That Coronavirus Image Is Public Domain, But That Won't Stop Getty From Trying To Sell You A $500 License To Use It
Late last week, we wrote a nice story about how the infamous image of the coronavirus that is causing COVID-19 is in the public domain, since it's a work of the US federal government. That's part of the reason why it's everywhere these days:
But, as one of our commenters pointed out, that won't stop Getty Images from trying to sell you a license to the image (even complete with the CDC logo on it, which takes real balls by Getty) for an astounding $500.
I mean, the text with the image even directly says that it was created at the CDC. You'd think some worker bee at Getty might recognize that this makes it public domain.
Getty has a bit of a history of this, and was even sued by a photographer for trying to license images that she had put into the public domain. To be clear, Getty is not violating any law here. Something that's in the public domain is free for use in any manner, meaning that you certainly could try to sell it, though it does seem a bit sleazy and dishonest, especially at a time when news about the coronavirus is so important.
What would be problematic, of course, is if Getty actually threatened, sent DMCA takedowns, or sued over anyone using the image. Because that would be bullshit. It's a little unclear exactly how Getty got this image. It's listed as part of the "Smith Collection/Gado." However, it's hard to find out what exactly that means. There is a company called Gado Images, which mixes a bunch of buzzwords about AI with stuff about archiving photographs. I'm not sure I understand what one has to do with the other. It says it's using AI for "digitizing, capturing and sharing the world's visual history." And licensing it, perhaps. But if the images are not Gado's to share, then that raises a whole bunch of other questions.
Either way, the whole thing is pretty sleazy, and Getty should either (a) take it down, or (b) admit that it is public domain and make it freely available.
Filed Under: cdc, copyright, coronavirus, licensing, public domain
Companies: gado images, getty images
Copyfraud
This is pretty much the textbook definition of Copyfraud: That is, claiming to own a copyright on something that doesn't have it.
If we actually had a balanced Copyright regime, there would be penalties for copyfraud. But alas, as with all other regulatory bureaus in the executive branch, the enforcement is on the take.
Re: Copyfraud
Since CDC made it and should have for media section somewhere, high quality image should be download from CDC. That was standard but I'm not sure if dot gov web sites are still laid-out that way.
What Getty does is sleazy.
Re: Copyfraud
So, can anyone explain to me how this copyfraud is not actual fraud - or even extortion? They're extorting $500 payments under at least an implied thread of a lawsuit if you don't, based on an assertion that they one something that they know that they don't.
If I claim I own the Brooklyn Bridge, someone believes I own it, and I sell it to that someone, I have committed a crime. If I threaten to sue someone for doing something unless they pay me $500, unless I am VERY careful in my phrasing, I have committed a crime.
So how is this not illegal at all?
Re: Re: Copyfraud
The same reason the biggest donors to the politicians' campaign funds get lax to no regulation: because the beneficiaries of the copyright regime have the biggest bank accounts and the loudest voices.
"rights-managed" on Getty
On Getty, it's license type is listed as "rights-managed". Implies there's limitations on usage.
Rights-Managed/Rights-Ready
Limited to the specific use, medium, period of time, print run, placement, size of content, and territory selected, and any other restrictions that accompany the content on the Getty Images website (or any other method of content delivery) or in an order confirmation or invoice. Non-Exclusive, meaning that, unless otherwise indicated on the website, your invoice, sales order or separate agreement, you do not have exclusive rights to use the content. Getty Images can license the same content to other customers.
Common uses include:
Newspapers and magazines (except for covers), editorial broadcasts, documentaries, non-commercial websites, blogs and social media posts illustrating matters of public interest
Can’t be used for:
Book or magazine covers, commercial, promotional, advertorial, endorsement, advertising, or merchandising purposes in any media (e.g. print, commercial broadcast, film, digital)
Standard editorial rights:
Anyone in your organization can use it an unlimited number of times for up to 15 years, worldwide, with uncapped indemnification
Subject to the Content License Agreement
Re: "rights-managed" on Getty
Sounds like what I read about limits on NASA meatball logo on NASA site.
Reckon i'll have to visit CDC site see if it has same boilerplate for images.
Re: Re: "rights-managed" on Getty
According to the CDC Image library <b>Copyright Restrictions</b>:
None - This image is in the public domain and thus free of any copyright restrictions. As a matter of courtesy we request that the content provider be credited and notified in any public or private usage of this image.
Re: "rights-managed" on Getty
On Getty it's listed a $499 USD. Implies they're profiteering assholes,
This isn't copyfraud... The original image doesn't have the CDC logo added as a watermark! If Getty doesn't sell licenses, how else would they be motivated to photoshop a government-made watermark onto a government-made photo? /s
Creating a photo at the CDC does not in and of itself render the photo a work of the United States Government. The person creating the photo must be an officer or employee of the USG, and the photo must have been created as a part of that person’s official duties. If these requirements are not met, such a photo is not within the public domain. In such a situation the subsequent transfer of copyright, if any, in the photo to the USG would enable the USG, if so inclined, to assert the copyright against others.
Re:
The photo was [indeed created by employees of the CDC](https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20200402/23034744231/how-public-domain-coronavirus-beauty-sho t-you-now-see-everywhere-came-to-be.shtml], so your argument is invalid (or at least moot).
Re: Re:
Goddammit, I should proofread my comments.
Re:
Creating a photo at the CDC does not in and of itself render the photo a work of the United States Government. The person creating the photo must be an officer or employee of the USG, and the photo must have been created as a part of that person’s official duties. If these requirements are not met, such a photo is not within the public domain.
We discussed all that on Friday. It qualifies. Not sure why you need to bring this up now. It was created by two full time CDC staffers as a part of their official jobs (they do this all the time for the CDC).
Why post this comment other than to suggest we made a mistake?
Re: Re:
Actually, you did not mention anything about the official duties at the CDC of the two creators. Again, the requirements per 17 USC 101 is that a work of the USG must have been created by an officer or employee of the USG and as a part of their official duties. Mere employment status is not dispositive. The nature of official duties associated with employment is equally important, and both criteria must be met for such a work to fall within the public domain per 15 USC 105.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Should be 17 USC 105. Regret typo.
Re: Re: Re:
The horse is dead, so please stop kicking it.
Re: Re: Re:
It's odd that you insist on talking in hypotheticals for a situation that has already been explained in detail in the article you didn't bother to read.
Re: Re: Re:
You really are just itching to be an asshole, ay? How many time must we make an example of how your stupid smug cocksure wrongness?
She's a medical illustrator at the CDC and was assigned by her boss to create the image. So go back into your troll hole.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Probably hoarded a mountain of toilet paper, so now they're looking for a way to spend it.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Uh...supposedly there were two people who were the creators. Unless the second person also meets both tests expressed in the statute, there is no way you can express with certainty that the photo resides in the public domain.
Before you fall back on your use of expletives, consider the fact that some of us have in the past had to deal with federal agencies on matters involving agency assertion of copyright in works that initially appeared to be either a work of the USG or work for hire. Turned out in at least one case that the agency was able to present a credible argument that it held a valid copyright in accordance with the last sentence to 17 USC 105, I.e., by an assignment which the statute expressly recognizes as a means by which the USG can secure a copyright in a work.
Rule of Holes
When one digs their own grave, dig down, not up.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I'd facepalm to this comment, but CDC guidelines suggest I'm not supposed to touch my face.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Uh...supposedly there were two people who were the creators. Unless the second person also meets both tests expressed in the statute, there is no way you can express with certainty that the photo resides in the public domain.
Were you born this dumb?
Yes, BOTH of the employees are employees of the federal government and BOTH of them work as illulstrators on this and similar images and BOTH of them were assigned to work on this project as a part of their job.
As I said. The work is in the public domain. Your nitpick is dumb and wrong and it was from the moment you said it. I don't know why you decided to pick this fight other than to look like a smug jackass who pretends he knows stuff and pretends he has some experience when you're a hack lawyer who never did anything special in life. You used to make the same snide "if you only knew what I've experienced" comments on our patent stories. You're a smug little prick.
Now go the fuck away you nitwit.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
sizzle sizzle roast roast burrrrrrrrn...... and toast
Re: Re: Re:
How's that coronavirus patent coming along, Slonecker? Got enough baby souls yet?
This is gettying ridiculous. Someone needs to getty busy and rein in this nonsense.
Re:
Anybody with share alike licenses on works could check for Getty copying and putting restrictions on distribution, which would make such distribution copyright infringement.
So it isn't the highly contagious and fatal SARS virus wrapped in EBOLA and AIDS envelopes that you claimed it to be Tyler? But more like spider eggs in bubble yum? Never mind. That is quite a miscalculation, but you sold a lot of soap as a journo terrorist after destroying everyone's lifee! With your feet on the ground and your head up your ass try this trick and spin it! You're full of shit and that's all that's in it and you'll ask yourself, where is my mind?
Re:
What in the blue hell are you talking about?
The high resolution image, all 27 MB of it, can be downloaded here: https://phil.cdc.gov/Details.aspx?pid=23311
"Smithcollection/gado" is generally a purveyor of public domain images. Just trolling through their 'catalog', found one that was identical to the one on the wikipedia page for Katherine Johnson, from NASA.
In a Rush to Judge
I wish they had a different name. Every time I hear that word Getty, I have to think about the extortionists and fraudsters who try to bilk people into paying money for architectural and landscape photos, rather than the best bass guitar player of all time (spells his name different, but you know what I mean). It really is a shame!
Re: In a Rush to Judge
I was actually fortunate enough to have met Geddy Lee, and one of my chiptune covers (I make music on retro video game systems) is of YYZ.
Re: Re: In a Rush to Judge
I hope he isn't too bad when it comes to copyright, because any drummer, guitarist or bassist would do well to learn from Rush.
Copyright registration for public domain works
The web page has a footer "© 2020 Getty Images", which is misleading but maybe not so clearly associated to the image itself.
I couldn't find any copyright registration by "Gado", but funnily enough there are 1177 copyright registrations containing the keyword "CDC":
https://cocatalog.loc.gov/cgi-bin/Pwebrecon.cgi?ti=1,0&SAB1=CDC&BOOL1=all%2 0of%20these&FLD1=Keyword%20Anywhere%20%28GKEY%29%20%28GKEY%29&GRP1=OR%20with%20next%20set&am p;CNT=10&REC=0&RC=0&PID=ZFkr0_L7g37iWSH4WBC1ZrnOu&SEQ=20200407021637&SID=2
Inclu ding several which list the CDC as author:
https://cocatalog.loc.gov/cgi-bin/Pwebrecon.cgi?SC=Author&SEQ=20200407021906&PID=LAo cG3v9QlCKYsm-Yw7qaULF6&SA=Centers+for+Disease+Control+and+Prevention
How can the "CDC Yellow Book 2020: Health Information for International Travel" be registered for copyright when the registration itself says:
