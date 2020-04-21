HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
The Simpsons Shows Precisely How One Should Handle Derivative Homage Works
Telecom's Latest Dumb Claim: The Internet Only Works During A Pandemic Because We Killed Net Neutrality
The Geopolitical Streisand Effect: The More China And The WHO Try To Silence Taiwan, The More Attention Its Success Fighting COVID-19 Gets
 

Texas Attorney General's Office Says It Can Toss People In Jail For Suggesting Coronavirus Fears Are A Legit Reason To Vote From Home

Free Speech

from the do-you-want-the-virus-or-jail-time-(which-also-has-the-virus) dept

Tue, Apr 21st 2020 3:23amTim Cushing

Just when we need our elected representatives to step up and get their collective shit together, they seem to be disintegrating as quickly as possible. I understand a pandemic isn't on the list of "Things I Expected To Deal With During My Tenure," but this is why we give them so much power and the trust that's implicitly packaged with it.

Not every decision made or mandate handed down needs to be solid gold. But it needs to be much better than what we're getting, which often seems to have been generated by a "COVID response" dartboard filled with ideas that shouldn't have made it past a cursory room read.

Here's the thing about voting: it's important. And it needs to be secure. And, yes, we need to limit voter fraud but that shouldn't be the overriding concern since there's been so little of it observed during the numerous elections we've held in this nation.

Sending voters out to gather in groups at polling places may cut down on fraud and (depending on the vote-taking tech) make things a bit more secure than relying on mail-in votes, but you have to factor in the exposure to a deadly virus -- both for voters and those forced to staff these disease vectors of attack.

The lawyers speaking for the Texas Attorney General's office have issued one of the most tone deaf responses to worried state residents wondering if it might be OK to vote from home this year, given the spread of the virus. (h/t Sam Levine)

The letter [PDF] starts off officially and non-stupidly enough by explaining the letter of the law does not support treating attempts to avoid infection as equivalent to established definitions of disability.

We conclude that, based on the plain language of the relevant statutory text, fear of contracting COVID-19 unaccompanied by a qualifying sickness or physical condition does not constitute a disability under the Election Code for purposes of receiving a ballot by mail.

Fair enough, but given the extraordinary circumstances presented by COVID-19, perhaps the state could relax the definition to keep state residents safe during the upcoming election?

LOL no. That's not what's going to happen. According to the state's counsel, it's far more likely people are going to be treated as criminals for telling others to stay COVID-free by using a mail-in ballot.

Finally, to the extent third parties advise voters to apply for a mail-in ballot based solely on fear of contracting COVID-19, such activity could subject those third parties to criminal sanctions imposed by Election Code section 84.0041. TEX. ELEC. CODE § 84.0041 (providing that a person commits an offense if the person "intentionally causes false information to be provided on an application for ballot by mail"); see also id. § 276.013 (providing that a person commits election fraud if the person knowingly or intentionally causes a ballot to be obtained under false pretenses, or a misleading statement to be provided on an application for ballot by mail).

So, these are your options: tell people to vote in person and risk contracting the virus. Or advise them to dodge the virus by voting from home and go to jail... where you'll risk contracting the virus.

An offense under this section is a state jail felony.

And a state jail felony can net someone anywhere from six months to two years in jail, along with a fine of up to $10,000.

The state's top prosecutor then tries to blunt this threat with a half-assed promise to engage in some prosecutorial discretion.

However, whether specific activity constitutes an offense under these provisions will depend upon the facts and circumstances of each individual case.

Roll the dice, I guess. The state's counsel signs off by noting this is "not the official opinion" of the AG's office, which further adds to the mess being made by this response to a legitimate question. All we know for sure is dodging the corona is not a legal reason to vote by mail, and it may or may not result in criminal charges and jail time if you're telling people it's something they can try. Hopefully, this will be clarified in the near future. And hopefully that clarification will recognize the health risks the state is asking voters to take by threatening to jail them for encouraging voting by mail.

Filed Under: absentee ballots, covid-19, criminal, elections, texas, vote-by-mail, voting

10 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

The First Word

The GOP figured out how to use COVID-19 as a tool of voter suppression. I can’t fathom what they’ll try to do with that knowledge in November.

—Stephen T. Stone

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 21 Apr 2020 @ 2:17am

    'Who cares about lives, the rules are the rules!'

    Ah petty bureaucrats, they don't give a damn if people die but they will be damned if someone doesn't exactly follow whatever the rules are, no matter what the context is.

    However, whether specific activity constitutes an offense under these provisions will depend upon the facts and circumstances of each individual case.

    Sure, and playing russian roulette isn't guaranteed to result in your death, but that doesn't mean doing so isn't an enormous risk. Throwing out that excuse after pointing out that thousands of dollars in fines and jail time is on the table should they feel like charging someone is a laughably weak attempt to downplay the threat that was very clearly made above it. You don't mention possible jail time in response to a question unless you are willing to impose it, or at the very least want people to think that you are willing.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 21 Apr 2020 @ 3:40am

    The GOP figured out how to use COVID-19 as a tool of voter suppression. I can’t fathom what they’ll try to do with that knowledge in November.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Damien, 21 Apr 2020 @ 4:08am

      Re:

      They tried that here in Wisconsin. It didn't really work out the way they hoped.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 21 Apr 2020 @ 4:36am

        That result offers no guarantee of similar results in a nationwide election — especially since Trump already spoke against mail-in voting. Hell, Trump would likely veto any effort to broaden mail-in voting access because he believes he wouldn’t win if he went along with such efforts.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TheLizard (profile), 21 Apr 2020 @ 4:26am

    Ballot harvesting

    Ballot harvesting is the biggest threat to election integrity ever implemented in America.

    And, guess what?

    Advising people to break the law by lying on a government form, is against the law. So the Texas Attorney General's office is simply quoting the law.

    Some people think that "any means necessary" means they can ignore the law. Think again.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 21 Apr 2020 @ 4:33am

      I fail to see how someone requesting a mail-in ballot because they don’t want to risk catching COVID-19 qualifies as “ballot harvesting”, but hey, keep licking that boot.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 21 Apr 2020 @ 4:54am

      Re: Ballot harvesting

      Ballot harvesting is the biggest threat to election integrity ever implemented in America.

      I'm sure that someone could possibly put together a task force to investigate election fraud. I'm just spitballing, but maybe we could put Kris Kobach in charge of it so Republicans could feel that it's heading in a proper direction.

      He could investigate the issue intensively to root out all these voter fraud democrats and then provide a summary report to the president, which would prove how right Republicans are about democrats trying to steal elections.

      Oh wait...

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Presidential_Advisory_Commission_on_Election_Integrity

      So rather than share the information with Democrats, Trump himself disbanded the commission. One can only speculate why...And now the investigation is apparently with the DHS. Odd that they have been so silent about it, wouldn't you say?

      So for something that is "the biggest threat to election integrity" I am perplexed why this president, who seems to have an opinion on everything, can't produce something that would show exactly that.

      Care to speculate as to a reason why, other than incompetence or impotence?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Bloof (profile), 21 Apr 2020 @ 5:03am

      Re: Ballot harvesting

      Uh huh. Ballot harvesting and not laws put in place by republicans that benefit republican voters, polling place closures throughout democratic leaning districts, again, by republicans, republican officials overseeing elections they're running in, republican judges who've lost elections ploughing ahead with rulings on voter purges, republican gerrymandering states to such a degree halves blue districts are so carefully carved out they run through single properties so democrats can get 60% of the vote and still be in the minority in statehouses, republicans applying voter ID laws in ways designed to disenfranchise native Americans by requiring details that simply don't exist on native lands, republican dark money groups bombarding people with targeted lies, republicans designing laws intended to kill voter registration drives.. Oh but hey, VOTER FRAUD that has been proven by republicans on Trump's very own voter fraud task force not to be a real thing to the extent they claim... That non existent problem is the real problem.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Bloof (profile), 21 Apr 2020 @ 4:44am

    Blocking this is win - win for red states, low voter turnout benefits republicans by and large, and if it doesn't pan out as they hope, they can call into question the validity of the results through the courts, and if that fails, they can shamelessly campaign for years accusing the democrat wins of being invalid, because of rules they put in place.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DannyB (profile), 21 Apr 2020 @ 5:57am

    This is an OUTRAGE

    Texas Attorney General's Office Says It Can Toss People In Jail For Suggesting Coronavirus Fears Are A Legit Reason To Vote From Home

    Can't the governor or legislature correct this outrage by removing the last two words?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

The Simpsons Shows Precisely How One Should Handle Derivative Homage Works
Telecom's Latest Dumb Claim: The Internet Only Works During A Pandemic Because We Killed Net Neutrality
The Geopolitical Streisand Effect: The More China And The WHO Try To Silence Taiwan, The More Attention Its Success Fighting COVID-19 Gets
 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

03:23 Texas Attorney General's Office Says It Can Toss People In Jail For Suggesting Coronavirus Fears Are A Legit Reason To Vote From Home (10)

Monday

10:43 The Geopolitical Streisand Effect: The More China And The WHO Try To Silence Taiwan, The More Attention Its Success Fighting COVID-19 Gets (18)
09:24 Facebook Tells Court Laura Loomer's Defamation Allegations All Target Protected Opinions (14)

Friday

12:02 Iraq Joins China In Suppressing Journalism About COVID-19 (16)

Thursday

11:58 China's NBA Free Speech Debacle Turned Out To Be A Prelude To Its COVID-19 Denialism (14)
09:15 Court Tells Pro-Trump 12-Year-Old That Calling Him A Defender Of Racism And Sexual Assault Is Protected Speech (144)
03:09 Dealing With COVID-19 Requires Radical Transparency In Research Results; China Is Going In The Opposite Direction (47)

Wednesday

10:54 Puerto Rico Decides The 1st Amendment Doesn't Apply To Its Citizens; Criminalizes 'Fake News' (39)

Tuesday

09:39 Chinese Government Bans 'Animal Crossing' After Hong Kong Gamers Stage Protests Inside The Game (25)

Monday

15:35 Brave Whistleblowers Are Being Punished For Saving Lives During A Pandemic (46)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.