Court To Cops: No Expectation Of Privacy In A 'Beer-Drinking, Nap-Taking Hideout'
FOIA'ed DOJ Report Points Out The Downsides Of Relying On 'Predictive Policing' To Fight Crime

UK's National Health Service Plans To Use Big Data Analysis To Fight COVID-19 -- With The Help Of Palantir

Privacy

from the history-has-its-eye-on-us dept

Mon, Mar 30th 2020 7:37pmGlyn Moody

It's clear that digital technology will play a key role in helping to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, whether as a way of disseminating information, telecommuting, or of keeping people entertained during lockdowns. Less welcome is the use of advanced surveillance and tracking techniques to monitor the movements of people to see if they are obeying quarantine restrictions. Another obvious way to apply technology is to manage the key resources being used to tackle it. That's what the UK's National Health Service (NHS) is doing:

The NHS is preparing to unveil a "data platform" which tracks the movement of critical staff and materials, giving ministers the first ever comprehensive view of the entire health system, Sky News can reveal.

Items tracked include the capacity of emergency departments; the number of calls to the NHS helpline; and the number and location of beds, ventilators and NHS staff. It is clearly crucially important to have a clear, real-time picture of all of these in order to manage this fast-moving disease as effectively as possible. The problem with this major new database and its associated dashboard is that the digital side of things is being handled by Palantir, which has become synonymous with high-tech government surveillance in both the US and further afield. Its move into analyzing health data is potentially concerning given the highly-personal nature of the information it will be handling. It is also likely to be the first of many such moves, rather than just a one-off. NHSX, the NHS "innovation unit" managing the project, is well-aware of Palantir's reputation and the worries its participation will engender. It is taking steps to head those off:

Despite the speed at which it has been forced to work, NHSX says it has taken full account of both data protection legislation and privacy concerns. The system removes identifiers such as names and addresses in order to keep the data as anonymous as possible. NHSX has also committed to closing the data agreements and removing or destroying the data once the pandemic abates.

Although sensitive personal health data is used to inform the dashboard, it is stored by Public Health England, and only provided to Palantir in an aggregated form

Palantir, too, knows that people will be worried by its move into healthcare. It has issued its own "Best practices for using data during a crisis", which concludes: "history has its eye on us".

We must not blindly accept the mantra of "desperate times call for desperate measures," but instead forge solutions that can survive a return to normalcy and not fundamentally alter our societal values. Any exceptional measures must be clearly justified by the facts and conditions of the moment but, also, in enacting them, build in mechanisms for rolling them back after the crisis and soberly evaluating the extent to which they were necessary and how we can do better next time. This is an emergency -- perhaps the defining one of our age. In acting decisively to defeat this pandemic, we must do so in a way that we will recognize ourselves when it's done.

Those are noble sentiments. Let's hope the reality matches them.

Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter, Diaspora, or Mastodon.

Filed Under: covid-19, privacy, tracking, uk
Companies: palantir

14 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 30 Mar 2020 @ 7:43pm

    history has its eye on us

    Unfortunately, so does Palantir.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Mar 2020 @ 7:48pm

    We know how to deal with this emergency. In the midst of the Chinese coronavirus crisis, about five-in-six American adults said they want to see the United States end all immigration from Mexico.

    The latest Harvard/Harris Poll asks Americans whether they would support or oppose an immigration moratorium on Mexico during the coronavirus crisis. Overall, 83 percent — or five-in-six — said they favor ending all immigration from Mexico at the moment.

    Fuck you open border/open source assholes.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Mar 2020 @ 8:04pm

      Re:

      Im sorry what is this angry comment even about? Hes not talking about the mexico border?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 30 Mar 2020 @ 8:07pm

      You do realize that the outbreak of coronavirus in the United States was likely started either by international tourists coming into the country or American citizens returning from other countries where outbreaks had already happened, right? If anything, the United States should be closing our borders not to keep other people out (though that isn’t necessarily a bad idea at the moment), but to keep Americans in so they don’t go infecting the rest of the world like a lot of American Christians are infecting their own damn country by continuing to hold large gatherings in churches.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 31 Mar 2020 @ 12:02am

        Re:

        Not a damn country. A great country.

        Maybe you should leave your mom’s basement and go outside. During the Spanish flu epidemic, they ran out of hospital beds fast and put the overflow outside in large open ish tents. The patients outside did better with the fresh air and sunlight than ones in the hospital.

