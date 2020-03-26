President Trump Is So Upset About This Ad Showing His Failed Handling Of COVID-19 That He's Demanding It Be Taken Down
Has no one explained to Donald Trump how the Streisand Effect works yet? His campaign has apparently been sending laughably ridiculous threat letters to various TV stations that have been airing an advertisement put together by a group called Priorities USA, criticizing the President's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The ad highlights Trump's repeated statements playing down the virus and insisting that he had things under control, even as the numbers of infected started to rise exponentially. It's a pretty effective ad. You can see it here.
Priorities also posted the ad to Twitter, and according to a Fox News article, the campaign has also asked Twitter to "flag a nearly identical ad... but the social media giant refused."
The letter is amazing in three separate, but equally dumb ways. First, it focuses solely on just one of the lines that the ad quotes Trump saying: "this is their new hoax." He did say that -- as the letter from his campaign readily admits. Their complaint is that the statement is out of context, and that what Trump was calling a hoax was actually the politicization of the virus response efforts. As the letter notes, here's the statement in full context, that Trump made on February 28th:
Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. You know that, right? Coronavirus. They’re politicizing it. We did one of the great jobs, you say, “How’s President Trump doing?”, “Oh, nothing, nothing.” They have no clue, they don’t have any clue. They can’t even count their votes in Iowa, they can’t even count. No, they can’t. They can’t count their votes. One of my people came up to me and said, “Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia.” That didn’t work out too well. They couldn’t do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. That was on a perfect conversation. They tried anything, they tried it over and over, they’ve been doing it since he got in. It’s all turning, they lost. It’s all turning, think of it, think of it. And this is their new hoax. But you know we did something that’s been pretty amazing. We have 15 people in this massive country and because of the fact that we went early, we went early, we could have had a lot more than that.
So, here's the problem. He absolutely said that "this is their new hoax" which he is quoted as saying. The fact that he's referring to the politicization rather than the virus itself is not nearly enough for the ad to violate any possible law. Even in context, it's a problematic statement, as what he's complaining about is the fact that many people were raising alarm bells and he was trying to play down that the whole issue was a problem. As such, it's still pretty damning.
But the fact that the letter literally spends three pages whining about just the "hoax" line, while not mentioning any of the rest of the ad is them totally conceding all of the other moronic stuff the President has said. Indeed, one of the lines -- the "15 people" line -- is also in the ad, and the Trump campaign apparently has no problem with you knowing that he completely downplayed how many people were going to be impacted by COVID-19.
The second dumb thing about the letter, of course, is that the campaign just called a shit ton of attention to it. The ad got some attention, but now it's getting way way way more attention. And even if you took out the hoax line, it's a pretty damning account of a President who refuses to take responsibility or to recognize the seriousness of what has happened under his watch.
The third dumb thing about it is that this is the Trump campaign. They're famous for posting and highlighting selectively edited videos of people they dislike. Hell, at around the same time they were apparently sending this letter, the campaign's Twitter feed posted a heavily edited video of Joe Biden, presenting his recent TV appearances much more out of context than anything in the Priorities ad. Hilariously, the letter cites a bunch of fact checking sites -- including The Washington Post, a company that the campaign itself is currently suing, and which Trump himself regularly accuses of publishing fake news about him. And, yet, if we were to look through the fact check sites quoted in the letter, we'd find that they regularly claim that Trump himself is spewing false information -- and that's never ever stopped Trump, so why should it stop his opponents?
And that's not even getting into why the threat is legally nonsensical -- claiming that failing to take down this add "could put your station's license in jeopardy." This is just silly. Airing political ads that contain false information has been controversial, but is mostly legally protected. Attempts to put in place legal requirements for "truth" in political advertising have been regularly struck down. Notably, the letter from the Trump campaign ignores that, and focuses entirely on cases regarding truth in commercial advertising. But not political advertising.
Also, threatening a TV station that you will have its license to broadcast removed for airing a political opponent's ad is just, in general, a really bad look. It seems likely that most TV stations will dump this letter in the garbage bin where it belongs, but in the meantime, the Trump Campaign has just Streisanded this ad into a ton more views.
Trump wishes he were a dictator, like Xi Jinping or Mohammad Bin Salman…
Re:
Yes, that is why he put a potato in his pants.
He is a dick tator.
Re: Re:
I literally LOL'd at that. As in, I laughed out loud at that.
Well done, Anonymous Coward!
Re: Re:
Unfortunately he used a rotten potato. And stuck it down the back of his pants.
Trump wishes he were a dictator, like Xi Jinping
until he get's accused of deploying technology made by companies in his country of spying on citizens everywhere! what am i saying? it's happening already!!
Re:
Only defense against a bad guy with a virus is a good guy with a virus.
Starting to Raid homes
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/484190-coronavirus-inequality-wealthy-homeless-london/
This may start to get even uglier.
Pre Election
If Trump wants to take down every ad that he does not like, what will happen when the election gets into full swing? His lawyers must be rubbing their hands in anticipation!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Pre Election
Trump is the ONLY human being...
At least, that's the way he sees the world.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Absolutely, and thanks for the Private Eye reference.
For those not aware of 'the Eye', this may help: http://www.lettersofnote.com/2013/08/arkell-v-pressdram.html
In general I agree with everything you've said here. However, Trump's campaign has a point: If their "we can only reelect Trump" Biden ad is "misleading" according to Twitter, then this coronavirus ad is "misleading" as well and should be flagged as such. They're totally justified in being upset with Twitter for not doing so.
Re:
However, Trump's campaign has a point: If their "we can only reelect Trump" Biden ad is "misleading" according to Twitter, then this coronavirus ad is "misleading" as well and should be flagged as such.
Because fair and balanced? Here's the thing - just because the Biden ad is bullshit and was taken down, doesn't imply that the Trump ad is equally bullshit.
Trump said all those things - I know he doesn't like being pointed to what he actually said, but I'm not interested in trying to morph what he said into what someone else thinks he means just for the fuck of it.
He said he's got the best words. If he's incapable of using them properly, then frankly that's just another shortcoming with his ability to articulate a coherent thought.
Re: Re:
Except that it is. It is statements taken out of context and implies a meaning that is incorrect. Just like the Biden ad. It might even be worse because it deliberately leaves out intervening words.
Trump said "This is their new hoax." Biden said "We can only reelect President Trump." Each ad took the statement out of context to suggest the person meant something they didn't, and it's obvious in both cases when you look at the entire statement.
I'm no fan of Trump, but in this case his complaint (against Twitter) is valid. His campaign is still dumb for making legal threats about it though.
Re: Re: Re:
I'm no fan of Trump, but in this case his complaint (against Twitter) is valid.
One just has to wonder why he doesn't shut down his account, fuck off, and take his business elsewhere?
He doesn't pay for Twitter - if he's so displeased he should really show them by going somewhere else, instead of whining like a bitch over a free service.
Leave it to a "millionaire stable genius" to piss & moan over something he gets for nothing.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
He's whining because he claims the policy that Twitter claims is being fairly applied, isn't. And in this one particular case, he's right. His campaign posted manipulated media and it was correctly judged as such. This ad is posted, it's manipulated media, and it hasn't been judged as such even though it is.
That he's a hypocrite doesn't make him wrong, nor does it invalidate his argument.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
He's whining because he claims the policy that Twitter claims is being fairly applied, isn't.
Tough shit. If he was in a protected class he might have a lawsuit. As of right now, right-wing nutjob isn't a protected class. So discrimination isn't something he can argue.
This ad is posted, it's manipulated media, and it hasn't been judged as such even though it is.
Tough shit. Life isn't fair sometimes. And it's a judgement call as to whether it's manipulated or not - someone disagreed with him. I'd like to hear their side of the story as to why it isn't. They also deserve to be able to shout out their reasoning from the rooftops, and I'll withhold judgement that it is manipulated until I hear from them also.
Fair and balanced - got to hear both sides.
That he's a hypocrite doesn't make him wrong, nor does it invalidate his argument.
That he will lose the argument makes it futile.
That he will spend his sucker donors' money trying makes it wrong, but frankly fuck those people because they deserve it.
That the most powerful man in the world is essentially impotent to do anything about it is amusing.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I get it, you don't like Trump. I don't either. But, I suspect your opinion on such matters will differ when something like this happens to someone that you do support. Mine won't. It's wrong either way.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
But, I suspect your opinion on such matters will differ when something like this happens to someone that you do support.
You mean like when an LGBTQ couple go for a wedding cake and some baker can invoke religious bullshit to avoid baking it? And the collective response from the right is: fuck off and go somewhere else?
My opinion is what it is because I've already seen what happens to people I support.
He can take his orange-tinted ass, fuck off, and create an account somewhere else as far as I'm concerned.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
And in this one particular case, he's right.
And what exactly proves he's right?
The citations by Snopes, Washington Post, Politifact, etc. that he's referred to as fake news for the last 5 years? Those sources are somehow NOT fake news all of a sudden?
Re: Re: Re:
Which context makes Trump's hoax conspiracy not incredibly stupid?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Irrelevant. His claim that the Dems are politicizing the virus could be entirely unfounded. That doesn't change the fact that the quote was taken out of context.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"politicizing the virus"
What exactly does this mean?
. requesting more resources to combat the disease?
. contradicting bad medical advice?
. telling the truth?
What exactly is political about addressing the potential for mass illness and death?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Trump thinks that people complaining about his mishandling of the pandemic situation is "politicizing the virus". He himself politicized the virus when he attacked democrats for their complaints about his mishandling. The "man" is an idiot.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Let's try again.
The virus is real.
Trump is not taking the virus seriously.
Democrats say Trump is not taking the virus seriously.
Trump says Democrats saying Trump is not taking the virus seriously is a hoax.
There is nothing "out of context" here and your "both sides" nonsense is dumb.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
That's their mistake. Trump is a businessmen. Hand him lemons, and he'll make lemonade.
In this case, he intends to order business back to normal. What will happen? Pandemic catastrophe in the big cities (which vote primarily Democrat), hitting those hardest who cannot afford to skip going to work (and don't have their own offices). Ventilator shortage will kill much more people in the cities than in rural and better-off areas where the epidemic peak will be flattened more and hospital capacities are not as closely tailored to average demand.
He (with MacConnell's help) has been loading the courts with rightwingers, and now he is aiming for culling the working class.
It should be good for future elections, but at some point of time, someone actually has to do the work. Unless he plans conquering foreign countries and letting them do it.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Interesting prediction, I wonder who in the hell is going to flip the asshole's burgers after they have killed us all.
Supersize that one commander in chief
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Or you can look at it this way. People in the cities will get it but it's the older generations that will die from it. That is his demographic.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
The closest I ever got to a "both sides" claim was holding the opinion that both this ad and the Biden ad contain manipulated media and Twitter should have flagged both ads as such, and that Trump's campaign is justified in calling Twitter out for not doing so.
I do not understand why you seem to think that holding all political ads to the same standard is "both sides nonsense."
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Have we heard the reasoning behind why one was pulled and not the other?
I heard about due process over and over again during the impeachment hearings so I kinda have it on the brain. Shouldn't we wait for Twitter to chime in on their reasoning before deciding it's unfair?
Because due process 'n shit
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
As far as I am aware, Twitter has been asked for this, and has chosen not to comment. Should they disclose more information, I am open to the possibility that my opinion may change.
Re: Re: Re:
"It is statements taken out of context and implies a meaning that is incorrect "
What is the context from which it was taken?
What is the correct meaning?
What could he do to ensure his future ramblings are better understood and so that he would not be forced into claiming they were taken out of context?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
What could he do to ensure his future ramblings are better understood and so that he would not be forced into claiming they were taken out of context?
Have someone else write them and speak for him.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
He was claiming the "hoax" was Democrat politicization of the virus. It's explained in the complaint embedded in the article.
