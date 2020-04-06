Sheriff's Office That Employed A Deputy Facing 9 Lawsuits And 44 Criminal Charges Says It Has Lost All Of His Dashcam Footage
from the nothing-suspicious-about-this-at-all dept
Hamilton County (TN) Deputy Daniel Wilkey is in more trouble than possibly any other law enforcement officer has ever been in. Currently facing nine lawsuits over his bizarre and disturbing rights violations, Wilkey is simultaneously facing 44 criminal charges, 25 of which are felonies.
Wilkey's rights violations were especially creative. He forced one woman to undergo an involuntary mid-winter baptism in a nearby lake in exchange for some assistance with the drug charges Wilkey was filing against her. In another incident, Wilkey pulled over a car full of minors, forcing the only male occupant to strip to his boxers while he alternated between swearing at the teens and preaching to them.
The criminal charges against Wilkey are a hideous blend of mundane and horrifying -- ranging from reckless driving to false imprisonment to stalking to rape. Wilkey could have been taken off the street anytime before this turned into national news, but the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department apparently felt eight internal affairs investigations in ten months was acceptable behavior, rather than a continuous stream of misconduct it should have diverted before it overflowed the office's capacity to control the narrative.
But the Sheriff's Office seems determined to protect Wilkey from the consequences of his actions. As Courthouse News reports, a whole lot of camera footage from Wikey's patrol car has suddenly gone missing. The attorney for the woman who was forcibly "baptised" by Wilkey has just discovered months of possibly-damning footage has mysteriously vanished.
A few weeks ago, the woman’s attorney, Robin Flores, learned that the county admitted in another case in Tennessee state court that the server storing all the dash-cam footage the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office recorded from Oct. 25, 2018, to Jan. 23, 2020, suffered a software failure.
According to the county, all the footage is gone and unrecoverable.
Flores has asked the court to ensure any recoverable footage is recovered and anything else that may have been recorded be preserved and handed over to his client. The court agrees this is a suspicious and oddly convenient software failure.
Before appointing a forensic examiner or considering sanctions against a Tennessee county for the loss of months of dashboard-camera footage — possible evidence for nine lawsuits against a single sheriff’s deputy accused of a range of misconduct — a federal magistrate wants to ensure the footage is actually gone.
Calling the loss of the data a “front-burner item,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Steger in Eastern District of Tennessee said Tuesday that Hamilton County, which sits in the southeast corner of the state, had a duty to preserve evidence — including the dash-cam footage of the traffic stops in question.
The preservation request [PDF] points out that the date range of the "lost" footage covers most of the incidents Wilkey is being sued over. It also points out the Sheriff's Office never notified any of the nine plaintiffs (or the judges overseeing the cases) about the lost footage.
Here, this data appears to have been lost for more than a month yet no notice of its loss has ever been provided to the Plaintiff, notwithstanding her spoliation demands and her properly served discovery demands. The only way this loss came to Plaintiff’s attention today (February 28, 2020) was when counsel was reviewing the Hinds matter and saw the undated letter attached to a state court pleading filed on the same day. The letter indicates that the Sheriff’s Office has been working on this problem for “several weeks” and it may be inferred that the loss occurred on or about January 23, 2020, the last date for which the data was lost.
There's nothing in it for the Sheriff's Office. Ensuring the footage remains intact only raises questions about why it didn't do anything sooner to get Wilkey taken off the streets, if not removed from the force entirely. So, it took 180 hours of dashcam footage, moved it to an external hard drive, and than claimed a "software failure" suddenly made all of this evidence irrecoverable. There's no reason to believe this was an accident -- not until the Sheriff's office makes some sort of showing it actually cares about the people it's supposed to be protecting and serving.
Filed Under: daniel wilkey, dashcam, evidence, evidence destruction, tennessee
“Oh sure, blame us for the footage disappearing! Did you ever stop to think it was Wilkey who did it?”
“Your system is so insecure that anyone with a badge can erase their own bodycam footage without you knowing about it?”
“…we’d like to clarify that last question, Your Honor.”
“I’d love to see you try.”
just... wow.
It's all good, Judge.
Although the original data has been destroyed I've still got a copy. I kept it all in this screenshot I took of the folder where the desktop links are stored. Plus another copy in my Yahoo Groups account.
Oh yeah, and I got my cousin to keep a copy in /dev/null.
Under the circumstances they should take the plaintiffs at their word and move forward with these cases. Assume that the video evidence would have corroborated plaintiff's arguments and damned those of the police department. They must not be allowed to get away with this.
Re:
Yes, this. Unfortunately we are a very long way from making this happen. We have courts that mumble something about "suspicious and oddly convenient" and then go back to sleep. And we have legislators (and the rest of the "powers that be") who aggressively ignore the existence of these problems.
This new software is so hard to understand
Cut, Copy, Paste, Delete, Backup, DOD Wipe, hmm, that looks interesting, I wonder what that does? Press...oops.
How many police departments actually keep their own BWC footage locally? Most are kept on the camera-company's server, ie Evidence.com.
But with all those months of video's lost, how many other criminal cases are going to get dismissed because of that?
Re:
They don't give a damn about that as long as their guy gets to keep being a bad apple. They can always falsify a bunch of new criminal cases to replace those that had to be dismissed.
Taking a page from Georgia's elections, with the drive getting "accidentally" degaussed twice?
I'm not defending the cop, sounds like a POS, as does the sheriff, but if you've worked with law enforcement systems, and I have, well, a little podunk sheriff might, really, have lost the backups.
I'm not saying he did, I'm just saying that by definition of what they are, it's a whole lot more plausible than it should be.
Weigh the possibility against the probability. Losing a handful of backups is believable. Losing the entirety of the backups that practically cover the entire history of misdeeds of which a cop is accused? Not so much.
Re:
Yes it indeed is plausible.
I also fully believe that OJ Simpson spends every second of every day searching for the real killers.
Re: Re:
Well, he did have an excuse from 2008 to 2017, seeing as he was in prison. ;)
Re: Re:
Does he avoid mirrors so as not to see the killer?
If only there was such a thing as forensic file recovery.
https://www.nist.gov/itl/ssd/software-quality-group/computer-forensics-tool-testing-progra m-cftt/cftt-technical/deleted
Re:
But that only works with simple deletes and overwrites. Equally simple and available things like encryption, hammers and heat can beat all the recovery techniques.
Re: Re:
Except encryption, forensics can recover at least some data for all those options. Not that software of course, but there are forensics companies that can take the drive and put the platters in new hardware to recover data (this will work against heat), and worst-case the platters themselves can be scanned and data fragments recovered (this will work against hammers). It's expensive, but since the chances of a huge payout if that evidence is available is very, very high, I'm sure the plaintiff's lawyers will be willing to pay for it.
The odds are the Sheriff's office has shot themselves in the foot here. A competent forensics examiner will find evidence of deliberate deletion, which will lead to the court considering all the missed evidence as against the Sheriff's office. (Due to deliberate evidence deletion.) And a competent forensics examiner will be able to recover much of that video, unless the department did a very, very thorough job of destroying it. Of course if they did manage to destroy it entirely, there's going to be evidence of that, so you're back to the court counting it against them anyway.
Re: Re: Re:
"I am going to appoint a special master to examine the drives.
Bailiff, go to the sheriff's office, seize every computer drive you can find, and bring them back here. We'll get to the bottom of this soon enough."
'Looks like you're guilty. Of everything.'
Pretty sure the rule if someone without a badge destroys evidence is for that evidence to be treated as if it was all incriminating, so assuming a judge that's actually got enough spine to punish someone with a badge it would seem that this attempt to bury the metaphorical bodies could very well have buried the corrupt sheriff they were trying to protect instead, along with nicely highlighting how he is not even close to the only corrupt officer in that department.
