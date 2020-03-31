Publishers And Authors Misguided Freakout Over Internet Archive's Decision To Enable More Digital Book Checkouts During A Pandemic
It's been said many times over that if libraries did not currently exist, there's no way that publishers would allow them to come into existence today. Libraries are, in fact, a lovely and important artifact of a pre-copyright time when we actually valued knowledge sharing, rather than locking up knowledge behind a paywall. Last week, the Internet Archive announced what it's calling a National Emergency Library -- a very useful and sensible offering, as we'll explain below. However, publishers and their various organizations freaked out (leading some authors to freak out as well). The freak out is not intellectually honest or consistent, but we'll get there.
As you may or may not know, for a while now, the Internet Archive and many other libraries have been using a system called Controlled Digital Lending, which was put together to enable digital checkouts of books for which there may not be any ebooks available. Basically, the Archive helped a bunch of libraries scan a ton of books, and the libraries lend them out just as if they were lending out regular books. They keep the physical copy on the shelf and will not lend out more copies of the digital book than the physical copies they hold -- basically doing exactly what a library does. There are strong arguments for why this is clearly legal. Scanning a book you own is legal. Lending out books is legal.
Of course, when CDL was first announced, publishers (mainly) and The Authors Guild (which, contrary to its name, tends to be a front group for publishers, rather than authors) completely lost their shit and whined about how this was piracy. Remember, the Authors Guild has already tried suing libraries for scanning books and failed miserably. Challenging this effort at lending scans of books would also likely fail.
One important thing to note: the scans of books that are part of the CDL effort are not great. They are images of actual book pages, and not anything like ebooks that are designed to be read nicely on a Kindle or whatnot. No one would choose a CDL book over a regular ebook if given the choice, because the experience is not nearly as good.
The big news with the National Emergency Library is basically the removal of waitlists for checking out these books. They still have DRM and you still only can access the books for two weeks, but unlike with CDL where there was a 1 to 1 ratio of which books the Internet Archive had a physical copy of and those which it would lend out, the NEL removed that limitation and made it so that more people could access those books at once. The reasoning here is sound: in the midst of this pandemic, most physical libraries are closed, so most people literally cannot get physical books. They are sitting there unlendable. To help deal with that, the Internet Archive removed the waitlists on the books it had scanned. As the Archive explained, it focused heavily on making sure books with no ebook-availability (and educational books) were available:
The Internet Archive has focused our collecting on books published between the 1920s and early 2000s, the vast majority of which don’t have a commercially available ebook. Our collection priorities have focused on the broad range of library books to support education and scholarship and have not focused on the latest best sellers that would be featured in a bookstore.
Further, there are approximately 650 million books in public libraries that are locked away and inaccessible during closures related to COVID-19. Many of these are print books that don’t have an ebook equivalent except for the version we’ve scanned. For those books, the only way for a patron to access them while their library is closed is through our scanned copy.
But, of course, almost immediately after this was announced the very same groups that already insisted that CDL was "piracy" jumped on this to scream from the heavens about "piracy" in making these books available to people stuck at home. The Authors Guild flipped out:
IA has no rights whatsoever to these books, much less to give them away indiscriminately without consent of the publisher or author. We are shocked that the Internet Archive would use the Covid-19 epidemic as an excuse to push copyright law further out to the edges, and in doing so, harm authors, many of whom are already struggling.
This is false. The Internet Archive has every right to those books -- all of which were purchased or donated. And the Authors Guild already failed in its lawsuit saying that the books couldn't be scanned, so it's just making stuff up now to get even angrier than it was before. There is no more "harm" to authors than there is during the days when libraries are open and people could (as per normal) borrow these books. Again, the real thing the Authors Guild hates here is libraries.
The Association of American Publishers (run by fired former Copyright Office boss Maria Pallante) also freaked out:
“It is the height of hypocrisy that the Internet Archive is choosing this moment – when lives, livelihoods and the economy are all in jeopardy – to make a cynical play to undermine copyright, and all the scientific, creative, and economic opportunity that it supports.”
No, it's the height of hypocrisy for publishers to attack a basic thing that libraries have done for centuries: lending out books that they own for limited periods of time to support the spread of knowledge -- especially given how stingy publishers themselves have been in embracing ebooks and easier access to knowledge.
The National Writers Union also insisted that rather than doing this, we should be spending taxpayer funds on repurchasing all these books that have already been purchased? That's the best I can figure out from this argument.
The argument is that students need e-books while they are staying home. But that’s an argument for spending public funds to purchase or license those resources for public use — not putting the burden of providing educational materials for free on writers, illustrators, and photographers. Authors also need to eat and pay rent during this crisis.
Again, that argument makes no sense. Because that same argument applies to any library copy of a book.
For what it's worth, the Internet Archive lets any author who is freaked out about this digital library lending out their books to opt-out of the system. And while I'm sure some authors will argue that opting out shouldn't be on them, that's again silly. The system works the way libraries work. Should authors also have to agree before a library can lend their book?