Nothing, because you can't prevent people from taking things out of context to change their meaning. Suppose Trump (or any candidate really) at some point said the phrase, "I don't believe..." and someone inserts that phrase into an ad designed to imply that the candidate doesn't believe in God. What could the candidate have possibly done to stop that?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
That sound more like an after the fact excuse, and a politicization of the pandemic, especially as he keeps on playing down the seriousness of the situation. Back to normal by Easter is another bit of wishful thinking by Trump.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
The virus was politicized as soon as it hit the US. I don't think we'll be back to normal by Easter either, and a premature end to the shutdown could be disastrous.
But that doesn't change the fact that Trump was taken out of context. This ad should have been flagged by Twitter as manipulated.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Give an honest answer to the question: are there any political ads that are not manipulated in one way or another?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Unlikely. That doesn't make it OK though. None of them should be manipulated.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
So all of them should be banned?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
For a long time I've been of the opinion that deliberately misleading political ads should have a legal consequence.
However, I have never been able to come up with an implementation of that idea that doesn't create First Amendment questions.
There's a lot going on in the world that a person would need to be aware of and reasonably educated on so that they could make a truly well-informed vote. It's hard enough as it is to try to gather the information you need for that without people (media, politicians, religions, other so-called "leaders") screwing with things to manipulate people and advance their own agendas.
I just want people in positions of power and influence to be honest and trustworthy. Sadly it seems that's too much to ask because I don't think any of them are.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"But that doesn't change the fact that Trump was taken out of context."
How?
What was it that he was trying to say but was unfortunately 'taken out of context' ? How might he have said the exact thing he wanted to say but using different words?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
The ad quotes him as saying "Coronavirus. This is their new hoax." The implication of the ad is that Trump thinks the pandemic is a hoax and it's not as bad as "they" make it seem. However, what he actually said (it's in the embed, I'm not going to copy/paste it here) was a rant over how he feels that his handling of the virus was just fine, but it's being used as another in a long line of things to attempt to discredit him. Thus, it's the "coronavirus hoax" just like it was the "impeachment hoax."
Since the words in the ad are being used in a manner inconsistent with their intended meaning as originally stated, Trump's words are being taken out of context, and the ad should be considered manipulated media.
I hope that explanation makes more sense. And again, I'm not agreeing with him, I'm not saying he's right. All I'm saying is that his statements were taken out of context.
Why does that matter? If you're going to do manipulative editing to achieve your ends, you'll figure out a way to do it, no matter which words were used.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Wow, ok. It appears he is again denying what he said, only this time context is to blame.
It mattered to me because it made no sense, but you are right - it does not have to make sense to him.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You'd think the stable genius that uses the best words would be able to communicate without so much ambiguity.
And that's really the problem here. He's a rambling idiot who can't put together a coherent thought without someone coming back to explain what he really meant after having it pointed out to him.
Dunning-Kruger shouldn't be grounds for legal threats..
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You can still be taken out of context even if you are unambiguous. For example, your meaning is pretty clear, but I can also quote you as calling Trump "the stable genius that uses the best words."
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
He said he's a stable genius that uses the best words. Who am I to disagree?
I'm just saying that I take what he said at face value that "Coronavirus. It's the new Democratic hoax". Is it wrong to agree wholeheartedly with Dear Leader? He probably said it to own the libs.
I don't see trump walking the comment back...I suspect his campaign is part of the deep state. trying to undermine his election with this nonsense.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
To some extent I wish he would lift the restrictions. The aftermath will doom him in the polls.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Maybe we saw different ads but from what I saw Trump's words weren't taken out of context.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"It's explained in the complaint"
That's part of the problem, it is not a very good explanation.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Everything he ever says is out of context. He just takes random words and strings them together, then acts like it meant something.
Re: Re: Re:
Frankly, most meanings of Trump remain incorrect if you put them back into context. Unless, of course, they become so incoherent in the process that attempting to judge their correctness would be an insult to logic.
What are people trying to say when they protest "politicization"?
Are we not to talk about any of the bad things going on .. as if lying about it will in any way change our reality.
What's next ... we all need to be educated on how to thank dear leader for all he has done for us?
Re:
First come the education camps, then the re-education camps. I just can't wait. I hear they bake bread in the giant ovens... or something like that.
Re: Re:
Funny how education is sometimes important to our leaders.
'Gratitude education': Wuhan boss faces backlash over calls to thank leaders
Hail to the chief, who is acting like a baby!
Trump’s mentality is that of an undisciplined, out-of-control child. He’s literally saying, “It’s only wrong when someone else does it!” Even painting this in a light most favorable to the President, if this video is doctored by taking things out of context, then all of Trump’s doctored ads are even more egregious!
Even if he’s talking about the politicization of COVID-19, his base certainly didn’t see it that way! One of my Facebook friends who’s a major Trump supporter shared another Trump supporter’s post, literally positing how interesting it was that the coronavirus popped up right after impeachment failed... Not even true as the first case in China popped up in late November, well before the House even drafted the articles of impeachment.
According to Trump, if he does something wrong, either it’s not wrong at all or someone else is at fault. But if someone else even suggests doing something wrong in Trump’s eyes, they’re completely evil and must pay with their immortal soul for all they’ve done to him. What’s next? Is he going to blame Obama for the problems with our COVID-19 response? Oh, wait...
Re: Hail to the chief, who is acting like a baby!
Ok, which joker switched the light off?
In other news, the Emperor still isn't wearing clothes.
How ironic that he refers to the fake news Washington Post, Snopes, etc as sources of reliable information in the legal filing.
I guess it's fake news right up until the point where it isn't?
Or is this just more evidence of cognitive decline, where he can't remember what's what anymore?
Re:
That is pretty funny, fake news in a legal filing.
I think we need a return of the Flying Fickle Finger of Fate Award.
Re:
It's fake news when they criticize him, and a reliable source when they write anything favorable towards him. Under normal circumstances this could be marked with /s, but unfortunately that is literally how he views the world.
He's given his opponents plenty of usable quotes that need little context. "I don't a take responsibility" any one?
Re:
I think that's much more damning than the hoax comment.
I have done my part to further the Streisand Effect by sharing the link to the fun (in a completely scary kind of way) video. Please, everyone, do the same!
recently..
I noticed he is Quieter.
I think someone in the background suggested if he DONT SHUT UP, the republicans wont back him, anymore.
And even Fox news is having problems with him
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iks184i9FOI
Then I love the idea that he wants the RURAL areas to go back to work..
but I think someone Told Trump how much its going to cost if we Dont go back to work. And sending the rural areas back means they dont have to give the lower income any money.
What are the odds, that the corps will get the money to Pay the employees, and they get Good money and WE only get the Avg salary. and the corp keeps the extra $1000
Re: recently..
I just want to point you to the source of that clip, the Daily Show, not a great friend of Fox, nor of the current President. Now, if you look really carefully (and quickly) you'll see that the text below the Fox clips seems to indicate that the quotes from Fox were about Joe Biden. So the Daily Show cleverly edited this together.
So, the video still makes a fair point. Fox is anything but "fair and balanced". However, rumors of the Chipito in Charge's fall from grace are greatly exaggerated.
Just thought I'd point that out for those that need a reminder to look carefully at source and content.
Re: Re: recently..
I think that's the point. They intend for you to understand that the Fox people were talking about Biden, while showing examples of Trump doing exactly what they're criticizing.
All I want to say about it...
Hahahahaha!!
Three pages whining
We're going to whine so much. You're going to get tired of whining. you’re going to say, ‘Please Mr. President, I have a headache. Please, don't whine so much. This is getting terrible.’ And I'm going to say, ‘No, we have to make America great again.’ You're gonna say, ‘Please.’ I said, ‘Nope, nope. We're gonna keep whining.’
The One I Like ...
... was when he addressed the NRA convention during the 2016 campaign, and promised them he would abolish gun-free zones.
If you’ve never seen an NRA convention, they have big signs all around saying “NO WEAPONS ALLOWED”.
That’s right—the NRA convention itself is a gun-free zone!
Re: The One I Like ...
"That’s right—the NRA convention itself is a gun-free zone!"
Wait ... wasn't Moscow Mitch at an NRA convention when he was mishandling a fire arm while on stage smiling like a lunatic?
Re: The One I Like ...
The NRA is not pro 2A. Fortunately gun owners are beginning to figure this out.
Re: The One I Like ...
Lawrence proves his dementia is progressing steadily.
Saying the virus was under control is the real hoax.
Re:
I beg to differ. Trump is the real hoax.
Deplorables
If we're lucky the White Houses effort to suppress the ad will only amplify its message and drive more people to view it.
The Democrats were criticizing Trump's👑 dismissal of the growing epidemic as a threat to the US economy and national security. He was wrong. It was a threat. But Trump👑 was condemning as a hoax the criticism, not the virus. Still, a lot of people, including his own supports believed he was saying the virus was the new hoax from the Democrats.
Funny thing, though. Clinton's deplorables comment was used in the same way to disparage her, to great effect, and while we can argue that people should be criticized for what they said or meant, they're often criticized for what others heard.
So as this is a sword Trump👑 and his supporters have been happy to wield, I am going to enjoy the poetry in the same weapon being used against them.
This is the missing context?
If this stream-of-consciousness word salad of misdirection, insults, bullshit, and lies is the "context" they want to wrap around "hoax," well,... I don't think they're really bolstering their case.
Re: This is the missing context?
Which to me makes the manipulation even more ridiculous. The actual statement is wide open to criticism. Manipulating it wasn't necessary.
Quick! Dial Whine-1-1!
The President needs a Waaaaaambulance, stat!
The unforgiveable sin
OMG!!! They used the president's own words!!
That's the same thing the evil media has done!
and we have LAUNCH!
in the time it took me to read the TechDirt article, views went from 557k to 563k... sooo, ~6,000 views in <5m. Yes, we definitely have Launch!
Hey Hamilton - suck it, asshole!
If they have any sense of pride in their journalistic standards, or any sense of history, they'll save it, frame it, and give it an honourable spot on their brag wall.
If you think he is slow to respond, try Canada...
Until this week, Canada not testing returning international flight passengers into Canada. We just started mandatory Home Self Isolation on the same returning passengers.
We were also not testing illegal border crossers as they come north from the US.
It also very seems petty to still play politics during this health crisis.
I would seem prudent to save your breath for afterwards; this is a respiratory virus after all...
I don't see how any of the problem is trump's fault but I can tell you what I know about what the coronavirus is.
There is some live virus somewhere that someone has named the coronavirus.
The novel "coronavirus" is a novel if you can find a place to buy it.
The cyber attack "coronavirus" means they're torturing or killing someone with diplomatic immunity or a royal title with their cyber/laser garbage.
The coronavirus is also something that is referred to when someone is violating state secrets laws and privacy laws in court rooms with impunity sometimes with the consent of the judge, often concerning medical information of a protected person. They have the king's illness or the crown's illness or whatever. It was illegal to expose the information but they did because the judge didn't care.
I had SARS. It caused months of painful burning and coughing through my chest. My doctor told me there is no real treatment for it and implied it wasn't really caused by a virus. After about 1 month of extraordinarily painful coughing. I was given a bunch of vicodin to try to reduce the inflammation in my chest that was causing all the painful coughing and breathing.
I am sure it was caused by a laser inflaming nerves in my chest.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
what the actual fuck
Re:
"I don't see how any of the problem is trump's fault "
Of the many things that point out it is indeed his (among others) fault ..... the one that first came to mind is the dismantling of the pandemic response team. How does one twist this pretzel so that it comes out supporting the ill fated move?
"I had SARS"
I was unaware of this effect that the disease has upon the brain. Sorry to hear about it.
FREE SPEECH*
*conditions apply
And his sheep-minded followers go along with it. Hypocrites, the lot of 'em.
Yes, because removing context doesn't matter, amirite?
I mean, it's not like Trump said that the Democrats attempts at politicizing the virus is "their new hoax" or anything like that.
Oh wait, he did.
This was taken CLEARLY out of context.
Oh, and failed handling of the Coronavirus? You mean how Trump ordered pharma companies to move manufacturing back to the US in SEPTEMBER of 2019? Or how, while he was impeached and going through trial, he brings up the Coronavirus in the State of the Union address, the SAME address Nancy tore up? Or how he created the Coronavirus Task Force to deal with the potential outbreak and was lambasted for it by the media? The same media that pushed the "The Flu is worse than Coronavirus" for weeks? Or how Trump suspended travel from China and was called a "XENOPHOBE!" and even Biden was dismissive of Trump?
Yeah, I get it, you hate Trump, but you REALLY need to not let your hatred of him cloud your judgement.
Re: Yes, because removing context doesn't matter, amirite?
Oh, and failed handling of the Coronavirus? You mean how Trump ordered pharma companies to move manufacturing back to the US in SEPTEMBER of 2019? Or how, while he was impeached and going through trial, he brings up the Coronavirus in the State of the Union address, the SAME address Nancy tore up? Or how he created the Coronavirus Task Force to deal with the potential outbreak and was lambasted for it by the media? The same media that pushed the "The Flu is worse than Coronavirus" for weeks? Or how Trump suspended travel from China and was called a "XENOPHOBE!" and even Biden was dismissive of Trump?
Wow. With all that, you'd think the stock market wouldn't have lost nearly 9,000 points, the number of cases wouldn't be rising exponentially, we'd have plenty of drugs to combat the virus, the death toll as a percentage of those infected would be less than the flu, and there wouldn't be 3.3 million unemployment claims filed.
Perhaps you should tell the virus to get with the program.
Donald Trump disbanded the U.S. Pandemic Response Team in 2018, at least a year and a half before COVID-19 became a thing. He spent two months downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus until he could no longer ignore the number of people infected with (and the number of people who died from) the virus. His current ”plan” is to loosen stay-at-home restrictions, possibly by overriding governors, so the U.S. can “restart the economy” — because nothing, not even the health of the nation, matters more to him right now than having a strong economy he can use as a campaign talking point.
A more competent crisis manager — which is what the president is — would have done more in the initial outbreak to “flatten the curve” and help prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed. A more competent crisis manager would have foreseen this possible crisis and put (or kept) in place experts who could have formulated a proper response. But we’re stuck with a paranoid, narcissistic sociopath who thinks his presidency is a reality show, his daily briefings on the coronavirus response are a campaign rally, and anyone who dares question his “expertise” in any way is out to get him. Hell, I’m surprised Dr. Anthony Fauci is still in his job, given how he keeps contradicting and correcting Trump.
Whatever amount of good the federal government is doing for Americans right now, it could be doing more — and could have done more before now. The responsibility for that (lack of) response falls upon the shoulders of whoever is leading the federal government. Right now, that person is Donald Trump.
Re:
It's almost as if they are working to a plan, but hanlon's razor says otherwise.
Re: Yes, because removing context doesn't matter, amirite?
From where do you obtain all this interesting knowledge and information?
I mean, it's not like Trump said that the Democrats attempts at politicizing the virus is "their new hoax" or anything like that.
Oh wait, he did.
This was taken CLEARLY out of context.
Oh, and failed handling of the Coronavirus? You mean how Trump ordered pharma companies to move manufacturing back to the US in SEPTEMBER of 2019? Or how, while he was impeached and going through trial, he brings up the Coronavirus in the State of the Union address, the SAME address Nancy tore up? Or how he created the Coronavirus Task Force to deal with the potential outbreak and was lambasted for it by the media? The same media that pushed the "The Flu is worse than Coronavirus" for weeks? Or how Trump suspended travel from China and was called a "XENOPHOBE!" and even Biden was dismissive of Trump?
Yeah, I get it, you hate Trump, but you REALLY need to not let your hatred of him cloud your judgement.
Re:
This is not your echo chamber.
Hope
I'd been a-prayin' that COVID-19 would take him out directly, but, since he's generally only about one Big Mac away from a major cerebrovascular accident, let's hope something like this strokes him out.
I don't get how the "new hoax" line is supposed to be out of context.. Obviously everyone knows it's not the virus itself that is a hoax.. put it in context with the rest of the add and it's clear just as it was when trump made the statement that the hoax he is referring to is the dems claim that the virus is "a big deal" and that people shouldn't just ignore it and it will go away like trump said they should.. (what trump called "politicizing" the virus).
