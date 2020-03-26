President Trump Is So Upset About This Ad Showing His Failed Handling Of COVID-19 That He's Demanding It Be Taken Down
from the good-luck-with-that dept
Has no one explained to Donald Trump how the Streisand Effect works yet? His campaign has apparently been sending laughably ridiculous threat letters to various TV stations that have been airing an advertisement put together by a group called Priorities USA, criticizing the President's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The ad highlights Trump's repeated statements playing down the virus and insisting that he had things under control, even as the numbers of infected started to rise exponentially. It's a pretty effective ad. You can see it here.
Priorities also posted the ad to Twitter, and according to a Fox News article, the campaign has also asked Twitter to "flag a nearly identical ad... but the social media giant refused."
The letter is amazing in three separate, but equally dumb ways. First, it focuses solely on just one of the lines that the ad quotes Trump saying: "this is their new hoax." He did say that -- as the letter from his campaign readily admits. Their complaint is that the statement is out of context, and that what Trump was calling a hoax was actually the politicization of the virus response efforts. As the letter notes, here's the statement in full context, that Trump made on February 28th:
Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. You know that, right? Coronavirus. They’re politicizing it. We did one of the great jobs, you say, “How’s President Trump doing?”, “Oh, nothing, nothing.” They have no clue, they don’t have any clue. They can’t even count their votes in Iowa, they can’t even count. No, they can’t. They can’t count their votes. One of my people came up to me and said, “Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia.” That didn’t work out too well. They couldn’t do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. That was on a perfect conversation. They tried anything, they tried it over and over, they’ve been doing it since he got in. It’s all turning, they lost. It’s all turning, think of it, think of it. And this is their new hoax. But you know we did something that’s been pretty amazing. We have 15 people in this massive country and because of the fact that we went early, we went early, we could have had a lot more than that.
So, here's the problem. He absolutely said that "this is their new hoax" which he is quoted as saying. The fact that he's referring to the politicization rather than the virus itself is not nearly enough for the ad to violate any possible law. Even in context, it's a problematic statement, as what he's complaining about is the fact that many people were raising alarm bells and he was trying to play down that the whole issue was a problem. As such, it's still pretty damning.
But the fact that the letter literally spends three pages whining about just the "hoax" line, while not mentioning any of the rest of the ad is them totally conceding all of the other moronic stuff the President has said. Indeed, one of the lines -- the "15 people" line -- is also in the ad, and the Trump campaign apparently has no problem with you knowing that he completely downplayed how many people were going to be impacted by COVID-19.
The second dumb thing about the letter, of course, is that the campaign just called a shit ton of attention to it. The ad got some attention, but now it's getting way way way more attention. And even if you took out the hoax line, it's a pretty damning account of a President who refuses to take responsibility or to recognize the seriousness of what has happened under his watch.
The third dumb thing about it is that this is the Trump campaign. They're famous for posting and highlighting selectively edited videos of people they dislike. Hell, at around the same time they were apparently sending this letter, the campaign's Twitter feed posted a heavily edited video of Joe Biden, presenting his recent TV appearances much more out of context than anything in the Priorities ad. Hilariously, the letter cites a bunch of fact checking sites -- including The Washington Post, a company that the campaign itself is currently suing, and which Trump himself regularly accuses of publishing fake news about him. And, yet, if we were to look through the fact check sites quoted in the letter, we'd find that they regularly claim that Trump himself is spewing false information -- and that's never ever stopped Trump, so why should it stop his opponents?
And that's not even getting into why the threat is legally nonsensical -- claiming that failing to take down this add "could put your station's license in jeopardy." This is just silly. Airing political ads that contain false information has been controversial, but is mostly legally protected. Attempts to put in place legal requirements for "truth" in political advertising have been regularly struck down. Notably, the letter from the Trump campaign ignores that, and focuses entirely on cases regarding truth in commercial advertising. But not political advertising.
Also, threatening a TV station that you will have its license to broadcast removed for airing a political opponent's ad is just, in general, a really bad look. It seems likely that most TV stations will dump this letter in the garbage bin where it belongs, but in the meantime, the Trump Campaign has just Streisanded this ad into a ton more views.
Filed Under: covid-19, donald trump, political ads, streisand effect, trump campaign
Companies: priorities usa
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Trump wishes he were a dictator, like Xi Jinping or Mohammad Bin Salman…
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Yes, that is why he put a potato in his pants.
He is a dick tator.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Trump wishes he were a dictator, like Xi Jinping
until he get's accused of deploying technology made by companies in his country of spying on citizens everywhere! what am i saying? it's happening already!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Pre Election
If Trump wants to take down every ad that he does not like, what will happen when the election gets into full swing? His lawyers must be rubbing their hands in anticipation!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Pre Election
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Trump is the ONLY human being...
At least, that's the way he sees the world.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
In general I agree with everything you've said here. However, Trump's campaign has a point: If their "we can only reelect Trump" Biden ad is "misleading" according to Twitter, then this coronavirus ad is "misleading" as well and should be flagged as such. They're totally justified in being upset with Twitter for not doing so.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
However, Trump's campaign has a point: If their "we can only reelect Trump" Biden ad is "misleading" according to Twitter, then this coronavirus ad is "misleading" as well and should be flagged as such.
