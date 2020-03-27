Someone Convinced Google To Delist Our Entire Right To Be Forgotten Tag In The EU For Searches On Their Name
from the i-wonder-who-that-might-be... dept
We received notification this week that Google has delisted our entire right to be forgotten tag page, based on (of course) a right to be forgotten request under the GDPR in the EU. To be clear, this only applies when someone searches the name in question -- which was not shared with us. I am... perplexed about this. I understand that some people may not want us talking about their ongoing efforts to rewrite history and hide their past. However, you would think that if these articles don't actually talk about their historical scams that are very much a part of the public record, and instead focus on their very current and ongoing abuse of the "right to be forgotten" process, they should be allowed to remain up.
The very fact that the tag being delisted when searching for this unnamed individual is the "right to be forgotten" tag shows that whoever this person is, they recognize that they are not trying to cover up the record of, say, an FTC case against them from... oh, let's just say 2003... but rather are now trying to cover up their current effort to abuse the right to be forgotten process.
Anyway, in theory (purely in theory, of course) if someone in the EU searched for the name of anyone, it might be helpful to know if the Director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection once called him a "spam scammer" who "conned consumers in two ways." But, apparently, in the EU, that sort of information is no longer useful. And you also can't find out that he's been using the right to be forgotten process to further cover his tracks. That seems unfortunate, and entirely against the supposed principle behind the "right to be forgotten." No one is trying to violate anyone's "privacy" here. We're talking about public court records, and an FTC complaint and later settlement on a fairly serious crime that took place not all that long ago. That ain't private information. And, even more to the point, the much more recent efforts by that individual to then hide all the details of this public record.
And of course, plenty of our right to be forgotten stories don't mention this particular individual at all -- so it seems pretty silly to then have them all blocked, but this is the future the EU apparently wanted. Just the fact that the tag itself was around "right to be forgotten" probably should have tipped off the Google reviewer that perhaps this was not a legit request, but hey, the EU's gotta EU and I won't goolnick around and complain about whatever decisions the company makes.
Filed Under: censorship, eu, free speech, gdpr, right to be forgotten, search
No really, take a few more swings at that hydra...
You'd think by now they'd have realized that attempting this stunt against TD will just result in another article going up calling them on their repeated attempts to rewrite and whitewash their history with regards to both their original action and their response to all reporting on them past that, but I suppose some people are a little slow to pick up things as complex as 'that tactic has failed every single time before, it probably won't work the next time either.'
Their repeated attempts to bury their history has sent one message anyway, and that is they are almost certainly not sorry for what they did that got them in such trouble the first time around, as this desperate and repeated attempts to hide history does not strike me as the sort of action of a person who has accepted that they screwed up and are working to move past it, but rather comes across as someone unwilling to accept responsibility for their actions only interested in making sure that people aren't able to learn about those actions.
Still, I suppose idiots with zero-pattern recognition do result in entertaining article like this one, so at least they've accomplished one positive thing in their lives.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: No really, take a few more swings at that hydra...
Are you saying the Goolnick's are members of Hydra?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's almost as if they are trying to make it the Right Not To Be Forgotten
It's almost as if they are trying to make it the Right Not To Be Forgotten
Hmmm would be amusing ironic (and impossible) a nation state 'forgot' that a certain house had a registered owner (and was not state property).
Of course that assumes that home ownership is a thing that actually happened.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Boundaries of private and public???
I think we've all done a few things we aren't particularly proud of, and some of us were unlucky enough to have to deal with the criminal justice system over it.
How do we set the boundary between which transgressions remain private and which public?? "Expunging the record" has almost no meaning when there are hundreds of record holders.
Here's my hard, real-life example. I have a brother who spent a year behind bars for selling cocaine. Since then, he turned his life around, married, got good work, and now has a grandkid, but his kids almost certainly don't know about that chapter of his life.
Does there exist a just privacy solution here in the environment where almost everyone has a computer that remembers almost everything and the streisand effect is strong??
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The so-called right to be forgotten is better known as the right of erasure. While I sympathize with people who’d rather have their sordid pasts memory holed, the fact that someone wants their past memory holed should give anyone pause to ask why.
Imagine if this “right” were applied to, say, convicted rapist Brock Turner. How fair would it be to the woman Turner raped, and to women who might want to know about that in the future, if Turner could successfully petition Google to erase any links to articles about how he raped someone?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Boundaries of private and public???
Unfortunately, no there doesn't. Even if the internet didn't exist, if your brother's arrest or trial was covered in the local newspapers at all, someone would be able to go through the archives and find it.
The amount of information we have access to today requires us to be sensible consumers of information. If I'm looking someone up on Google and I see that they have a drug conviction from twenty years ago, that's not going to be a problem for me because, assuming that they haven't been in trouble since then, I know that they're on the straight and narrow now. It might come up in the interview but, in that case, they just need to have a good answer for the question.
In general, we shouldn't blame the indexers of information for how people may use that information. Don't forget that the EU's "Right to be Forgotten" only targets indexers and not the original articles. In fact, for this reason, it might be a better idea to use google.com rather than Google homepages local to the EU to search for people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Boundaries of private and public???
The point is that effectively, by obscurity, that record has been erased. How many can simultaneously search the soon-to-be-lost newspaper morgue??? And on the side of wanting it forgotten, well, I can think of employers far less considerate than you, so let me have my little panic. And of course, think of the (now adult) children!
lol
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Do you believe employers shouldn’t have the right to know that someone they might hire has a criminal record?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Do you believe that all employers will continue reading, and see that the conviction was overturned (Brady violations happen. False witness happens too.) but not expunged? Do you think they will all understand the nuances involved?
Do you think the person looking for employment would have any recourse? Do you think they should?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Boundaries of private and public???
If his kids don't know about his past, and that's how he wants it, it sounds like the current system is working fine. Is that what you meant to demonstrate with that example?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Boundaries of private and public???
It is meant as a real-world, commonplace example with all the messy moral complications involved. It is a chance to ask if there is meaning to the idea of privacy in the first place.
Goolnik is clearcut. My brother or yours not so much!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Your brother made a mistake. Good on him for cleaning himself up after that mistake, but he still made it. He shouldn’t have the right to memory hole that mistake because it embarasses him.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
May I suggest
That Techdirt reposts the same articles under another tag?
Say "abuse of right to be forgotten"?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: May I suggest
I recommend something that doesn't share text...
... like "privilege to not be googled".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I suggest “memory (ass)hole”. (Can they do parentheses in tags?)
I suggest "memory (ass)hole". (Can they do parentheses in tags?)
Re: May I suggest
One could also suggest they use a different search engine, such as duckduckgo.com. Both the Techdirt stories and Thomas Goolnik and Edward Harris Goolnik stories are still available. At least they were a few minutes ago.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: May I suggest
It's funny how some think google is the internet
Re: Re: May I suggest

It's funny how some think google is the internet
Inmates Run the Prison
This reminds me of the Techdirt Comments section, where the Inmates run the prison.
The flagged comments do not show up in a search, they are forgotten.
Potty mouth comments stay up, "My Dog Died" type of comments stay up.
Character assassination stays up.
Some legitimate comments, with gov. links, that are on topic, are flagged.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Whining about how people flag your posts because they suck doesn’t make your posts any better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Inmates Run the Prison
One, Techdirt is in no sense a jail and in no sense the gubmn't. It's a fact of life.
Two, the vast majority of comments tend to get forgotten, even when they win prizes for being funny or insightful. It's a fact of life.
Three, the commentariat makes no guarantees they don't dislike you or your posts sufficiently to get them tossed. It's a fact of life.
Four, this post right here risks getting tossed. It's a fact of life.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Inmates Run the Prison
"The flagged comments do not show up in a search, they are forgotten."
No, they're seen by anyone who reads the article and clicks unhide.
Are... you so delusional that you think people are searching for the contents of your comments rather than the article?
"Character assassination stays up."
Well, we do our best to stop your more insane comments from staying unflagged, but a few inevitably slip through.
"Some legitimate comments, with gov. links, that are on topic, are flagged."
Usually because you're an insane spamming asshole. Cut down on that if you can.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The right to abuse GDPR in comments
I'm curious to know If I can de-list Disney videos from YouTube by posting information from your tag.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The right to abuse GDPR in comments
That's actually a good question. I wonder if posting information about Goolnik with links in random places on the internet would get them delisted. I'm tempted to add an unlinked page with that information to a random website I control and wait for Google to crawl it to see what happens.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: The right to abuse GDPR in comments
Google can't crawl it if it is unlinked. That's kinda how crawling works.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is a fish a
Flounder?
Is a Duck, a Goose, a swan, a bird?
Can we Pluck a duck?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Is a fish a
Oops! You forgot your meds this morning. Better take care of that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
