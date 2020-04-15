Ninth Circuit Says Man Can't Sue Officers Who Destroyed His Home To Capture An Unarmed Homeless Man
The nation's courts continue to disappoint citizens who've seen their homes destroyed by overzealous cops and their home-wrecking toys. If you're a suspected criminal and you hole up in your own home, perhaps some destruction is warranted, especially if you do something like open fire on law enforcement officers. You'd think extricating someone from someone else's house would be handled with more care. But it isn't.
The Ninth Circuit Appeals Court has just delivered some bad news to a homeowner who saw his farmhouse destroyed by an unknown number of cops who arrived at the scene in 55(!!) vehicles, including a "Crisis Response Team" motorhome and two helicopters. Two SWAT teams were involved -- one from the Fresno (CA) Sheriff's Office and one from the Clovis PD. (via Courthouse News)
This was all in response to a homeless man who had been spotted by a neighbor breaking into David Jessen's house after being rousted from a nearby construction site. The homeless man refused to come out and threatened to shoot officers. The man was actually unarmed and had done nothing more than help himself to the contents of Jessen's fridge when the supposed standoff began. Several hours later it was over. The combined forces of two law enforcement agencies resulted in $150,000 of damage. Five rooms were teargassed. Four doors and seven windows were destroyed, along with 90 feet of fencing that was rolled over by SWAT vehicles. An entire wall was ripped out as well.
All of this happened to Jessen and there's no recourse awaiting him in the Ninth Circuit. The court dispenses of multiple allegations, including failure to train and accusations that the Sheriff's Office uses live SWAT raids as "training exercises" by inviting nearby law enforcement agencies to get some hands-on work in. These claims were always a bit on the edge and it was unlikely any court would sympathize with Jessen's theory that his rural home provided the perfect training grounds for inexperienced SWAT team members.
But the decision [PDF] does come to the depressing conclusion that citizens and their homes are at the mercy of police officers in situations like these. Many law enforcement officials speak proudly of the discretion they have at their disposal. Far fewer actually exercise that omnipresent option. When you have more power than restraint, you tend to cause more damage than you prevent. One homeless B&E suspect is not worth $150,000 of damage. Of course, if you're not the one stuck with the bills, it really doesn't matter how much you put on someone else's tab.
The court says this is OK. It's just the unintended consequences of enforcing the law. But the use of the word "discretion" is a bit rich in this context.
The district court did not err in concluding that the Defendants are immune from liability for negligence under Conway v. County of Tuolumne, 231 Cal. App. 4th 1005, 1016 (2014). Public entities like Defendants are immune from liability for negligence if the alleged injuries were caused by the officers’ “discretionary acts.” Cal. Gov’t Code § 820.2; id. at § 815.2(b). In Conway, the California Court of Appeal held that discretionary act immunity applies to the selection of the means to effectuate an arrest, including the decision to deploy a SWAT team in effectuating an arrest, and the subsequent decision to deploy tear gas. The Jessens do not discuss Conway, let alone identify any distinguishing aspect of the officers’ decision to deploy tear gas here. Under Conway, Defendants are immune from liability, and the district court properly granted summary judgment for Defendants on the Jessens’ negligence claim.
When we hear the word "discretion," we tend to think of restraint. When cops hear the word "discretion," they think of something else: a wealth of options, most of them highly-destructive. When an opportunity to use all the cool tools and repurposed war gear arises, you take advantage of it. And if a person's home is standing in between you and the person you want, the house has to go.
'DIscretion' means 'can do whatever the hell they want' I guess
The court dispenses of multiple allegations, including failure to train and accusations that the Sheriff's Office uses live SWAT raids as "training exercises" by inviting nearby law enforcement agencies to get some hands-on work in. These claims were always a bit on the edge and it was unlikely any court would sympathize with Jessen's theory that his rural home provided the perfect training grounds for inexperienced SWAT team members.
Literally two paragraphs up...
The Ninth Circuit Appeals Court has just delivered some bad news to a homeowner who saw his farmhouse destroyed by an unknown number of cops who arrived at the scene in 55(!!) vehicles, including a "Crisis Response Team" motorhome and two helicopters. Two SWAT teams were involved -- one from the Fresno (CA) Sheriff's Office and one from the Clovis PD.
Given the numbers the only unbelievable part about his argument is thinking that a court would ever stop bootlicking anything with a badge long enough to rule against them, because between dozens of vehicles including two helicopters and two SWAT teams from different departments the accusation that they treat events like that as 'live training' is entirely believable.
As for the damage let's see, homeless man:
The man was actually unarmed and had done nothing more than help himself to the contents of Jessen's fridge when the supposed standoff began.
Versus police:
Several hours later it was over. The combined forces of two law enforcement agencies resulted in $150,000 of damage.
Yup, they certainly showed people which is more dangerous to the public there, not to mention sent a reminder for the slow that you only call the police when you want your day to get worse.
What's worse is that the accusation of this being some kind of training exercise actually paints them in a better light. If that's the case then, while utterly wrong and in desperate need of recourse for the innocent homeowner, it makes some kind of sense.
Otherwise the alternatives I can think of is that these departments are so bad at their jobs that they can't extract a single man from a building without dozens of them getting involved, or that they are living up to their stereotypes as uneducated, roided up bullies who can't wait to use their military surplus toys.
The court said "DISCRETION is ok"
They heard "DESTRUCTION is ok"
That alone should tell the court that the responsive was excessive by any measure, and that all the local cops have seized a chance to play with their toys and got to party with wild abandon.
Ah, the 9th Circus and Kalifornia Keystone Kops.
Y'know what I noticed? Nobody was actually killed during this raid this time! Not the homeowner, not the homeless guy (a 'Chanley Un', apparently), not the next door neighbour or even any pets!
Old Farce -> New Reality
Over 40 years ago in The Gauntlet it was way over-the-top farcical parody. Now it is the way things are.
In any halfway decent legal system, this wouldn't even be a question of negligence. EVEN IF THEIR ACTIONS ARE COMPLETELY NECESSARY AND JUSTIFIED, the government should still have to pay for any and all damage cops do to the property of innocent parties... and maybe even to the property of guilty parties.
... which would immediately lead to a lot more thought being given to the question of whether the damage is in fact necessary or justified.
Foolish me
In my 65 years I've never had police officers visit my property, so I suppose I'm hopelessly naive. I'd always (watching movies, etc) ASSUMED police departments were liable for any damage they caused in the course of their activities. After all, doesn't the constitution prohibit "unlawful taking?" In this case, they're depriving you of your personal property for the public purpose of apprehending someone.
I guess the teaching point is to just shoot trespassers yourself. Yes?
Re: Foolish me
Or call social services rather than the cops. Though there's always the risk that they'll call the cops themselves.
Re: Foolish me
It was the neighbor that called the cops from the sounds of it... So there wasn't an opportunity to handle it himself. Besides I don't imagine things would have ended much better if he had shot him and the cops were responding to gunfire reports instead of B&E reports
The intricacies of legalese.
Is it possible that the homeowners lawyer(s) failed to ask the right questions, make the right arguments, or follow some procedure correctly? We have seen appeals courts deny sensible responses because of some of the above in other cases.
Isn't it obvious by now...
... you can never, EVER, trust "law enforcement". Even in the best of circumstances, wary public must never trust police because they are not on your side. They will lie, cheat, steal, kill... whatever it takes to further THEIR agenda, not the safety or protection of the public.
What is the legal basis for this decision?
Is there something weird in US laws that differentiates between intentional actions that cause such damage and accidental damage that is the foundation for this decision?
For example a cop car in pursuit of a suspect accidentally collides with a civilian vehicle, cop engaged in a foot pursuit breaks someone's back-yard fence while climbing over it, etc. How is the liability in such cases handled? Is it consistent with this decision?
Re: What is the legal basis for this decision?
Is there something weird in US laws that differentiates between intentional actions that cause such damage and accidental damage that is the foundation for this decision?
I believe it's called the 'Gutless Coward Judge' clause, where anything a cop does is acceptable because to rule otherwise would be to rule against someone with a badge, and the number of judges who have the integrity and courage to do that are few and far between.
While the above may be hyperbolic the truly messed up part is that it's only slightly hyperbolic, as case after case makes clear that to many judges in the US at least police simply cannot do anything wrong, by definition.
One thing I don't understand is why law enforcement didn't arrest David Jessen, y'know, given that he's now homeless himself.