Because fair and balanced? Here's the thing - just because the Biden ad is bullshit and was taken down, doesn't imply that the Trump ad is equally bullshit.
Trump said all those things - I know he doesn't like being pointed to what he actually said, but I'm not interested in trying to morph what he said into what someone else thinks he means just for the fuck of it.
He said he's got the best words. If he's incapable of using them properly, then frankly that's just another shortcoming with his ability to articulate a coherent thought.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Except that it is. It is statements taken out of context and implies a meaning that is incorrect. Just like the Biden ad. It might even be worse because it deliberately leaves out intervening words.
Trump said "This is their new hoax." Biden said "We can only reelect President Trump." Each ad took the statement out of context to suggest the person meant something they didn't, and it's obvious in both cases when you look at the entire statement.
I'm no fan of Trump, but in this case his complaint (against Twitter) is valid. His campaign is still dumb for making legal threats about it though.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
I'm no fan of Trump, but in this case his complaint (against Twitter) is valid.
One just has to wonder why he doesn't shut down his account, fuck off, and take his business elsewhere?
He doesn't pay for Twitter - if he's so displeased he should really show them by going somewhere else, instead of whining like a bitch over a free service.
Leave it to a "millionaire stable genius" to piss & moan over something he gets for nothing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
He's whining because he claims the policy that Twitter claims is being fairly applied, isn't. And in this one particular case, he's right. His campaign posted manipulated media and it was correctly judged as such. This ad is posted, it's manipulated media, and it hasn't been judged as such even though it is.
That he's a hypocrite doesn't make him wrong, nor does it invalidate his argument.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Which context makes Trump's hoax conspiracy not incredibly stupid?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Irrelevant. His claim that the Dems are politicizing the virus could be entirely unfounded. That doesn't change the fact that the quote was taken out of context.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
"It is statements taken out of context and implies a meaning that is incorrect "
What is the context from which it was taken?
What is the correct meaning?
What could he do to ensure his future ramblings are better understood and so that he would not be forced into claiming they were taken out of context?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
What could he do to ensure his future ramblings are better understood and so that he would not be forced into claiming they were taken out of context?
Have someone else write them and speak for him.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
He was claiming the "hoax" was Democrat politicization of the virus. It's explained in the complaint embedded in the article.
Nothing, because you can't prevent people from taking things out of context to change their meaning. Suppose Trump (or any candidate really) at some point said the phrase, "I don't believe..." and someone inserts that phrase into an ad designed to imply that the candidate doesn't believe in God. What could the candidate have possibly done to stop that?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
That sound more like an after the fact excuse, and a politicization of the pandemic, especially as he keeps on playing down the seriousness of the situation. Back to normal by Easter is another bit of wishful thinking by Trump.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
The virus was politicized as soon as it hit the US. I don't think we'll be back to normal by Easter either, and a premature end to the shutdown could be disastrous.
But that doesn't change the fact that Trump was taken out of context. This ad should have been flagged by Twitter as manipulated.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What are people trying to say when they protest "politicization"?
Are we not to talk about any of the bad things going on .. as if lying about it will in any way change our reality.
What's next ... we all need to be educated on how to thank dear leader for all he has done for us?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
First come the education camps, then the re-education camps. I just can't wait. I hear they bake bread in the giant ovens... or something like that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hail to the chief, who is acting like a baby!
Trump’s mentality is that of an undisciplined, out-of-control child. He’s literally saying, “It’s only wrong when someone else does it!” Even painting this in a light most favorable to the President, if this video is doctored by taking things out of context, then all of Trump’s doctored ads are even more egregious!
Even if he’s talking about the politicization of COVID-19, his base certainly didn’t see it that way! One of my Facebook friends who’s a major Trump supporter shared another Trump supporter’s post, literally positing how interesting it was that the coronavirus popped up right after impeachment failed... Not even true as the first case in China popped up in late November, well before the House even drafted the articles of impeachment.
According to Trump, if he does something wrong, either it’s not wrong at all or someone else is at fault. But if someone else even suggests doing something wrong in Trump’s eyes, they’re completely evil and must pay with their immortal soul for all they’ve done to him. What’s next? Is he going to blame Obama for the problems with our COVID-19 response? Oh, wait...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
In other news, the Emperor still isn't wearing clothes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How ironic that he refers to the fake news Washington Post, Snopes, etc as sources of reliable information in the legal filing.
I guess it's fake news right up until the point where it isn't?
Or is this just more evidence of cognitive decline, where he can't remember what's what anymore?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
He's given his opponents plenty of usable quotes that need little context. "I don't a take responsibility" any one?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I have done my part to further the Streisand Effect by sharing the link to the fun (in a completely scary kind of way) video. Please, everyone, do the same!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
recently..
I noticed he is Quieter.
I think someone in the background suggested if he DONT SHUT UP, the republicans wont back him, anymore.
And even Fox news is having problems with him
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iks184i9FOI
Then I love the idea that he wants the RURAL areas to go back to work..
but I think someone Told Trump how much its going to cost if we Dont go back to work. And sending the rural areas back means they dont have to give the lower income any money.
What are the odds, that the corps will get the money to Pay the employees, and they get Good money and WE only get the Avg salary. and the corp keeps the extra $1000
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply