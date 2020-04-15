Why Is The Copyright Office Celebrating That All Our Cute Pet Photos Are Locked Up Under Copyright?

Dish's Wireless Network, A Cornerstone of the T-Mobile Merger, Is Already On Shaky Ground
Copyright

from the promoting-what-progress-excactly? dept

Wed, Apr 15th 2020 9:51amMike Masnick

This past Saturday was (apparently) "National Pet Day." I have pets and was unaware of this, but I'll survive. Anyway, the US Copyright Office thought that this would be a good day to tweet out this utter nonsense:

On the off chance the Copyright Office comes to its senses and takes down that tweet, it shows a (cute!) picture of a sleeping kitten, and then says in the text of the tweet:

Happy #NationalPetDay from the Copyright Office. All 10k of the photos you took of your cat while asleep are protected by copyright from the moment they are created.

You'd think that someone at the Copyright Office would have enough sense to recognize that this message just makes basic copyright law appear to be the insane mess it truly is. Remember, under the Constitution, the sole reason that Congress is allowed to enable copyright protections over creative works is to "promote the progress of science and the useful arts." In short, copyright in the US (under the Constitution) is designed as an economic right in order to create an incentive for the production and distribution of creative works.

Now, who the hell takes 10,000 photos of their pet because of the copyright granted on those pictures? The answer is basically no one -- with the possible exception of a few professional photographers who sell images of animals. Most of us don't need the 10k photos of our pets locked up under copyright for the rest of our lives, plus an additional 70 years.

Indeed, this tweet by the Copyright Office succinctly reveals the absolute insanity in American copyright law post-1978 when we moved from a copyright system of "formalities" (i.e., you need to register your works to get the copyright) to automatic copyright, where everything that meets the low bar of creativity gets an automatic copyright at the point of fixation. Even if you believe in the necessity of copyright for protecting professional creators, authors, artists, etc., the idea that you're happy and excited and bragging over the fact that it covers the kind of artwork that needs no such incentive, is not intended for economic purposes, seems pretty messed up and really raises questions about the Copyright Office's understanding of the underpinnings of copyright law in the first place.

Oh, and it gets worse. Someone on Twitter responded to the Copyright Office by asking "what is the legal position on retweeting this?" and the Copyright Office gave really bad advice:

In case you can't see that, it says:

All government created work is part of the public domain, meaning you can freely use and reuse it. As cat people, we'd welcome it.

But... that's wrong. Specifically, it's wrong in that the photo in question is not a government created work. As the photo itself shows, the photo is from photographer Alena Ozerova, a Russian photographer, and the image is available to license via Shutterstock. Odd that a Copyright Office that is gleefully claiming that photos of cats are covered by copyright, then freely (and incorrectly) suggests that the image it's tweeting is in the public domain, when that absolutely does not appear to be the case -- and that's not even getting into the question of whether or not retweeting copyright-protected material would be fair use or infringing.

Either way, the whole sequence of events seems like an abject lesson in how screwed up American copyright law is that even the US Copyright Office is both gleefully celebrating unnecessary copyrights that appear to go against the Constitution, and then claiming an actually copyright-protected image is in the public domain.

Update: Hilariously, many hours after giving the misleading advice regarding public domain materials, and after multiple people pointed out on Twitter that they had given an incorrect explanation, the Copyright Office then came back to clarify its earlier misleading tweet. Which brings up a neat follow up point: when even the Copyright Office can mislead the public about copyright in such a way that it has to come back and qualify its earlier incorrect tweet, how the hell are every day people expected to not accidentally infringe?

Filed Under: cats, copyright, economic rights, incentive, national pet day, personal photos, pets, us copyright office

  • icon
    rw (profile), 15 Apr 2020 @ 8:11am

    I wonder if the photographer will use the Copywrong office? Oh, wait, doesn't fair use apply here?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Samuel Abram (profile), 15 Apr 2020 @ 8:48am

    You could've gone deeper, Mike…

    As the subject says, you could've dug deeper, and found out why in 1976 we left an "opt-in" system of copyright to an "opt-out" system of copyright: The Berne Convention. Most nations signed onto it, but we were the last one standing not to sign it…until 1976, when we signed it and then almost everything we made was copyrighted once it was fixed in a tangible form. Going back to formalities (or at least an "opt-in" system) would be a start, but we should aim higher and renegotiate the Berne Convention to

    1. make copyright an opt-in system, and
    2. once you opt-in to copyright, the copyright applies worldwide. But if you don't opt-in, the public domain status of your work should also apply worldwide.

    Reforming the Berne Convention should be our brass ring.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 15 Apr 2020 @ 11:33am

      Re: You could've gone deeper, Mike…

      once you opt-in to copyright, the copyright applies worldwide. But if you don't opt-in, the public domain status of your work should also apply worldwide.

      That doesn't work very well if you create something (and it is by definition in the public domain since you haven't yet opted in to copyright), it gets used by the public, and then you opt in to copyright protection. Now the courts are full of cases where the copyright owner is suing everyone who used the creation during its "public domain" days. Once something is in the public domain there is pretty much no way to reverse that.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 15 Apr 2020 @ 11:39am

        Once something is in the public domain there is pretty much no way to reverse that.

        The United States legal system will find a way to do exactly that.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Mike Masnick (profile), 15 Apr 2020 @ 11:57am

        Re: Re: You could've gone deeper, Mike…

        Once something is in the public domain there is pretty much no way to reverse that.

        The Supreme Court in Golan v. Holder disagrees...

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Uriel-238 (profile), 15 Apr 2020 @ 1:29pm

          Irreversible public domain

          Yeah, we need a publicker domain, a place were material is permanently outside of the rent-seeking racket that is IP law. Is that possible?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Samuel Abram (profile), 15 Apr 2020 @ 12:02pm

        Re: Re: You could've gone deeper, Mike…

        That doesn't work very well if you create something (and it is by definition in the public domain since you haven't yet opted in to copyright), it gets used by the public, and then you opt in to copyright protection. Now the courts are full of cases where the copyright owner is suing everyone who used the creation during its "public domain" days.

        That's why I propose that there be a five-year statute of limitations between the time of creation (i.e. when the work of authorship is finished) until the end of the fifth year when the creator can copyright a work. Otherwise, the proverbial train has left the station.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 15 Apr 2020 @ 8:50am

    ... and?

    Why yes, thanks to an incredibly stupid change of copyright law that changed it to 'copyright by default' every picture created is covered by copyright, whether you want it to be or not, but as I imagine very few if any of those ten thousand photos were created because of copyright that statement is as meaningful as saying that all of those photos were taken by some sort of camera, during a moment in time, and is in either digital or physical format upon being taken.

    That is to say, not at all.

    I'm really not sure whether their post is more funny or sad really, as it positively reeks of attention seeking and/or trying to validate their agency's existence by putting out a tweet using a potentially infringing photo(because if they botched their response badly enough to suggest it can be freely shared I wouldn't put it past them to have forgotten to pay the license as well) and trying to tie taking photos of pets with copyright.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    PaulT (profile), 15 Apr 2020 @ 10:17am

    It would be funny if Shutterstock and/or Alena Ozerova sued them for infringement. Especially if it went to court and they'd have to either admit to not understanding copyright themselves, or explain how a government agency merely sharing a work puts it in the public domain (to be then hopefully followed by a resourceful disgruntled public employee sharing whatever he gets his hands on).

    Sadly, it would never get that far, it would just be a settlement along with an excuse about how the intern running the Twitter account wasn't really representing them, but it's fun to imagine.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Apr 2020 @ 10:26am

    Copyright office providing invalid advice?

    So wait, if I take a picture while I'm asleep (say I roll over and hit the camera button which happens to be sitting there), that meets the "low bar of creativity" to grant a copyright?

    I thought there had to be some form of creativity (now I think I'm very creative when I'm asleep and snoring, but I don't think that qualifies as putting creative thought and action into the photo I'm taking while asleep.

    Oh, they meant when the cat is asleep... well they weren't very clear there...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mike Masnick (profile), 15 Apr 2020 @ 10:42am

    Added an update

    Amusingly, many hours later, after multiple people tweeted that the Copyright Office was wrong in its tweet about the public domain, they did tweet out a clarification of how copyright and the federal government works. I've added an update to the post.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 15 Apr 2020 @ 11:36am

      Re: Added an update

      To be fair, it's hard to be clear within the limits of a tweet, particularly about something as complex and convoluted (and insane) as copyright law.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Crafty Coyote, 15 Apr 2020 @ 11:41am

    Well, you COULD just leave your pet photos and just assume that people could use them consequence free? Who would go to the difficulty of accusing someone who liked a post of a cat doing cat things of theft?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Crafty Coyote, 15 Apr 2020 @ 11:53am

    Actually, without the financial motive copyright providers, how would pet owners have any reason to continue posting pictures of their beloved animal companions onto the Internet for the world to see? Fluffy the Maltese may be cute and adorable as she sniffs an Easter egg, and Macaroon the Japanese Bobtail may look adorable wearing a Santa hat but the natural question is- how can I make money off of this?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Chris-Mouse (profile), 15 Apr 2020 @ 12:57pm

    Just out of curiosity, the the US Copyright Office pay the licensing fee for that picture before tweeting it in the first place?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Apr 2020 @ 1:11pm

    But if those pictures aren't copyrighted, where is the incentive for those kittens to fall asleep again?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Uriel-238 (profile), 15 Apr 2020 @ 1:25pm

    Can I put all my photos of my cat in creative commons?

    I take a lot of pictures of my cat (mostly to share with family who like kitty pics). Do I have to do something to put them in creative commons or copyleft?

    Why is copyright opt-out?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Tim R (profile), 15 Apr 2020 @ 1:29pm

    [w]hen even the Copyright Office can mislead the public about copyright in such a way that it has to come back and qualify its earlier incorrect tweet, how the hell are every day people expected to not accidentally infringe?

    Or, taken another way, if I retweet that, then the copyright office comes to their senses and follows up with a clarification and correction, does that mean that I'm considered liable under proposed "fake news" laws in this or other countries, since I just retweeted something that was objectively false?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Apr 2020 @ 2:05pm

    But... that's wrong. Specifically, it's wrong in that the photo in question is not a government created work.

    What? You haven't referred to any photo "in question" till this point, only a textual tweet by a government employee. I don't see any relevant "img" HTML tag here and I'm getting a 403 from Twitter.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 15 Apr 2020 @ 2:37pm

      Re:

      I most definitely did refer to the picture, which still appears to be there. I wrote: "On the off chance the Copyright Office comes to its senses and takes down that tweet, it shows a (cute!) picture of a sleeping kitten, and then says in the text of the tweet:"

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