        Might not help you, though, being infected with socialist dimentia and all. Good luck in your recovery, though. We’re all rootin for ya. Not.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          PaulT (profile), 31 Mar 2020 @ 2:19am

          Re: Re:

          "Not a damn country. A great country."

          A formerly great country. You'll probably not recover from the damage done by Trump for a long time.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Stephen T. Stone (profile), 31 Mar 2020 @ 2:48am

          During the Spanish flu epidemic, they ran out of hospital beds fast and put the overflow outside in large open ish tents. The patients outside did better with the fresh air and sunlight than ones in the hospital.

          1. [citation needed]

          2. During the Spanish flu epidemic, about 28% of the population of the United States (then approximately 105 million) became infected, and upwards of 675,000 people died. I’m not sure you want those numbers for coronavirus, no matter how badly Trump wants to hang a “mission accomplished” banner above a field of dead bodies.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            PaulT (profile), 31 Mar 2020 @ 3:23am

            Re:

            1. The Spanish flu epidemic was 100 years ago. It certainly is quite possible that being outside was better than medical tech at the time could provide in overwhelmed hospitals with relatively little knowledge of things like "superbugs", but that bears no relation to the current situation.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 31 Mar 2020 @ 6:16am

          Re: Re:

          "The patients outside did better with the fresh air and sunlight than ones in the hospital."

          Of course there is plenty of evidence in support of this allegation.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Glen, 30 Mar 2020 @ 8:08pm

      Re:

      I'll say this, you weird ass tangential rants are someone entertainly if not entire useless.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Toom1275 (profile), 30 Mar 2020 @ 8:17pm

      Re:

      Meanwhile, it's really Mexico that should be keeping the diseased, unvaccinated Americans out for their protection, not the other way around.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Mar 2020 @ 11:30pm

      Re:

      Meanwhile, Mexico is the one looking to block people coming from the US right now because of Trump's failure to deal with COVID-19.

      https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/mexico-considers-border-restrictions-a merican-coronavirus-967448/

      Maybe he's finally found a way to get them to pay for the wall...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 31 Mar 2020 @ 2:15am

      Re:

      "In the midst of the Chinese coronavirus crisis, about five-in-six American adults said they want to see the United States end all immigration from Mexico."

      Well, that does confirm what sort of idiot racists they are in that case, since not only is the disease not coming from Mexico, but Mexico has a significantly lower infection rate than the US. Looking at today's stats, Mexico has 1/16 the amount of infections than the US, and only 28 deaths.

      You're making a point. Just not the one you're trying to.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 31 Mar 2020 @ 6:21am

      Re:

      " In the midst of the Chinese coronavirus crisis ... "
      Oh, you mean the TrumpVirus?

      "about five-in-six American adults said they want to ..."
      they want to survive the trumpvirus while others are willing to sacrifice their meager existence for the benefit of the bottom line (haha, no they aren't)

      "Fuck you open border/open source assholes."
      Well - fuck you too. Have a nice day :)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Court To Cops: No Expectation Of Privacy In A 'Beer-Drinking, Nap-Taking Hideout'
FOIA'ed DOJ Report Points Out The Downsides Of Relying On 'Predictive Policing' To Fight Crime
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

03:38 FOIA'ed DOJ Report Points Out The Downsides Of Relying On 'Predictive Policing' To Fight Crime (3)

Monday

19:37 UK's National Health Service Plans To Use Big Data Analysis To Fight COVID-19 -- With The Help Of Palantir (14)
15:45 Court To Cops: No Expectation Of Privacy In A 'Beer-Drinking, Nap-Taking Hideout' (9)
13:42 Permission Culture Gone Mad: Worries About Proper License For 'Balcony Singing' Lead Collection Society To Say It's Okay, You Can Sing (18)
12:05 Voluntary Virus Tracking Apps Seek To Get A Grip On The Coronavirus Problem (9)
10:42 WTF Hospital Administrators? Now Is NOT The Time To Silence Doctors & Nurses From Commenting On COVID-19 Shortages (43)
10:37 Daily Deal: The 2020 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle (1)
09:25 Researchers Say Kids' Android Apps Are Still Riddled With Malware (1)
06:21 Jared Kushner's Coronavirus Task Force Is Using Private Email Accounts To Conduct Official Business (46)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (5)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.