Daily Deal: The Premium A to Z Microsoft Excel Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Premium A to Z Microsoft Excel Bundle has 10 courses to help you discover the power of Excel. You'll start off learning the basics like building your own spreadsheets, using formulas, and creating Macros to help automate your work. You'll move on to learning how to program in VBA, how to easily sort your data using cell protection, named ranges, multi-level storing, advanced filters, and more. You will gain skills for better collaboration, including password protection and tracking changes, learn to audit worksheets, validate data to ensure consistency, and use other essential business tools in Microsoft Excel. The bundle is on sale for $50.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal