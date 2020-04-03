EU Says That, No, Rental Car Companies Don't Need To Pay A License To Rent Cars With Radios That Might Play Music
Performance Rights Organizations (PROs), sometimes known as "Collection Societies," have a long history of demanding licensing for just about every damn thing. That's why there was just some confusion about whether or not those with musical talents would even be allowed to perform from their balconies while in COVID-19 lockdown. And if you thought that it was crazy that anyone would even worry about things like that, it's because you haven't spent years following the crazy demands made by PROs, including demanding a license for a woman in a grocery store singing while stocking the shelves, a public performance license for having the radio on in a horse stable (for the horses), or claiming that your ringtone needs a separate "public performance" license, or saying that hotels that have radios in their rooms should pay a public performance license.
Five years ago, we wrote about another such crazy demand -- a PRO in Sweden demanding that rental car companies pay a performance license because their cars had radios, and since "the public" could rent their cards and listen to the radio, that constituted "a communication to the public" that required a separate license. The case has bounced around the courts, and finally up to the Court of Justice for the EU which has now, finally, ruled that merely renting cars does not constitute "communication to the public."
From the CJEU's press release:
... the Court of Justice, in its judgment delivered today, held that it is the case of the supply of a radio receiver forming an integral part of a hired motor vehicle, which makes it possible to receive, without any additional intervention by the leasing company, the terrestrial radio broadcasts available in the area in which the vehicle is located. That therefore differs from acts of communication by which service providers intentionally broadcast protected works to their clientele, by distributing a signal by means of receivers that they have installed in their establishment.
Basically, people aren't renting cars for the purpose of listening to music, and it's not like the rental car company is creating some special musical offering. They're just renting cars. Which have radios. Which might play music. If a customer turns it on and tunes into a radio station. And thus, finally, years later, we are assured that renting cars is not "communicating [music] to the public" for which the rental car company must pay extra.
But just the fact that this spent half a decade in court should give you an idea of just how greedy and messed up the copyright world is, with the various PROs/Collection Societies leading the way down the most ridiculous path.
Reader Comments
I'm pretty sure that was crazy whether we followed their demands or not.
"They're just renting cars. Which have radios. Which might play music. If a customer turns it on and tunes into a radio station."
...a radio station which has already paid a licence to broadcast to the public.
That should have been the part that got this laughed out of the first court it came to - even if a person did rent a car for the express purpose of listening to the radio, the licence for doing so has already been paid for. There is not separate per-device licence for listening to radio, the broadcaster pays the licences.
But, this is why the industry gets no sympathy. For all their whining about those poor starving artists, they will happily piss away a fortune to try and double and triple dip the customers who have already paid them.
re:
So what about the license needed to listen to that broadcast, that is a separate right.
/s
Re: re:
Well, that's the point - no such licence exists, but the recording industry is trying their best to pretend it does.
Re: Re: re:
Its even more abstract than that, they want a license for incidently renting a radio.
License to listen to music
In Germany, every household has to pay for a license to listen to music. Every employer. Every rental car company. Every restaurant.
Unless someone manages to be at home, at work, in the car and in the restaurant at the same time, they pay multiple times for the same thing.
Re: License to listen to music
Well, that speaks more to how messed up GEMA is than how the rest of the world should operate.
Re: License to listen to music
Even when they lack a radio?
Re: re:
You're thinking too small; They need a payment every time a song plays in your head.
License to think?
Bolero by Ravel has been playing in my head for about thirty years. How much do i owe?
Re: License to think?
According to GEMA, enough money for Ravel to start composing music again.
Re:
This. If the person in possession of the radio receiver is the one making the public performance, then the collection society owes the radio stations refunds because those stations are not performing anything until their signal is made audible by a receiver.
It finally happened...
After decades of trying to jump the shark, they have now attempted to jump the sharknado.
Our only hope now is that fight each other to the death while we listen to radios without paying them.
I still remember when the performance rights folks in the UK started threatening shop workers for singing to themselves while they worked... Then quickly stepped back, not because they're in the wrong, but because journalists started reporting on it.
Something I don't understand?
Why are they called "Collection Societies"?
I thought organizations like this were called "Collection Rackets" and prosecuted.
Re: Something I don't understand?
It's RICO after all!!!
<with apologies to Popehat>
If these guys weren't so impotent, they'd probably demand each song on your CD player be a quarter for play
Re:
Then, they'd be whining about the massive drop in CD sales as a result...
Re:
Close. They demand payment on CD sales because you might burn songs onto it.
Re: Re:
They demanded and got a fee for each and every format of media storage in Canada.
Yes that includes hard drives and solid state devices including those that only have an industrial use.
Why? Because our courts are chaired by lawyers in robes which we call judges. Putting on a robe doesn't seem to affect Intelligence or knowledge one whit.
Re: Re: Re:
I beg to differ.
Putting on a robe in this case seems to exponentially decrease intelligence.
Re: Re: Re:
No, it doesn't include hard drives and solid state devices. CPCC wanted it to, but they lost. The wikipedia article at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Private_copying_levy is pretty good and links to the actual tariff at http://www.cb-cda.gc.ca/tariffs-tarifs/certified-homologues/2016/SUP-2016-12-17.pdf
Re: Re: Re: Re:levies on every possible recording medium
I've got some vinyl on my kitchen floor. Do I need a storage medium license for that too? Wait, scratch that.
Re: Re: Re:
"Putting on a robe doesn't seem to affect Intelligence or knowledge one whit."
Unless it's Dungeons and Dragons and you need a Spellcatser, then a Linen Robe offers +5 INT
typical entertainment industries greed! but then, where does the blame really lie? exactly! with the stupid rulings from US courts over everything to do with copyright and trademark and those in politics who have been and still are so much more concerned with filling their own coffers than ensuring the original laws were sufficient enough and did NOT, under any circumstances, need enhancing, let alone to the ridiculous lengths they are now! life + 70 years is fucking ridiculous and those involved in dreaming this up and implementing it into law should be damn well ashamed!!
Note the Judgement
Note that the judgement says the car rental are not purposefully broadcasting their specific stream - implying this is the bar that must be crossed to charge the license fee. So for example, if the drive-in theatre (remember those?) has a low-power radio station to broadcast to in-car speakers, and that could send licensed music, they must pay. But because the car companies do not originate or repeat a signal themselves, they are exempt. The radio in the dentist's office - that's putting out noise under the control of the receptionist for the delight of the waiting customers, therefor a a good argument that it is "broadcasting". Radio in a private area such as work area of a car repair facility, like radio in a rental car, under control of the person(s) in that private area - good argument NOT public performance. Person spontaneously singing in public, unless it's part of a show and arranged - not a public "performance". Good the EU court has added another guideline to nuance these definitions with.
Re: Note the Judgement
"The radio in the dentist's office - that's putting out noise under the control of the receptionist for the delight of the waiting customers, therefor a a good argument that it is "broadcasting"."
It's really not. The dentist is not using the music as the primary reason for people to go there, and the broadcaster is already paying the broadcast licence.
If you said "bar" rather than "dentist" you might have an argument, but it's a non-starter in the eyes of anyone sane if people happen to have licenced music in the background of another activity.
Were they really thinking this thru?
If successful, then the car rental outfits would simply remove radios from their fleet.
Re:
There's not a lot of thinking going on when all they see is dollar signs.
But?
What incentive do musicians have to produce new music if people can listen to music in their rental cars for free??
/s
