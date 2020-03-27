Someone Convinced Google To Delist Our Entire Right To Be Forgotten Tag In The EU For Searches On Their Name
Daily Deal: The Microsoft SQL Server & T-SQL Course For Beginners

Knowing SQL is a highly profitable skill. This stable technology has been around for 20 years and used by developers, marketers, sales teams, product managers, and much more to handle data, store it securely, access it quickly, and more. The Microsoft SQL Server and T-SQL Course for Beginners course will teach you the basics of SQL, how SQL Server stores data, and how to use T-SQL in SQL Server Management Studio to query data. It is on sale for $15.

