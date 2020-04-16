Defense Department Oversight Thwarted By Defense Department Officials Who Refused To Talk About Trump's Communications
Every presidential administration seems to make a game of thwarting oversight. The current one is no different. President Trump is setting himself apart from the pack by firing IGs at an alarming pace. Whatever's being done in our name at various government agencies is being done in the dark. Whistleblowers and leakers are being hunted down and persecuted/prosecuted (another favorite presidential sport).
What would be considered unlawful obstruction in a criminal investigation is just business as usual at the Executive branch. The latest (but certainly not the last) obstruction was revealed in the investigation of the "JEDI" contract procedure. Amazon really wanted to be a part of American bloodsports, but was beaten out by Microsoft for lucrative Pentagon cloud storage contracts. Amazon sued, alleging it got illegally screwed by the President, claiming his frequent derogatory comments about Amazon and the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post pushed the Pentagon towards selecting Microsoft.
An investigation was opened by the Defense Department's Inspector General. And we'll never know what really happened because it appears the administration inserted itself into the investigation. Jacqueline Feldscher has more details at Politico:
The Pentagon’s inspector general “could not definitively determine” whether the White House influenced the procurement process for a major cloud computing contract because senior Defense Department officials were barred from answering questions on the subject during interviews, according to a 313-page report released on Wednesday.
Sticking it to the Deep State, I guess. So, what looks like some impropriety now officially only looks like some impropriety because the Defense Department's general counsel told DoD officials to not answer any questions about communications between the DoD and the White House. "Presidential communications privilege" successfully asserted.
Given the lack of answers, it seems pretty ridiculous for the Pentagon to hang the "Mission Accomplished" banner and declare everything to be above-board. But that's what has happened because that's the the kind of government we have. Here's the Pentagon's spokesperson pretending there's nothing to see here.
"This report should finally close the door on the media and corporate-driven attacks on the career procurement officials who have been working tirelessly to get the much needed JEDI cloud computing environment into the hands of our frontline warfighters while continuing to protect American taxpayers."
Everything is over except its eventual fading into obscurity, washed under the flotsam that is the day-to-day horror of living in an ongoing pandemic. The Pentagon has cleared itself of any wrongdoing by refusing to answer questions related to alleged wrongdoing. The overseers were neutralized by presidential privilege, resulting in the Inspector General drawing inconclusions the Pentagon has declared to be exculpatory with one comment to the press. The IG's office decided to release the incomplete report anyway, stating it did not want to further delay any reporting on its non-findings since it was apparent no amount of waiting things out was going to get these officials to discuss things they didn't want to discuss.
As for Amazon, it must be refreshing to be on the other side of impropriety accusations for once. The run-up to the awarding of the contract saw a few DoD officials becoming far too friendly with the cloud service provider.
The inspector general substantiated allegations of ethical misconduct against Deap Ubhi, a Pentagon employee who worked on the early stages of crafting the JEDI program before leaving the department to work for Amazon.
Investigators did not, however, find evidence of ethical misconduct by other senior defense officials, including former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who attended a dinner with Amazon officials organized by his former aide Sally Donnelly.
Ah. Well, at least the IG found out something about somebody. The President's dislike for Amazon and Bezos remains under "presidential privilege" wraps and the swamp will continue draining at its current rate of 0 liters/flush.
Corrupt president gonna corrupt.
Well, don't just blame this on Republicans, Democrats hate whistleblowers too. Oh, they are all about passing laws to protect whistleblowers until they are the subject the whistleblower's whistleblowing. Obama made it a practice of hunting down the identity of whistleblowers on his own administration.
Just ask Nancy Pelosi, who was all about sanctuary cities until Trump promised to ship all of those illegal immigrants in her own backyard and then she and the rest of her Democratic cronies started whining about it. It was all over the news, and I found it to be absolute karma.
I could only think, "when you shout above other people, don't be surprised when someone calls you out on it". What's that old adage? "People in glass houses should learn not to throw bricks"? LMAO.
Re:
2/10, a little too obvious with the 'Look over there, a distraction!', but one point added for the 'But Obama!'
Keep trying though and one day you may reach 3/10.
Fishing Expedition Denied
The conspiracy theory posited by Amazon was that Trump ordered the DoD to award the contract to someone other than Amazon. So the IG investigation focused on whether the DoD officials that talked to the White House then put pressure on the DoD employees who evaluated the contracts. The conclusion? NO PRESSURE! But, the White House didn't allow a fishing expedition. Did the White House say mean things about Amazon in private company? Was the White House critical of Jeff Bezos and the Amazon Post? Did the White House hold hope that Microsoft would win the contract instead? Maybe, but now we'll never know. Still, the investigation is rightfully over, and the question at hand was answered conclusively: DoD officials who talked to the White House did NOT pressure the contract evaluators into awarding the contract in a certain way. Case closed!
Gunning for that funniest of the week are we?
That's got to be the funniest thing I've read today. An investigation was launched and those who might have provided evidence either way were barring from saying anything, and due to the lack of evidence resulting from that you want to claim that it proved the accusations false.
No, you do not in fact get to claim victory when the game has been rigged in your favor from the start, at best you get to crow about how you managed to avoid a finding of definitive guilt, but given the method to achieve that provides some pretty good indication that the accusations had merit that isn't exactly something to be bragging about.
Re: Gunning for that funniest of the week are we?
You should see what he wrote in the next thread down.
Re: Re: Gunning for that funniest of the week are we?
Oh I saw, I've been clicking the funny button a lot thanks to their recent posts, they are really on a roll today.
Re: Fishing Expedition Denied
Well you're clearly an unbiased observer who's only interested in the facts and not viewing this case through a partisan lens.
Re: Fishing Expedition Denied
I can never tell the difference between the Russian trolls and brainwashed dumbasses with little to no reading comprehension. Well done (I guess).
Corruption atop corruption
The Pentagon’s inspector general “could not definitively determine” whether the White House influenced the procurement process for a major cloud computing contract because senior Defense Department officials were barred from answering questions on the subject during interviews, according to a 313-page report released on Wednesday.
The fact that they either weren't willing, or more worrying couldn't force the issue shows just how utterly pathetic the 'oversight' in question is, and how useless they are in acting as a check on abuse of power.
If you're looking into potential governmental corruption the idea that the other side can simply refuse to talk and you can't do anything about it is insane, as is the idea that their stonewalling is just taken at face value and treated not as an indicator that there is something damning they are trying to hide, but positive evidence that there's nothing to see.
The fact that they 'could not definitively determine' that the deal was mired in corruption given the situation is just as meaningful as a not-guilty verdict where the judge is the father of the accused and the prosecutor was his brother, and for roughly the same reason. In both cases it was already determined what the outcome would be, and no energy was spared in ensuring that said outcome would be reached no matter how wildly it differed from reality.
Nothing incriminating could be seen here...
It might have been different had we been allowed to switch on the lights.
"We are pleading the Fifth!" — "This isn't a criminal investigation, you know." — "And we want to keep it that way."
We need to have some scenario, like, say the contempt of court concept, where "not answer questions = go to jail for the duration" comes into effect. People often only respond properly when the results of their actions have a direct and immediate effect on them personally.