This is all a bunch of nonsense. As we've highlighted a few times in recent weeks, the pandemic has really highlighted just how insane copyright has become and how unmoored it is from its original intent of helping to further the spread of knowledge. Instead, it's used as a giant paywall, to lock up that spread. I know that people have bought into the ever growing idea of permission culture, but take a step back and think about how totally messed up it is that people might possibly have access to the world's knowledge, while being stuck in their homes during a pandemic... and to have people start yelling "but you don't have permission to do that." From an outsider's perspective, not brought up in the myth of permission-culture, the whole concept would sound ridiculous.
Filed Under: books, controlled digital lending, copyright, culture, digital lending, ebooks, libraries, national emergency library, pandemic, scanning, sharing knowledge
Companies: association of american publishers, authors guild, internet archive
Reader Comments
The First Word“
Libraries and copyright issues.
As a librarian I for one welcome the Archive. In fact I was ecstatic. Our library had to close and it really bugs all of the librarians that we can't provide services people need safely. One idea we had was to continue our storytimes on line. We can't the biggest publishers will only let people do a live event and then we are to delete any recording we've made. How is this helpful how is this even reasonable? Do they think that by restricting us people are going to rush out and buy their books. Newsflash That isn't going to happen. It didn't happen before the new plague and it is sure not happening now. But when people ask why we can't and we tell them why I can guarantee the names of the publishers who did this are going to linger in memory far longer than the memory of a book being read on line.
"Libraries are, in fact, a lovely and important artifact of a pre-copyright time when we actually valued knowledge sharing, rather than locking up knowledge behind a paywall"
Just a personal note - libraries are indeed the very reason I buy books today. If libraries didn't exist, the industry would be much poorer. Although, I admit that a great many of the books I bought in my life were used, for which the authors got nothing directly, yet that was legal and no publisher or author was losing their mind over that. Strange how we seemed to have all this sorted out 30 years ago before the internet made people think they were entitled to a toll payment on every use, isn't it?
"The argument is that students need e-books while they are staying home"
Yes. Are you saying that students don't need books, or that you need to send physical copies for them to be valid requirements?
"Authors also need to eat and pay rent during this crisis."
Yes, and most of them have been paid an advance already, if my understanding of the publishing industry is correct. The issue is how the publisher counts contributions toward the advance, not how authors spend the money they were already paid.
Re:
Everybody needs to eat and pay rent during this crisis. And also the rest of the time.
Almost as if there were bigger issues with our economic system and social safety net than people borrowing stuff from libraries.
Re: Re:
Well, yes, it's clearly an emotional ploy that's not taking into account the wider picture. Typical for these kind of arguments, along the lines of the stereotypical "starving musician", who is often starving because they signed to a label for a 4 album deal who then refuse to release their 2nd one because it's too uncommerical.
Re: Re:
I wish these people freaking out could be more like John Scalzi and his love of libraries.
Re: Re: Re:
I take that back. John Scalzi is apparently not a fan of what the Internet Archive is doing.
Re:
"most of them have been paid an advance already, if my understanding of the publishing industry is correct"
your understanding is incorrect
Libraries and copyright issues.
While I have little sympathy for the publishers or authors here -- their response to ebooks has been abysmal -- what's happening is infringing. Ebooks can't be lent under first sale because that only applies to physical copies. Instead new copies must be made with every download and that infringes. The Archive might be ok having made scans for certain uses and having electronically 'lent' copyrighted works pursuant to a license, but this is pretty clearly illegal. I'm concerned with what will happen as a result.
Re:
I'm sure there will be court action to see who is legally right once this has all passed. However, I'd like to see the response from the publishers about the question of how since they apparently did this because students would not have been able to access the books legally during this lockdown in another way, why their legal right to profit should trump the very purpose of the books they are selling.
Re: Re:
This argument would hold more water if most public libraries didn't have extensive ebook collections that students can already access for free. My library, which is not particularly large but also isn't tiny, offers access to roughly 165,000 ebooks. Unlike the Internet Archive, we pay quite a lot for these digital copies to ensure that authors get paid.
So in other words, students CAN access the vast majority (but not all) of books they'd need from home even without stealing from authors and publishers.
Re: Oh Rly?
You might want to contact whatever law school you got your degree from and demand a full refund for fraud.
Re: Re: Oh Rly?
Huh?
There's a pretty broad body of court rulings upholding EULAs. It's fucked up, but the publishing industries have been pretty successful in establishing that yes, first sale doctrine only applies to physical goods; digital distribution is covered by license agreements, not the same ownership laws that apply to physical goods.
Can you cite any legal rulings to the contrary?
Re: Re: Oh Rly?
Well, 17 USC 109(a) (the first sale statute) says that "the owner of a particular copy ... lawfully made under this title, or any person authorized by such owner, is entitled, without the authority of the copyright owner, to sell or otherwise dispose of the possession of that copy."
