persons in need of vital supplies (e.g. food), that means they are actually in breach of GDPR and subject to heavy fines.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
oops. typo:
s/ thata / data /g
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Alternative view
Grocery stores attempted to get a marketing list of 1.5 million customers without strings attached. Authorities replied "Nice try". Less than 24 hours later an alternative list was found, showing how pointless the original request was (presumably the customers can prove they're in the list without sharing any data about their medical history).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Alternative view
"Grocery stores attempted to get a marketing list of 1.5 million customers without strings attached"
Yes, stories are nice, but do you have any evidence for that, or that they were even attempting any advertising at all?
Unless there's any further proof, this was simply a case of them trying to get accurate information about customers who had already reported (and where self-reporting wouldn't work since selfish assholes would just pretend to be in need to jump the queue).
Conspiracies are fun, but sometimes it really is just the sole source of vital supplies to the needy trying to make sure they can supply them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Alternative view
It's not a conspiracy theory, it's what the source literally says: stores wanted 1.5 million names. What we don't know is whether they got them, or whether the authorities found a way to solve the immediate issue without sharing data which is not immediately needed for the purpose (a boolean information about a subset of those persons).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Alternative view
"It's not a conspiracy theory, it's what the source literally says: stores wanted 1.5 million names"
They wanted the full list of people. Asking for anything else would be pointless for logistics.
The conspiracy theory is dreaming up the idea that they wanted it for marketing, rather than the stated reason of being able to cross-check the names against all current and future orders.
"What we don't know is whether they got them"
Is there something not in the linked article that explicit says they got them?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Alternative view
Why would every store need to know about every vulnerable person? They should only need to know whether the people placing orders with them are vulnerable. What stops them from, say, auto-forwarding the names and addresses to whomever manages the list and getting a "yes" or "no"? Or asking to see some official paper upon delivery (taped to the door, viewed from a distance, whatever)? I might even suggest just asking people, on the order form, whether they're vulnerable, and estimating after the first week whether there's a real fraud problem.
One of the whole points of GDPR was to restrict data collection to what's actually necessary to provide service, and sending sensitive data about 1.5 million people to every shop owner—most of whom the people will never order from—could hardly be considered necessary. Even people who are vulnerable may prefer not to reveal that, for non-time-sensitive orders.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Alternative view
"Why would every store need to know about every vulnerable person"
Because how else would they keep track of new customers that fit in that criteria?
"They should only need to know whether the people placing orders with them are vulnerable"
So, they can only ask about the ones currently placing an order? What about new customers? Should a vulnerable person have to wait because they happened to place an order 5 minutes after Asda made the initial request and are therefore not in the customer list they sent for approval? How many times do they need to send new lists to get updates that would have been in the full original?
"What stops them from, say, auto-forwarding the names and addresses to whomever manages the list and getting a "yes" or "no"?"
The GDPR, I'd assume. Them having obtained a list does not give them carte blanche to do what they wish with it after they get it.
"I might even suggest just asking people, on the order form, whether they're vulnerable, and estimating after the first week whether there's a real fraud problem."
I'll save you the wait - if it's clear that vulnerable people get significantly quicker service, there WILL be a fraud problem, enough to make the question useless. The same assholes that were hoarding vital supplies at the beginning of this will be the same assholes jumping the queue.
"Even people who are vulnerable may prefer not to reveal that, for non-time-sensitive orders."
The minority. I'd guess that if you asked those people if they want their groceries to be delayed for a week or be put on a spam list, most would ask for the spam.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Alternative view
What? If they're not placing orders, how are they customers? An online check is actually easier, because it avoids the "outdated list" problem you mentioned. Asda wouldn't be building up a list of names to periodically send—this isn't the 1980s where they need to wait for an off-peak time to place a modem call. They'd immediately send a query (if the user checked the "vulnerable" box) like "SW1:DOWNING,10:JOHNSON" to the list administrator, just as they make an immediate authorization request to the credit card issuer. It shouldn't take more than a hundred milliseconds.
No, the GDPR does not prevent someone from starting a registry with the sole purpose of letting people voluntarily provide their medical status to expedite deliveries; nor from disclosing, as agreed, a minimal amount of data required to make it work.
Of course, a tiny bit of cryptography and a QR code would let people upload a certificate of their own status to whomever they want, bypassing the whole question.
It might give them a day or two to implement proper verification, anyway, before widespread abuse catches on. And it could easily be made illegal to make a false declaration. If you look at the financial assistance programs of countries such as Canada, they're intentionally sending the money ASAP and running the fraud checks later.
Really? From my point of view, that's the situation we're all in. Online recipe searches are way up, people are looking for clever ingredient substitutions, etc., so they can hold off going to the store for another week. (Weirdest substitution I've seen: chickpea brine instead of egg whites in baked goods.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Alternative view
How the scheme works, from DEFRA's website:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Overly broad one law to fix it all.
What could possibly go wrong?
Still upset everytime i have to approve cookies.
Should be a way to just set a preference directly in browser like the do not track feature.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I might be wrong and not have the inclination to research at the moment, but that strikes me as something that would be prohibited in the law itself, especially since the major companies they had a problem with having too much data are the same companies that make the most popular browsers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Parts of GDPR require "active consent" which means having to approve individual actions even if the same action occurs many times across different services. This was meant to protect individuals and not hide things under the guise of convenience.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Of course, the cookie thing is basically malicious compliance. The GDPR's point was to stop sites collecting unnecessary information, not force people to constantly approve unnessary collection. No site should be asking for cookie approval until someone takes an action that implies personalization.
A news site, for example, shouldn't be bugging you until you try to log in (for which a "logging in means you accept cookies" message near the username box should suffice), mark a news story as a favorite, etc.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
ludicrous!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
GDPR isn't the problem
The GDPR isn't the problem. The real problem is in bad implementations and attempts to abuse the law. In all of the cases listed the root of the issue was in not following the GDPR.
But you do you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I would take anything printed in the Telegraph, with a massive pinch of salt! They have their own agenda. I've not read the article, but there will have been conditions that the data isn't retained, maybe they don't need to pass on the names, just the addresses etc. It's likely it didn't delay things at all. Although we're in unchartered waters, the government's and supermarkets should have disaster planning for such situations. If there was a delay, it will be a failure of planning. GDPR in this situation isn't much different than our old data protection anyway. We have plenty of data privacy / freedom of information professionals who understand the issues Certain papers like to use anything related to EU as a scapegoat, even if the UK actively supported the actual measures. Indeed this current government have been very skilled at passing blame.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I argue that they've not been skilled in passing blame, only in attempting to do so. They are still very much culpable and I expect the next couple years will bear that out in the courts.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I know, I say the basic reasoning, BUT some dont get it..
Lets see.
The right to protect Everything, but not from spammers..
The right to be forgotten?
really?
Who in the world would really like this to happen?
Anyone wish to list All the people that Would like this idea, Besides...
Persons that have been in jail
Persons that have molested Children
A Thief.
Every politician, that has Screwed up..
Every politician that has LIED.
People who have beaten the Ex-wives. And been divorced, many times..
HOW many more can we list??
Foreigners, that dont want you to know their past, and make you think they LIVED in this country Since birth.
NOW, lets see if we can pass this along to the Gov. of each nation also, and NOT just the internet. Thats Possible.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I know, I say the basic reasoning, BUT some dont get it..
As for RTBF
Victims of crime named on a website. Do yourself think a women who has been raped or beaten deserves for that information to be the number one result when anyone searches her name?
People found not guilty, and as such are innocent
People who were found guilty, but later had their conviction quashed
People simply arrested and never charged.
People whose medical information is online. Is therec really a need for somone to know you had syphilis 10 years ago?
Or simply in cases where the information is completely false
Politicians - well they are a public figures, so unlikely to be able to use it. The public interest test is a major factor.
And yes, people convicted of low level crimes can sometimes benefit. Usually only when the conviction is considered spent, and they legally do not have to declare it for rehabilitation issues. RTBF is just a way that ordinary people can make their case. If there is a real public interest, then they will not succeed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No.
The TD article is drawn from two highly dishonest articles published in the Telegraph, an overtly-xenophobic, anti-European, British newspaper. Once the political biases are boiled out a little, the underlying truth seems to be somewhat different.
