French Government Says Google Must Pay French New Agencies For Sending Traffic Their Way
from the local-news-concerns-demand-the-right-to-fuck-themselves dept
European publishers just can't punish themselves enough, apparently. New agencies experiencing downturns related to their inability to take advantage of the miraculous communications platform that is the internet are turning to their governments, demanding something be done about Google and its [checks notes] insistence on sending search traffic their way.
Building off the dubious assertion of "neighbouring rights," the French government is now demanding Google pay French newspapers for the privilege of supplying them with additional readers.
In its latest crackdown on big tech, today the French Competition Authority has ordered Google to negotiate with French news organizations within the next three months to pay to reuse excerpts of news stories. That means Google will have to pay publishers for the headlines and snippets of stories that appear in Google News and even Google searches.
Note that it's an "order to negotiate," rather than the imposition of a tax. This is obviously in hopes of avoiding a repeat of Google's response to the snippet tax imposed in Spain. When the Spanish government declared local news agencies had an "inalienable right" to be paid by Google for snippets and headlines showing up in Google searches, the company shut down its news service in Spain. This resulted in news agencies asking for the thing they had just asked for to be rolled back. Losing Google's referral traffic obviously hurt them more than Google's previous uncompensated "use" of their headlines and content snippets.
Of course, Google still has the nuclear option available, negotiation orders notwithstanding. A negotiation can open with Google offering to shut things down completely if French news agencies aren't happy with the traffic Google's sending them. And it's a lot. The French Competition Authority knows this. And it knows its demands are placing a gun to new agencies' heads, rather than Google's. But it's making these demands anyway.
These practices are made possible by the dominant position that Google is likely to hold in the market of general search services. This position leads Google to bring significant traffic to the websites of publishers and news agencies. Thus, according to the data provided by the complainants relating to 32 press titles, and not disputed by Google, the search engines — and therefore Google for a large part — represent, according to the sites, between 26% and 90% of the redirected traffic to their pages. This traffic is also very important and crucial for publishers and news agencies who cannot afford to lose any share of their digital readership due to their economic difficulties.
This is the Competition Authority stating that it thinks Google shouldn't be able to pull the plug on local news services in response to snippet taxes. This condemnation of Google's actions in Spain comes bundled with some inadvertent transparency about the importance of Google's search engine to news agencies -- the same ones who believe it's Google that owes them money, rather than the other way around.
So, to avoid being nuked, the Competition Authority has laid down ground rules for "negotiations" that it hopes will keep Google from saying au revoir to its French Google News service.
Google must conduct negotiations within 3 months from the request to open negotiations from a press publisher or a news agency.
Neither the indexing, nor the classification, nor the presentation of the protected content taken up by Google on its services should in particular be affected by the negotiations.
Google will have to provide the Autorité with monthly reports on how it is complying with the decision.
But it won't really be a negotiation. The Competition Authority says there's only one acceptable outcome.
This injunction requires that the negotiations effectively result in a proposal for remuneration from Google.
This is dumb and highly unlikely to result in anything that makes French news agencies happy. They may be able to wrestle some money out of the company currently sending them traffic for free, but it's not going to turn their fortunes around. Nor is it likely to result in more traffic being sent their way.
Filed Under: aggregation, copyright directive, eu copyright directive, france, google news, google tax, neighboring rights, traffic
Companies: google
Reader Comments
'How dare you provide us traffic without giving us money too?!'
Google must conduct negotiations within 3 months from the request to open negotiations from a press publisher or a news agency.
Neither the indexing, nor the classification, nor the presentation of the protected content taken up by Google on its services should in particular be affected by the negotiations.
Google will have to provide the Autorité with monthly reports on how it is complying with the decision.
This injunction requires that the negotiations effectively result in a proposal for remuneration from Google.
That's not a 'negotiation', that's an ultimatum/assertion of ownership of Google by the french agency, even if the ones issuing it are too cowardly and dishonest to admit it. 'Snippets and links will be paid for, you are not allowed to not carry snippets or links, and you will submit monthly reports showing how nicely you've been brought to heel if you're stupid enough to fall for this.'
If Google has anyone intelligent running the show they will pull out the nuclear option from the outset, pulling out of the country(or at least making a public statement that they are willing to) with a message that the government has made it too problematic to continue operating there and letting the publishers burn, because if they allow that farce of a 'negotiation' to be used against them other countries will take note and do the same, forcing Google to start paying out for the 'privilege' of sending platforms traffic in any country that feels like shaking them down. Better to send a crystal clear message that trying to extort money from Google for value that it can add will end disastrously than to humor the thugs making those demands.
As an aside, 'French Government Says Google Must Pay French New Agencies For Sending Traffic Their Way'? I mean, I get that the current publishers will be burning their own businesses to the ground with this, but it still seems a bit premature to refer to the new agencies the company will be dealing with that replace them.
Google should refuse negotiations altogether and effectively nuke Google News in France. It’s the only way to know for sure that a lesson will be learned.
Re:
Not just Google news, totally delist the news sites, including searches on their name.
Cue Google giving them the finger, blocking results from France based news sources and offering french Canadian or machine translated international results instead. It will be worse than the status quo for French journalists and will be a PR nightmare, like most European content blocks. See the GEMA blockade of music content in Germany.
"French New Agencies"
Yeah...
Re:
Here's a simple question for your simple solution: What is proper taxes?
Make sure to include how tax-laws in different countries and states contribute to your answer.
Requirements
And then Google can start billing the companies for every redirection sent their way. After all, if the service is not allowed to be free, google must start being paid for its services.
Well,
"This injunction requires that the negotiations effectively result in a proposal for remuneration from Google."
This could be read two ways:
It doesn't specify who is the one who has to be paid, Google could table a proposal from remuneration from the News Agencies to Google, rather than otherwise, for providing them free traffic.
If I was Google I'd put the option 2 or just go nuke, like in Spain.
Other option is going fully apocalypse and cut out a country from their services, all of them. For a day, if they want to make a statement and fix the situation, or for a long time, if they really want to make a statement.
And it's not even a threat, a company is completely free to decide if it wants to provide services in a country.
