Benjamin Netanyahu, Hater Of Fake News And Purveyor Of Fake News
As most of you will know, the term "fake news" has been so bastardized at this point so as to be more a moniker of quite literally the opposite of its original intended meaning. Once used to label the sort of nonsense news stories that people would share haphazardly on social media, the term is now almost exclusively used by government strong-men with paper-thin skin and entirely too much power. Still, the term does have a real meaning, if only we made a point of getting back to it.
Perhaps in one story, we can illustrate both sides of this. One of the aforementioned leaders that has enjoyed shouting "fake news!" at any media coverage he doesn't like has been Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu. You would think "fake news" would be something Netanyahu really hates. And, yet, Netanyahu also apparently gathered his cabinet members, sat them down, and then solemnly showed them video of Iranian government officials secretly dumping dead bodies in garbage dumps so as to conceal how many COVID-19 deaths the country was enduring.
There was just one tiny problem...
The backdrop: Iran has been Netanyahu's top foreign policy focus for 25 years. Israeli intelligence believes there have been up to five times more coronavirus deaths there than the 3,036 that have been officially acknowledged, an Israeli official tells me. Netanyahu thought he'd seen evidence of a cover-up.
Behind the scenes: Several hours later, Netanyahu's office realized the video had nothing to do with Iran, or with the coronavirus crisis. It was a clip from “Pandemic," a 2007 Hallmark Channel mini-series.
Whoops.
So, how does real, actual "fake news" happen? Well, usually it occurs when a relatively ignorant person, often of older age, encounters media or content that is easily shared and also aligns with their own pre-existing worldview and conceptions, and then that person does the sharing without bothering to vet the truth of the content at all. Were there a more perfect example of this than Netanyahu pushing a Hallmark movie clip as Iranian bad deeds, I cannot possibly imagine what it would be.
And Netanyahu's people aren't denying any of this.
The prime minister’s office didn’t deny this account. It said the video had only been sent to three Cabinet ministers who requested it and were told it came from social media and its authenticity was unclear.
Boy, if ever there were a time for Netanyahu to call a story fake news, I'd have thought this would be it.
Filed Under: benjamin netanyahu, covid-19, fake news, free speech, iran, israel
Reader Comments
But ... But ... Antisemitic!
This is the same Netanyahu who, a few years ago, stood in front of a great pile of book binders, claiming they were evidence of Iran’s military plans. Of course, he never showed us what was in a single one of them ...
In my experience "fake news" comes from people reporting new "fake news" to argue against other "fake news" and at the end calling it all fake news in some way.
It often seems accurate.
Re:
Accurate as in it all seems significantly fake in some way.
Techdirt == fake news
Ah the rewards for stupidity and confirmation bias...
Not only did he just make himself, his intelligence agencies and his government look like fools, but now if they actually do find evidence confirming their suspicions regarding Iran people are going to be more likely to laugh it off as just another movie/tv clip than accept it as actual confirmation.
I get that everyone needs a hobby, but jumping on board with the 'international laughingstock' group certainly seems like an odd choice. I'd suggest maybe picking up video games instead but at this point I worry that he'd think that those were real as well.
Hilarious
Hilarious to see this fake news site spewing propaganda about fake news.
Really. Hilarious. Hahahahaha