AFAICT, this is a complete non-story that no other UK publications seem to have covered, in the two weeks since the Telegraph originally manufactured it.
Both the Telegraph and TD try to sell this as an EU problem, but this seems to actually be more of a UK-specific bureaucracy issue.
Our Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) was supposed to give that big list to the UK's big-name supermarket chains - but someone obviously dragged their feet on the paperwork they were supposed to do first, causing a short delay.
The Telegraph and TD spin this as being the fault of the GDPR, but under the UK's previous law - the Data Protection Act 1998 (variously amended) - the exact same legal obligations for personal information-handling were in place for at least a couple of decades, as far as I know.
The Telegraph quotes a DEFRA spokesperson as saying “Subject to data protection agreements being in place, we expect this [lists] to be shared imminently.”
Managing data-protection in this fashion has been a normal part of DEFRA's day-to-day business since it was founded. Any delay here isn't down to the GDPR, it's down to DEFRA not getting it's job done in timely fashion, for whatever reason.
Any claim to the contrary is simply a lie.
Par for the course for the Telegraph.
Rather a crying shame for TechDirt.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: No.
Exactly, you are completely correct on this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: No.
There's a reason why they're referring as the Torygraph after all.
Although, in fairness, the UK is still bound by the GDPR as I understand it? I've not kept up with the Brexit mess after all attempts to avoid that disaster were thwarted, but if I'm correct in thinking that, it's right to refer to this as a GDPR issue at the moment, even if the spin that it was a problem introduced by it is incorrect.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: No.
Hello, PaulIT. :)
As I understand it, we're still following the GDPR, but only of our own volition, as we're no longer legally accountable to the EU bodies that were previously responsible for enforcing EU-wide laws and regulations. Our government can change the rules whenever they have the time and inclination. Presumably, they're busy with something else, just at the moment.
PaulIT, let me ask you something: you've been posting on TD's comment section a long time, probably far longer than I... when some policeman in the US decides that accurate warrants are too much effort and screws up a drug bust, child abuse conviction, or whatever... do you and I and TechDirt all call that a Fourth Amendment problem or a bad policing problem?
Would TechDirt spend three paragraphs listing out all the problems the Fourth Amendment has allegedly caused in the past, followed by seven paragraphs of new material, where virtually every major sentence openly attacks the Amendment for causing the crime?
Would they do that, PaulIT? Would you - or they - consider it fair and honest journalism, if they did?
I love TechDirt. I've been reading it for years. I wear my Home Cooking t-shirt to work with great pride. Against that, I'm no big fan of the GDPR. It is ridiculously bureaucratic, problematic and poorly written, no question.
But I'd be lying if I said I thought that mattered here. In all the years I've been reading, TD has almost never had a single good word to say about any legislation other than the US Constitution - and on the rare occasions when it has, it's usually lathered in so much hyperbolic, face-fanning incredulity they might as well not have bothered.
PaulIT, do you think anyone in the EU will ever be encouraged to fix the GDPR by reading blatantly dishonest and prejudiced articles like this one? Shouldn't honesty and better speech be a thing, here of all places?
We all have our failings. My own sins and prejudices are far worse, I'm sure. The right thing to do is to help each other overcome those flaws, if we can. Should you really be defending TechDirt - however lightly - when they're getting something badly wrong? Wouldn't it be better to help them improve?
TechDirt can do better than this. They're professional journalists. They can fact-check their sources. They can learn the legal context. They can put their personal hostilities aside and be honest.
But that will only happen if enough commenters like you and I put our hands up, call them on their mistakes and demand they tell the truth.
Do what's right, PaulIT.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: No.
That's a very strange way of writing. Do you really think that repeating my login makes your points any more important? To me, it reads like you're being a prick for no reason.
"do you think anyone in the EU will ever be encouraged to fix the GDPR by reading blatantly dishonest and prejudiced articles like this one?"
I don't think they will be swayed in any way whatsoever by any article written here, no matter how it's written. Now, the people who comment here and have a vote in the EU might be able to help sway things one way or the other,. But, you acting like an asshole to people making mistakes on a blog written thousands of miles away because they used a source you don't like certainly isn't going to encourage those people to take action.
"TechDirt can do better than this. They're professional journalists"
As far as I'm aware, they're not, they just have a blog on top of other projects under the Floo64 and other banners.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: No.
That's a no, then. Ah, well. At least I tried.
"Do you really think that repeating my login makes your points any more important?"
No, I just wanted to emphasise that I was talking directly to you, rather than being general. In the absence of your real name, a username will have to do. But, since you've already made up your mind to do the partisan thing and ignore bad work, rather than push TD to create something better, there was clearly no point, in hindsight.
"[...] you acting like an asshole [...]"
That's fair enough. /Mea culpa./ If you can think of a better way to tell an otherwise good person that they turn into racist dicks with certain topics, a way that's both kinder and more effective than mine, I'm absolutely all ears.
"I don't think they will be swayed in any way whatsoever by any article written here [...] they just have a blog [...]"
I think you're underestimating TechDirt. When the average mainstream journalist, or parliamentary civil servant, or EU member has to research a new technology topic, where do you think they go first? Some of them will have special advisors for the job, but most will do what the rest of us do: they'll Google it.
Depending on what they're looking for, they wind up reading articles on Wikipedia, Ars Technica, TorrentFreak... and TechDirt. TD - and other sites - have a reach and an influence that can't be easily quantified, but I've no doubt it's there. Just the number of times it's been quoted on the BBC News website is good enough evidence for that.
If TD weren't regarded as some kind of professional writers, worthy of some respect, the BBC wouldn't be quoting them like they're experts - and I certainly wouldn't be putting this much effort into their comment section.
When random advisors poke around the internet for information on how GDPR is working out, I want them to find something better than this article.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: No.
"No, I just wanted to emphasise that I was talking directly to you, rather than being general"
I got that when you hit the reply button to my comment. The rest of it was just you being obnoxious.
"If you can think of a better way to tell an otherwise good person that they turn into racist dicks with certain topics"
Where the fuck did racism come into this?
"If TD weren't regarded as some kind of professional writers, worthy of some respect, the BBC wouldn't be quoting them like they're experts "
The BBC have quoted Infowars in the past. That doesn't make Alex Jones a credible journalist. It depends on the subject and the context of the article, and even the BBC is not perfect.
"Some of them will have special advisors for the job, but most will do what the rest of us do: they'll Google it."
So, does Techdirt regularly come up in searches for major topics, over and above even the sources they comment on? Do the advisors not also check their sources, or do they somehow place more weight on random US-based blogs than actual news sources based within their jurisdiction?
"When random advisors poke around the internet for information on how GDPR is working out, I want them to find something better than this article."
Then, your problem is with advisors doing a shitty job. If you're scared that this post might come up first in a random Google and thus influence advice, your real problem is with advisors who submit reports based on whatever comes p first in Google.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: No.
With that reply, your goal becomes all too clear. You carefully avoided all points of criticism with weight and substance in my earlier post, but you're more than happy to engage with the easier targets you're fed. Being truthful or helpful in any way is not what you care about here, you just want to argue for the sake of it, even if the conversation devolves into nonsense. I think you're just another troll, albeit a long-term troll with a username.
You enjoy yourself, PaulIT. I've already said all I think needs saying. With a lot of luck, perhaps someone who genuinely values TechDirt will pay it some attention, maybe even be encouraged to speak up and complain, the next time we get an article like this one.
Help yourself to the last word.
Have a good one, PaulIT. :)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: No.
So, after being called out for being an asshole, you refuse to answer any points and run away. Fine, it's clear that you weren't interested in an actual conversation, as is clear by your behaviour in your first response.
"I think you're just another troll, albeit a long-term troll with a username."
That's called a mirror. Address yourself before you get called out again for your behaviour. If you wish to have an actual conversation, I'm always here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The first issue with the right to be forgotten is the illegal underlying nature of the cyber problem.
The second issue is the transnational nature of the EU making it largely illegitimate anyway.
The third problem appears to be that indo-china appears to be trying to use "alien" or third party status within the EU to troll people instead of the EU wanting it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
" the illegal underlying nature of the cyber problem."
The Cyber Problem ... sounds like the next summer thriller
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply