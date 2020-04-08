Jon Cusack The Latest Celebrity To Spread Nonsense About 5G
Conspiracy theories have always plagued the deployment of new wireless technology. WiFi has no proven impact on human health, yet it has been a bogeyman for the better part of the last fifteen years. Fast forward to 2020, and social media is filled with "internet famous" folks claiming new fifth-generation (5G) wireless is part of a vast mind control conspiracy or a massive threat to human health. Russia, and likely other countries, have incorporated 5G for a few years into its online trolling operations, apparently believing it's another wedge issue that can be used to amplify already heated divisions in western countries.
During the coronavirus, the conspiracies surrounding 5G have exploded, with many "famous" Twitter users falsely linking 5G directly to the coronavirus. And in recent months, a lot of these bogus claims have been amplified by the likes of U.S. celebrities, who appear to be getting their health and science information from the "healing with crystals" set. Like Woody Harrelson, who last week vaguely suggested that 5G and the coronavirus are somehow linked. Or M.I.A., who in March doubted a COVID-19 link but falsely told her 650,000 followers 5G could slow down human healing:
I don't think it's related except for timing. The timing is orchestrated by them. Not Us. I don't think 5G gives you COVID19. I think it can confuse or slow the body down in healing process as body is learning to cope with new signals wavelength s frequency etc @ same time as Cov https://t.co/VDkE4oaxF5
— M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 24, 2020
This week, the honor belonged to John Cusack, who kept things vague in suggesting that 5G is just an ambiguous threat to human health:
While it would be hubris to suggest we have a full understanding of human health, the vast, overwhelming, scientific data to date suggests there is no health risk from 5G. If you want to read actual insight from an expert, I'd recommend this lengthy piece exploring wireless health concerns from Glenn Fleishman, who has been writing about and studying wireless networking for the better part of two decades. I'd generally trust him a bit more than an actor whose experience with wireless technology is largely of the fictional variety. Glenn's piece leans hard on numerous established studies, coming to this important conclusion on 5G:
"But the newness and differentness of 5G don’t matter. Whether we’re talking about 5G, 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, or other consumer-level wireless technologies, the sum total of results from many studies and many years of research paints a straightforward picture—there’s nothing to worry about."
Of particular note in regards to 5G is that much of the millimeter wave spectrum being used for 5G (especially from the likes of Verizon) is millimeter wave, and has a hell of a time traveling very far or penetrating things like walls and human bodies:
"In particular, Wi-Fi and cellular networks, including 5G networks, use relatively high frequencies, which have short wavelengths. They don’t travel far and, the higher the frequency, the shorter the distance they can travel using the same power as lower frequencies. By deploying 5G densely, less power is needed, and by using high frequencies, it can’t penetrate far—whether through walls or into our bodies. Even though many more base stations will be deployed, they’ll be sending out far less power than today’s networking systems."
As Glenn also highlights on Twitter, the goopification of America and our distrust in establishment voices didn't happen in a vacuum:
The cellular industry shouldn’t be trusted (nor the U.S. or Chinese governments). But a huge body of evidence assembled independently around the world by academic researchers provides a basis to make a strong conclusion about safety.
— Glenn Fleishman (@GlennF) April 7, 2020
Our susceptibility to bullshit is driven by a general, well-founded distrust in every last corner of the steadily eroded American establishment.
Folks are right not to trust the wireless industry, which engages in self-serving lying on pretty much a daily basis. They're right to not trust captured U.S. lawmakers and regulators from the FDA to the FCC. They're right to often distrust the courts, which have also been clearly hijacked in the service of mypic greed. And they're right to raise a skeptical eyebrow toward press outlets that, again more often than not, parrot press releases (this merger will be great! This surveillance technology has no downside!) in a way that uniformly winds up coming back to bite readers on the ass.
We've undermined any number of American institutions in a relentless quest for profit and power, so it shouldn't come as a surprise when the public now finds celebrities and internet randos a better source of authority and reason than our oldest institutions. If we want to fix the global disinformation problem, telling unqualified celebrities to shut up is a good start, but restoring the integrity of our institutions has to take priority.
Filed Under: 5g, conspiracies, coronavirus, health, john cusack, safety
Reader Comments
What else should we conclude?
Some of the telecom corporations have been touting 5G as a game changer that will herald a new world of light and joy complete with choirs of singing angles. Given that the current incarnation offers little to no difference it should not be a surprise that some folks will create new questions as to why it is being pushed so hard. Unfortunately, the context allows people to raise ridiculous questions, and the most ludicrous rumors can be the hardest to tamp down.
Re: What else should we conclude?
Your right. The premise that 5G will supply choirs of singing angels is complete nonsense. Everybody already know that the choir is made up of unicorns in the soprano section, hippogriff's in the alto section, leprechauns in the tenor section, gnomes in the baritone section and trolls making up the bass section.
Singing angels, bah. Where do they get these crazy ideas.
Re: What else should we conclude?
They're just being obtuse.
Re: Re: What else should we conclude?
Shakes fist
I should have a more acute sense of new articles I can post puns to.
Rise of con artistry an additional factor
I suspect separate from the trustworthiness of our institutions (which is already generationally sad) themselves but related and interacting is a cultural rise of con artists to wealth not only normalizing pushing absolute bullshit but lionizing it. Goop is an apt example but they are only the latest most lurid example with infamous jade vagina eggs. Look at the "health industry" and every easy weight loss scam like wedge shoes or "massager" exercisers which at best would locally prevent atrophy in the comatose but not cause weight loss as it uses an external power source. The history goes back far longer than literal snake oil (which later scientific investigation showed ironically was more a failed adaptation as the source technique worked with Chinese snakes but was only psychosomatic with US ones used).
This crap is like blaming Huawei for the corvid19 pandemic! Use any excuse possible to try to get a company stopped from producing something just because it's product is better, safer, cheaper and more reliable than home-grown items! The lengths some people will go to to try to curb their jealousy and repay their debts!
typo in headline
Some people will say anything.
Let's start our own conspiracies
Fact: Marvel Studios has been releasing movies since 2008.
Fact: The last Marvel movie was released in mid 2019.
Fact: The COVID-19 virus was discovered until late 2019.
Therefore, the lack of Marvel movies created the COVID-19 virus.
Re: Let's start our own conspiracies
Funny you should mention those. Here's another one:
Cusack's career has been on a roughly downward trend since the 80s. He says he hates superhero movies and would never star in one. One of his best known movies was Say Anything, which he got after Robert Downey Jr. turned it down. But, Downey has since become one of the richest, biggest stars on the planet due to superhero movies, while Cusack is starring in crappy direct to video movies to make ends meet. Marvel is also watched a lot on streaming services, which 5G would help people to do in high quality on Disney+ and get Downey a lot of royalties.
Conclusion: Cusack is somehow involved with the creation of COVID-19 in order to destroy 5G and get major roles and royalties away from Robert Downey Jr.
Hey, it makes as much sense as the other 5G conspiracy.
Beware the 5g zombie
The only danger from 5g would be those zombies that are glued to their phones and keep walking obliviously... Once 5g is actually available in your area, they'll proliferate through their iPhones. truly horrific!