Copies are defined in 17 USC 101 as "material objects ... in which a work is fixed by any method now known or later developed, and from which the work can be perceived, reproduced, or otherwise communicated, either directly or with the aid of a machine or device."
So I'm fairly confident that an e-book is not itself a 'copy' for the purposes of copyright law that can be lent under first sale. It may be embedded in a material object like a flash drive, which is a copy, but then you have to physically hand off the flash drive. And you can't copy (in the vernacular sense) the file onto a computer, because that would be reproducing the work, which is the core exclusive right of copyright under 17 USC 106(1). An infringement for sure.
Obviously, ebooks can be lent by means of a license granted by the copyright holder, but that's not under first sale.
Now you might be thinking of 17 USC 108, which carves some exceptions out of copyright for libraries, but (a) that's not first sale, and (b) isn't all that applicable here as there are a lot of limitations. The Archive has opened the floodgates and gone way beyond what's allowable under 108.
But I'm happy to be proven wrong, so please let me know what the mistake I'm making is. Cites to statutes and case law would be appreciated.
So do the families locked down at home.
Re: Families locked down
Yes, but said families and students don't need to read books, the Authors Guild incredibly claimed. If you don't like the books you've already got from the generous publishers, just do something else, like playing videogames or something. Don't ever think of borrowing a book they didn't mean to provide you when you were locked at home.
Re: Re: Families locked down
You mean those books that have been out of print for 20 years (and only had one printing), are forgotten by used book stores, and were last seen in a box in your uncle's attic beside the stuffed octopus and the box of 1980's tax documents?
Jeez, I didn't think they'd be so upset about the 1994 land survey of Maricopa County water rights, or "Flax and you: the businessman's new threads." Both very good reads when you're out of Ambien.
"Of course, when CDL was first announced, publishers (mainly) and The Authors Guild (which, contrary to its name, tends to be a front group for publishers, rather than authors) completely lost their shit and whined about how this was piracy."
CDL wasn't formulated until 2018, yes?
Well, The Open Library has been in operation since 2011. So for many years, it was piracy.
Also, CDL is a legal opinion, not a law or court ruling, yes? That means under copyright law, The Open Library was committing piracy, and until it gets a ruling in its favor, it still is committing piracy.
Re:
The copyright walled garden mindset: it must be infringing until a court says otherwise. I know that's what a former Copyright Office boss believes, but it's wrong.
Under that logic: no radio, no cable TV, no TiVo, no MP3 players, no VCR -- all of which came about and were incorrectly called pirate offerings.
Mike, one quick question: If you think this program is so great, why don't you put your money up and fund it?
Why are you okay with Brewster Kahle forcing authors to give up their income?
And here I thought people should be paid for their labor.
Re:
Tell that to the publishers, and all the Hollywood accounting they use to keep money in their hands, rather that passing it on to the authors.
Re:
Mike, one quick question: If you think this program is so great, why don't you put your money up and fund it?
What money do you think I have?
Why are you okay with Brewster Kahle forcing authors to give up their income?
Do libraries force authors to "give up their incomes"? What here forces an author to give up an income. You kept saying this on Twitter and when I asked you you seemed to move here instead. Nothing here is giving up an author's income. As someone who regularly purchases books after first reading library lending copies, I don't see how your argument makes any sense at all.
And here I thought people should be paid for their labor.
Nonsequitor. Especially regarding this. Since you're so interested in what a court has to say, here's what the Supreme Court has to say about that particular line of reasoning:
Books without Digital Versions? Maybe.
I was curious about the Internet Archive's claim that they focus mostly on books that don't otherwise have digital editions. While there are still copyright concerns about that, making digital edition of physical-only books does do good things for accessibility, is supported by legal precedent, and would go a long way to bolster their argument that they're making books available that are otherwise unavailable while libraries are closed down.
I don't have time to investigate all 1.4 million books they offer, and I do think they're right in saying that a good number of their books published between, say, 1920 and 1980 or 1990 do abide by that principle. But it's definitely not true of their most recent books despite what they say about explicitly not focusing on the latest bestsellers.
A full 78% of the books (85 of 109) they offer that were published in 2017, 2018, or 2019 have digital editions that could have been purchased legally either by the customers or the libraries. So by making these books available for anyone to "check out" with no waitlist, they are possibly harming the salability of the licensed digital editions.
That is an obvious copyright violation that does harm authors, and I don't think it's justifiable based on the principles they supposedly stand for, because public libraries could simply purchase these books legally for their digital collections. That would solve the accessibility issue without harming authors.
Re: Books without Digital Versions? Maybe.
That is an obvious copyright violation that does harm authors
[Citation Needed].
'I guess I'll spend this money on food if I really have to...'
Makes sense. I mean obviously the first thing people were going to do when they found themselves isolated at home, potentially out of a job, is to buy a bunch of books, books that they suddenly didn't need to buy because that dastardly library made free copies available.
Idiot publishers, perfect opportunity to snag new readers by making loaned copies more easily available during a time when more people have free time to read in, and instead they lose their gorram minds when a library does what libraries do, make books available.
