Anti-Vaxxer Sues Facebook, In The Middle Of A Pandemic, For 'In Excess' Of $5 Billion For Shutting Down His Account
When I write about this new lawsuit, filed on behalf of "retired MMA fighter" Nick Catone, against Facebook for removing his account over his anti-vaccine posts, you may expect that it was filed pro se. However, somewhat shockingly, there's an actual lawyer, James Mermigis, who filed this dumpster fire of an awful complaint. Mermigis does not appear to have any experience in internet law, and boy does it show. His various profiles online list his experience in divorce law, real estate law, and personal injury law. His own Twitter feed is basically all just wacky anti-vax nonsense, and, late last year, he was quoted as representing people trying to block a NY law removing a religious exemption for vaccines. We've gone over this many times before, but spewing junk science and angry rants that are literally putting tons of people in danger is no way to go through life, and it's certainly no way to file a lawsuit. Especially not in the midst of a pandemic where a vaccine sure would be nice.
But, alas.
The filing is bad, and Catone and Mermigis should feel bad about it. It will be quickly dismissed under CDA 230, even though (hilariously) it claims that Facebook's moderation of Catone's account "violates" CDA 230 (which is not a thing, as you cannot "violate" CDA 230). This lawsuit is like a collection of misunderstood tropes about internet law. It starts with this:
As the United States Supreme Court noted in Packingham v. North Carolina.... Facebook is part of the "vast democratic forum of the Internet." Packingham extended the concept of a quintessential public forum from parks and physical spaces to cyberspace.
Packingham is kind of the go to citation from bad lawyers trying to argue that having your content moderated on Facebook violates the 1st Amendment. It's been tried many, many times, and it has always failed because Packingham does not say what these people want it to say. Packingham said that the state cannot pass a law that kicks people off of the internet. It says nothing about private social media companies removing idiots spewing misinformation from their own sites.
Indeed, an even more recent Supreme Court ruling, in Manhattan Community Access v. Halleck, not only shoots down the idea that content moderation on private social media websites is subject to the 1st Amendment, it spells it out in big flashing letters that it's a bad idea to even try to make that argument because private companies are not the state. Packingham only applies to the state.
But that's not going to stop Mermigis. He goes on for a while about how big Facebook is, then rewrites history to suggest Facebook really only started doing content moderation after people were upset about... Cambridge Analytica and the 2016 election? Of course, the Cambridge Analytica issue wasn't a content moderation issue, so much as a privacy and data sharing issue, but hey, someone's trying to make a case out of very, very little. I'll just include this paragraph and point out that Facebook's community standards and content policy team dates back many, many, many years before 2016:
To assuage an angry public and ultimately to protect its own financial interests, Facebook announced plans to create and enforce so-called "community standards" for content published on its site. These standards are directed toward speech that Facebook regards as inimical to a "safe environment."
So, again, that's not when or why Facebook put in place community standards. Also, the final sentence of this paragraph basically admits that Facebook's moderation efforts are in good faith, which makes this an even easier CDA 230 dismissal than most.
Even more hilarious, the complaint whines that Facebook's community standards are too vague. But, uh, yeah. That's the point. When you have multiple billions of people posting content on your site, the rules need to be vague, because every day there are millions of "edge" cases that need to be looked at and have decisions made on whether or not the content is appropriate. That's why CDA 230 lets sites decide for themselves how to moderate. The complaint is literally making the case for why it should be thrown out on 230 grounds.
Among the content that Facebook finds "objectionable" is bullying and harassment. Facebook does not provide a definition for what bullying or harassment is. However it does provide a broad definition that may cover almost anything: "Bullying and harassment happen in many places and come in many different forms, from making threats to releasing personally identifiable information, to sending threatening messages, and making unwanted malicious contact."
[....]
The standards is hopelessly vague. As Facebook itself notes "[c]ontext and intent matter, and we allow people to share and reshare posts if its clear that something was shared in order to condemn or draw attention to bullying and harassment."
Facebook reserves the right to remove the "offensive" posts without notifying the user or giving the user an opportunity to clarify or edit his post. Moreover, Facebook reserves the right either temporarily or permanently to disable an account for violation of its "community standards" policy.
Uh, yeah. It reserves that right. And it has every right to, and if you don't like it, don't use Facebook. But not only did Catone use Facebook, it appears that he tried to build a local gym business based entirely on Facebook. There is a bit of a tragic backstory here, in that Catone lost an infant son, and seems to believe that vaccines had something to do with it, and thus sometimes posts typical anti-vax content. That's what appears to have lead to the suspension of his account -- especially since Facebook has ramped up its removals of anti-vax nonsense in the last few months.
The problem here is that Catone (1) seemed to rely solely on Facebook for building up business for his new gym, and (2) mixed that account with posting his anti-vax screeds. So now he's blaming the fact that he was (reasonably, and well within Facebook's rights) banned from the site for trouble getting business going to his gym.
Plaintiff, Nick Catone MMA & Fitness, has used Facebook as the main way to grow and advertise the fitness center. In 2019, Plaintiff spent $15,564.17 in advertising. Plaintiff is currently spending $1800-2000 per month advertising with Facebook.
Plaintiff purchased a 32,000 square foot building for his fitness center in 2018 and Facebook has been a huge part of his financial growth. Plaintiff needs Facebook to showcase his fitness center.
Uh, yeah, that's not how any of this works. I need Facebook to give me a pony, but the pony just ain't showing up. Unless Catone signed some sort of contract with Facebook in which Facebook promised to "showcase" his fitness center, he has no rights to speak of here. Catone, it appears, made the poor business decision to exclusively focus on using Facebook to build his business. Incredibly, it appears that Catone failed to set up an alternative means of running his business, relying entirely on Facebook, according to the lawsuit:
As a direct and proximate result of the acts and omissions of the Defendants, Plaintiff can no longer operate his business. Plaintiff cannot check messages, reply to posts or access his business page. The censorship threatens his livelihood as he invests $30,000 per month to run his business and has no access to run his business as he runs it through Facebook....
If Facebook does not immediately reinstate Plaintiff's account and access to this account, Plaintiff stands to lose an unconscionable amount of money and may lose his business that he has invested millions of dollars in.
Nick, I think I see the root of your problem, and it ain't Facebook. If you set up your entire business there, didn't set up your own website or email or alternative way to get in touch with you... that seems to be indicative of your own bad business decisions. And you don't get to sue others over those. That's not how any of this works.
Also fun is the way in which Catone's posts that got his account in trouble are described:
Like many of his fellow citizens, the Plaintiff, Nick Catone is a thinker who, regardless of whether he is right or wrong, loves to share his thoughts and hear the thoughts of others. He regularly posts on Facebook about his deceased infant son and the vaccines that contributed to the death of his son, seeking to engage in debate the community of friends whose respect he has gained.
The Plaintiff, Nick Catone, used Facebook for open discussion regarding the safety and effectiveness of vaccines. Plaintiff felt that should be and [sic] open discussion to debating the merits of this serious public question.
Nick may think that, but that doesn't mean Facebook needs to host it.
Also, Nick, Mark Zuckerberg didn't personally decide to censor your to "deflect attention" from Facebook scandals, even if your lawsuit claims that's what's going on:
Upon information and belief, Mr. Zuckerberg harbors political ambitions beyond his role as principal of Facebook. His decision to categorically censor the speech of concerned citizens including that of Nick Catone is intentional and is inspired by ill-will, malice, and a desire to deflect attention from himself and Facebook's practice of surreptitiously mining data for profit from consumers who believe they are receiving a free service devoted primarily to their welfare.
I'm sitting here trying to figure out the galaxy brain explanation for how "censoring" "thinkers" as part of an apparently malicious campaign, deflects attention from totally unrelated Facebook scandals or somehow helps his apparent political ambitions. I guess I'm not a "thinker" because I just don't see it.
Anyway, claims. We've got 'em. They're not good, but they exist. According to the lawsuit it violates Section 230 of the CDA if you moderate:
The Communications Decency Act provides immunity from civil liability for materials published on interactive computer service sites. The provision of immunity was intended to avoid "content-based" chilling of freedom of speech in the "new and burgeoning Internet medium." Section 230 was enacted, in part, to preserve the robust nature of speech on the Internet. These principles were clear articulated in Zeran v. America Online....
Yeah, Mermigis, you gotta keep reading beyond that, because the way in which CDA 230 protects free speech online is by not allowing you to sue them for their moderation choices, because such dumb lawsuits would chill the ability to host any content online. I mean, dammit, you're a lawyer, at least read part (c)(2) of CDA 230 where it outright explains that you can't sue an internet company over its moderation choices -- which you admitted earlier were clearly in good faith.
The next bit is just nonsense. I know there are other lawsuits out there (mostly those stupidly claiming "bias" in takedowns) but they all fail and this one will too, because this is not the law. It's the opposite of what the law says and no court has ever come close to this interpretation in dozens upon dozens of cases involving CDA 230.
Facebook enjoys immunity from suit under Section 230 of the CDA as a Congressionally mandated means of ensuring free and robust speech on the Internet. The privileged status necessary entails a corresponding responsibility to achieve the very goal for which Congress granted immunity: to wit, the preservation of free speech on a quintessential public forum.
No. That's not what the law says, not what it intended, not what it means, and no court has ever interpreted it that way because the law actually explicitly states the reverse -- that in order to support family friendly spaces on the internet, platforms face no liability for the moderation choices they make -- including booting off people spewing pseudo-science hogwash that puts people in harms way.
Facebook's enjoyment of immunity from civil liability for the material it transmits on the Internet transforms its editorial decision-making process into management of a constructive public trust.
The manner and means by which the defendants have banned the Plaintiff from engaging in free speech on Facebook are a violation of the CDA and constitute a willful and wanton violation of the terms of the constructive public trust.
That's gibberish. It is not what the law says. And, again, dude, CDA 230 is an immunity provision. You can't "violate" it.
From there, we get into more gibberish: claiming that Facebook moderation violates the 1st Amendment. Again, this argument has been rejected numerous times, and many of those times the argument was made more competently than it was made here (and it's never been made competently, since it's legally nonsense). Facebook is a private company. It's not the government. Its actions around moderation literally cannot violate the 1st Amendment. To try to get around this, the complaint actually tries to argue that the CDA turns Facebook into a state actor. I only wish I were kidding.
The CDA's grant of immunity is integral to the government's purpose of promoting freedom of speech on the Internet. As such, the symbiosis between Facebook and the United States government transforms Facebook's action into state action under the doctrine enunciated in Burton v. Wilmington Parking Authority....
Uh, no. The Buron case is not even remotely analogous (that involved a government parking lot and a strip of retail stores that the government leased out to a coffee shop to help generate revenue to pay for the parking garage). That, uh, is nothing like a private company moderating its own space. And, honestly, we've got the Manhattan Cable case from literally last year that seems a hell of a lot more on point. Let's quote from the Supreme Court ruling from last summer:
when a private entity provides a forum for speech, the private entity is not ordinarily constrained by the First Amendment because the private entity is not a state actor. The private entity may thus exercise editorial discretion over the speech and speakers in the forum. This Court so ruled in its 1976 decision in Hudgens v. NLRB. There, the Court held that a shopping center owner is not a state actor subject to First Amendment requirements such as the public forum doctrine....
The Hudgens decision reflects a commonsense principle: Providing some kind of forum for speech is not an activity that only governmental entities have traditionally performed. Therefore, a private entity who provides a forum for speech is not transformed by that fact alone into a state actor. After all, private property owners and private lessees often open their property for speech. Grocery stores put up community bulletin boards. Comedy clubs host open mic nights. As Judge Jacobs persuasively explained, it “is not at all a near-exclusive function of the state to provide the forums for public expression, politics, information, or entertainment.”
To argue against that -- that the CDA by itself automatically turns any internet forum into a state actor -- is laughable beyond belief. It's not an argument a lawyer should be making.
From there we get some silly add-on claims about "fraud," "implied warranty," "intentional and malicious interference" etc. These are the kind of toss-in extra claims one adds to try to add heft to an already weak complaint. They are not well argued and are barely comprehensible.
And how can I leave out the damages request for in excess of $5 billion. Even that is argued in a weird, roundabout way. Rather than just asking for $5 billion like your average complaint, this one spends a bunch of paragraphs talking about totally unrelated things:
In April 2019, Facebook set aside a sum of $5 billion to use to pay an anticipated fine by the Federal Trade Commission involving systematic breaches of consumer privacy. Even so, the Defendants forecast significant profits.
Apparently Mermigis' research failed to find out that after setting aside that sum in April, the FTC went ahead and issued that fine against Facebook in July and Facebook paid up. Crack research there, buddy. Either way, what does that have to do with anything? Apparently, that now sets the floor for any damages for one Mr. Nick Catone:
Punitive damages in a sum sufficient to punish and deter Facebook for violating the First Amendment, the Communications Decency Act, for engaging in fraud, unfair or deceptive trade practices, intentional and malicious interference with prospective economic advantage and breaching the implied warranty of fair dealing. Because a sum of $5 billion appears to be insufficient to deter Facebook, the plaintiffs ask the jury for a sum significantly in excess of that amount.
Good luck, champ. Oh, and for what it's worth, I see that the punitive damages statement includes some for "unfair and deceptive trade practices" but as far as I can tell, they never actually claim that in the lawsuit -- which is a bold strategy. Anyway, this complaint should be a case study in how not to internet law. I assume the courts may be a bit slow to act, seeing as we're dealing with a pandemic, and not have time for a guy who wants to demand that private internet sites host his speech regarding evil vaccines, but this case will be dismissed in time. Perhaps by then we'll have a vaccine for COVID-19. That would be nice.
Dumb lawyer
"Like many of his fellow citizens, the Plaintiff, Nick Catone is a think who," [ED: italics mine]
Couldn't the dumbass lawyer even use spellcheck or autocorrect? I don't think he passed high school, let alone the bar…
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Dumb lawyer
No, that one's on me in the transcription process... Fixed now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Dumb lawyer
ah. Never mind then!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ad-Hoc Regulation Versus Systematic Regulation
Given what the US court system is like, it’s only a matter of time before some “lunatic fringe” plaintiff gets a verdict against Facebook. All they have to do is cite the increasing litany of cases where Facebook has proven unable to enforce its own standards.
This whole “Wild West” situation of letting the big social media outfits regulate themselves is benefiting nobody, except perhaps their shareholders and advertisers. It will have to stop sooner or later. If the US won’t do it, other countries will.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How could the government regulate Facebook without violating the First Amendment in some way?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: without violating the First Amendment
They could take lessons from the Anti-BDS folks, who are showing how worthless your First Amendment really is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Ad-Hoc Regulation Versus Systematic Regulation
Maybe in the aftermath someone will create a social network for people who have cut their own noses off.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Ad-Hoc Regulation Versus Systematic Regulation
You know, there are sites like that. You just don't hear much about them. I recall a rather racist group (very anti-muslim group that opposed people fleeing persecution in the middle east being allowed to immigrate into Europe) that had their subreddit taken down, and they moved to voat, which is basically another reddit. They tout "no censorship" on their platform. I tried to check it today, but it seems you can't even view the site now unless you login.
Then there was the replacement for 4chan (I can't recall if it was 8chan or 2chan) for those who felt the rather mild moderation of 4chan was too much.
Those alternatives are out there, you just don't hear about them because the mainstream services get all the attention.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Ad-Hoc Regulation Versus Systematic Regulation
"Then there was the replacement for 4chan (I can't recall if it was 8chan or 2chan) for those who felt the rather mild moderation of 4chan was too much."
8chan, which is technically still going but has had to do a lot of things to keep active after they got way too scummy even for 4chan refugees. For example, being the direct breeding ground for a number of recent mass shooters.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/8chan
Also of note is Gab, ostensibly a competitor to Twitter, but in reality a refuge for the kind of scum who get themselves kicked off Twitter (usually alt-right/white surpremacist types)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gab_(social_network)
"Those alternatives are out there, you just don't hear about them because the mainstream services get all the attention."
You don't hear about them because they're usually tiny services that advertisers won't go near with a ten foot barge pole, and which attract the kinds of people that normal people are happy to not have infecting their daily lives.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Ad-Hoc Regulation Versus Systematic Regulation
You forgot Voat, the unmoderated alternative to reddit. Right wing Reddit subs kept trying to migrate there only to quickly back out as they found themselves faced with a parade of open neonazis mocking them for not being openly racist enough, and not being able to ban critics the way they could on Reddit so quickly returned with their tails between their legs.
These places generally go under the radar until tragedy strikes as they get a fraction of the traffic of the sites they were founded as 'free speech' alternatives to. Anyone with a shred of decency is repulsed by the open sewer of racism and bigotry these places tend to be, so the struggle to grow, even among the right as they are useless even as a recruitment tool or trolling platform so most of the right wing stick to reddit and twitter, making ample use of blocking critics while claiming oppression... That is when they're not tooting dogwhistles and claiming it's all a meme, bro.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Ad-Hoc Regulation Versus Systematic Regulati
"You forgot Voat, the unmoderated alternative to reddit"
Oh, I didn't forget, I just thought those examples were illustrative enough :)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The funny thing about Gab is how, when they moved to using the Mastodon protocol (likely in the hopes that they would be able to reach a wider “audience”), most of the Fediverse ended up defederating with Gab (and Gab off-shoots) at practically the first possible moment. No Masto instance worth a damn wanted to deal with Gab’s shit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Nobody worth a damn wants to put up with those people. In the case of Twitter, Facebook, etc., it's because they were scaring off advertisers. In the case of those Mastadon services it's just they don't want to be associated with them for more personal reasons.
But, it's easier to pretend there's some kind of conspiracy against them than just realise they're assholes nobody wants to be near.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Ad-Hoc Regulation Versus Systematic Regulation
I've heard of a place called "off-Guardian" as a gathering place for bloggers proven sufficiently lack integrity (a not insigificant portion of them because they're Kremlin stemographers) to not be associated with the named entity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Car analogy
My neighbor does not allow me access to my house through their kitchen anymore just because I kept spitting in their soup. I'd need to clean out my own driveway if they had their way.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Anti-FACTSER sues facebook ...
Wasn't there something about keeping eggs in one basket?
Also this is a classic case of Dunning-Kruger effect.
The plaintiff doesn't realise that they don't know what they don't know, and their lawyer is in the same boat, both without paddles. As long as the plaintiff stays at the least-knowledge end of the scale they will maintain the butt-hurt. Perhaps we could call it the Inverse-Rumsfeld effect. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REWeBzGuzCc
This Daily Star article has an excellent graphic and explains why so many "wannabees" end up on X-factor or Idol or a host of "talent" shows. https://www.thedailystar.net/shout/health/news/judging-yourself-the-dunning-kruger-effect-1730974
ht tps://www.verywellmind.com/an-overview-of-the-dunning-kruger-effect-4160740
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Anti-FACTSER sues facebook ...
Is the plaintiff's attorney being paid? Then it is likely a case of a scummy lawyer taking advantage of a client, rather than dual Dunning-Kruger.
It's telling that this attorney is a Grisham-style ambulance chaser, dabbling in personal injury and divorce cases. Real-estate law can be legitimate business, but I suspect that here it actually means evictions and arguing over security deposits.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Fuck Facebook
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why not make it something that will break the bank like $5 Trillion?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Because the moron who's trying to get people killed won't win the case either way?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Do you know what's in those vaccines? Did you get the vaccines they are pushing on kids today? Do you trust the government? Is it 100% known that everyone is safe from all side effects from time unproven vaccines? These are concerning unknowns.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Do you know what's involved with 99% of the technology and associated infrastructure that you use daily?
Does that lack of knowledge mean that it should be all thrown away?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Or the food they eat. They have no idea what is in that supersized happy meal they love so much.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
What is an "unproven vaccine?"
Do you refuse to take all medicine because it's not 100% safe?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Yeah, that shit is public knowledge and research and you can read it if you want. We know what the potential downsides of vaccines (and pharmaceuticals in general) are. And sure, sometimes their are product fuckups, but vaccines are the least likely things to be involved. Those happen with the high-income, high-volume, continuous-use products.
The government has little to do with any of this, excepting some publicly owned things like universities and health departments do a lot of research.
I welcome all the anti-vaxxers to move in together somewhere away from the rest of us, and see how they all do in their freedom from vaccines.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
You are talking out your ass.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Ah, projection. Always a classic.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Project this: 🤮
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Did ever consider that having an adult conversation might increase your chances of being heard?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Yes, that certainly is you projecting all right.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I've found that the people who are "talking out of their ass" are the ones that have no cogent arguments and facts. Like you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Jim Carrey did a fine impression
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That's some serious Ajit Pai level of twisting facts right there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Or Shiva-level.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Of course, we all know that it was I who invented e-mail.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Pretty sure it was the other way round. Never heard of you before Email.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Never mind Facebook, he's spent what on this business? Holy freaking cow. And also he thinks anti-vax rants are positive advertising for his business as well? (Never mind he could have just, you know, used separate accounts for these things.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"And also he thinks anti-vax rants are positive advertising for his business as wel"
They might attract a certain type of customer, sadly.
It's like the occasion business you read about where the owner goes on rants about gay people or promoting white supremacism. Sure, that might attract a certain kind of person, but if you're appealing to the masses it probably won't work too well overall.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The masses don't have good margins. Specialising on raving nutcases may give you the differentiation for reasonable profits.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
You are yourself an inference.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"They might attract a certain type of customer, sadly"
The kind that drinks chlorine? Or maybe aquarium cleaner.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Yeah, i'm guessing that fraction of the population who are also interested in MMA-workouts or whatever it is are not going to be keeping his business afloat. There may be enough who don't care about his position on such things?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why anyone would use any Facebook product is a mystery to me. As far as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Amazon, or Apple being private companies, the argument is an illegitimate argument, since they have all received gigantic federal subsidies and could not even continue payrolls without them. They are state actors since they are financed by the federal government, and the defense department in particular. By Facebook's own adnissions in the past as far as censorship, they frequently cited the very reason for their censorship was strictly for the purpose of acting as state actors, on behalf of the state. To provide specific examples of this was Facebook's and Microsoft's admissions that they were taking it upon themselves to ensure that " Russian election interference" would not occur, which is the jurisdiction of the state, and Microsoft's fascist Newsguard does the same thing, claiming to be acting as the state to protect national security through warnings of foreign state sponsored or of fake news, while continuously providing green trusted ratings to some of the biggest pathological liars in the business, basically serving as a mouthpeice for the military, agreeing with everything that the military does, without question, investigation, or accountability, which basically turns NewsGuard and Gates into an American 21st Century version of Joseph Goebels Nazi war propagandist! What could be more of a state actor than that? To never question the state foreign policy?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What in the sky blue fuck are you talking about?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I've asked that in other threads. I can't tell yet if this is one of our regulars trying out a new persona, a new person trying out their trolling skills, or someone honestly trying to make a point but who hasn't got the hang of the English language yet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Ever since Andrea Iravani came on here, she's been showing us nothing but paranoid Alex-Jones-style rants without evidence to back them up (Remember: Evidence is the key that separates a conspiracy theory from the historical record. Which is why nobody thinks anybody else is crazy for thinking the CIA used LSD on unsuspecting people on the 1960's, which would've sounded crazy before, because there's documented evidence of that).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It's usually nonesense but at least Jones has an actual point in many of his rants. The point is to try and get people to buy whatever snake oil supplement he's trying to sell, but it's there.
With this one, there doesn't even seem to be a central point to any of the posts, just a word salad of various unrelated topics that switch between posts.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Thinker | Antivaxxer
It's only possible to be no more than one at a time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You have not studied the problems associated to either. You merely jump on the popular side.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"You have not studied the problems associated to either"
We have. Anti-vaxxers we encounter here, without question, rely on debunked and wrong-headed theories that fly in the face of actual medical evidence, and by doing so are helping to spread disease.
"You merely jump on the popular side"
Yes. When the "popular side" is backed with a century of medical evidence that has saved the lives of millions, why wouldn't we?
If you have actual ideas backed by actual evidence, you're still free to present them, but the anti-vaxxers have presented no such thing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[Asserts facts not in evidence]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
There are no "sides."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
You have to remember that these people are not only trying to politicise basic medicine, but they're often the ones stupid enough to play politics as a team sport. So, if someone on the opposing political "team" supports something then they have to be opposed to it, even if it's something that's saved millions of lives due to fully proven scientific evidence.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Another typo
Masnick, are you tired today or something?
Also, Nick, Mark Zuckerberg didn't personally decide to censor your to "deflect attention" from Facebook scandals, even if your lawsuit claims that's what's going on
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Judge, Facebook is being mean to me, make them stop!'
When the law is on your side, pound on the law.
When the facts are on your side, pound on the facts.
When neither the law or the facts are on your side, pound on the table.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'Judge, Facebook is being mean to me, make them stop!'
I can assume by this you are a liberal progressive with no kids and a meaningless life.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'Judge, Facebook is being mean to me, make them stop!'
and who seeks your daily yeas from the rest of the left leaning wingnuts at techdirt..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: 'Judge, Facebook is being mean to me, make them stop
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK206942/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Judge, Facebook is being mean to me, make them
I love the fact that you think that presenting a link without context after spending 2 posts attacking people will help your side.
Next time, consider being an adult willing to present his evidence within context.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'Judge, Facebook is being mean to me, make them stop!'
Animal models play a critical role in preclinical studies during development of all medications, including vaccines (Kanesa-thasan et al., 2011). For example, rats and mice are used for investigations into fundamental basic science issues to establish ranges of dosing, to explore immunogenicity, and even to provide perspectives on some clinical outcomes. Studies of acute toxicity, tolerability, and causes of fever have been performed in guinea pigs and rabbits (Kanesa-thasan et al., 2011). Subsequent studies of safety may be carried out in rats or primates, as appropriate (Kanesa-thasan et al., 2011). Animal models may also be useful for studies exploring novel vaccines, the extent of interference with vaccine immunogenicity by concurrently administered vaccines, and the bactericidal qualities of antibodies. In its review of the existing evidence of the immunization schedule and safety, the committee did not explicitly review mechanistic evidence for any health outcomes, such as case studies or existing animal models, and instead points to the excellent work of previous committees in their reviews of individual vaccines (IOM, 2002, 2012). However, various stakeholders expressed interest in the potential use of animal models, and the committee therefore also considered the potential of studies with animal models of disease to advance knowledge of the biological mechanisms by which the childhood immunization schedule might be associated with adverse events.
To use animal models for the biological study of the recommended immunization schedule, however, many challenges must be overcome and limitations must be appreciated. For example, if one is interested in events that are purported to occur long after vaccine administration, such as asthma or food allergy, one must establish the generalizability of animal models of those diseases to the human context. Furthermore, spontaneously occurring models of diseases in animals would have to be developed before studies exploring the safety of the aggregate immunization schedule could be performed.
To the committee's knowledge, realistic animal models that could provide information on the potential of long-term health outcomes of the full immunization schedule in humans are not available. Furthermore, an assessment of the long-term effects of multiple immunizations in, for example, rats 3 months after they receive those immunizations would not be applicable to humans because the onset of such chronic diseases takes years to arise in humans.
If you had kids, would you be sufficiently satisfied as to current levels of scientific analysis has their backs? You people don't know what the hell you are even going on about with immunology by these administering them. You all sound like one side of the British Parliment, "HERE Here, yeah, grovel, grovel..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'Judge, Facebook is being mean to me, make them stop!'
Techdirt commentors all for current vaccines have expressed the same level of scientific critical analysis as objectively and expertly as did those people pushing fluoride on the public in the 1950s!! Virtually none.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Don't you have some kids to kill with measles?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Hey, that's unfair. Sometimes, all they want to do is maim the kids.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
The pro-plaguers can't kill kids with easily preventable diseases as easily with quarantines in place, so they're busy working out how best to pass coronavirus on to the elderly and those with weakened immune system.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: 'Judge, Facebook is being mean to me, make them stop
You left wingnuts are flying blind. There is a very good scientifically proven reason there is a conservative side to concerns of current trends in immunology.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Judge, Facebook is being mean to me, make them
You seem to be convinced, it is then reasonable to assume you forgo all tetanus booster shots even though you routinely walk barefoot upon rusty nails. Very brave of you, but I suggest you are being a bit over confident.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yeah, and how did that work out for the United Kingdom and its “herd immunity” coronavirus strategy?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Well, the guy who was pushing for it got infected, so, yay?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
To be fair, this is Boris we're talking about. Ever since the lurgi struck It was practically inevitable that nerk would get it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Yep. I wonder if his father also has it, or if he will now realise how stupid he was for saying he'd happily ignore calls to self isolate and go to the pub as normal.
Sadly unlikely, I know, but if would be nice if these people were capable of self-reflection occasionally.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Well, over on this side of the pond we're not all dead just yet ... ;)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Herd immunity requires that 70% or more of the population to have survived the disease, or to have been vaccinated. The current strategy, being used world wide, is to slow the spread of the disease so that fewer people are infected at any one time, and so giving health services a chance of coping. See The Coronavirus Curve - Numberphile for the mathematics behind the strategy, it is quite easy to understand..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Someone was stupid enough to claim herd immunity for COVID-19? Herd immunity does exist by making the population density of susceptible individual too low to support the spread of a disease because the majority of the population is immune. But the problem is the COVID-19 is a new mutation which virtually no one is immune to and the vast majority of the population is susceptible to. Herd immunity does not exist at this time for that specific disease.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
According to all the hysterical reporting and supposed death count, there won't be enough people left to form a herd if herd immunity could possibly work for covid19.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
"According to all the hysterical reporting and supposed death count"
The "hysterical reporting" was trying to get idiots to stop congregating en masse and take things seriously, and the supposed death count was based on what you happen according to known medical data if they didn't stop being idiots. Data which, it always has to be stressed, is absolutely underreporting right now due to a lack of testing availability. We know of around 600,000 infections and around 30,000 deaths so far, but that is absolutely a low ball figure.
We'll see what the final figures are, but there's already evidence that people have died needlessly as a result of people like you ignoring facts. As the cases rise exponentially in places that waited a bit too long to take effective action, we'll see how much blood is on the hands of people who tried pretending action wasn't needed back when it would have had the optimal effect.
"if herd immunity could possibly work for covid19"
Herd immunity will absolutely work for COVID-19. It's not a magical disease, it falls well within known properties. However, as it's a novel virus that did not exist in the wild until a few months ago, nobody has naturally obtained immunity until after they catch it. No vaccine currently exists to offer an alternative method of gaining immunity without catching it, and the known fatality rate means that millions of people will die as a direct result, plus likely many more indirectly (for example, people with otherwise treatable conditions who can't get effective treatment under a medical system overwhelmed by COVID-19 victims)
This will pass, but people like you trying to spread FUD about the known medical data will only serve to increase the numbers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Stone, I'm convinced that you have a titanium re-inforced granite skull that would never allow reason in.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Judge, Facebook is being mean to me, make them
How about you summarize those "very good scientifically proven reasons" for us then?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Judge, Facebook is being mean to me, make t
I gave you one link to gov current immunology that states they are relying on others before them and admit that the long term effects however possibly hazardous are unknown. It should at least give rise to concerns and need for more scientific study that a three month long study of side effects on rats for which they are relying. I am not talking about the time proven universally accept vaccines that prevent measles or rubella, polio, tetanus, mumps, scarlet fever, and the others that if you are a boomer or gen xer you were given safely, but the newer time unproven ones that people have had trouble with.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Judge, Facebook is being mean to me, ma
They are adding those time unproven mixes they aren't even telling parents what's in them and what they are for specifically. That is what I am raging against.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Judge, Facebook is being mean to me
They are forcing kids at gunpoint to take these vaccines. In Maryland there was at least one incident where law enforcement would not let parents pick up their kids until after the kids were administered the vaccines. That is FUCKING WRONG.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Judge, Facebook is being mean t
[Citation Needed]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Judge, Facebook is being mean t
Yeah, we know you people lie about shit like this all the time. Evidence, please.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Judge, Facebook is being mean t
"They are forcing kids at gunpoint to take these vaccines."
Oh come on now ... you embellished there - you can admit it, no big deal.
"In Maryland there was at least one incident where law enforcement would not let parents pick up their kids until after the kids were administered the vaccines."
I looked for the article, came up empty. I do not know about Maryland specifically, other states disallow said students from attending without up to date vaccinations rather than kidnapping said students with police assistance.
I find your claim difficult to believe. But do go ahead and get your panties in a twist because that is funny to watch.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Judge, Facebook is being mean to me, ma
" the newer time unproven ones that people have had trouble with."
Oh, OK. Sorry, we were assuming you were the moron who keeps coming in here to point at widely debunked claims about the vaccines that are known to have already saved millions of lives.
If you'd like to continue the argument, please be specific about which anti-vaxxer nonsense you are referring to, so we can correctly adjust our debunuking of your arguments.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: 'Judge, Facebook is being mean to me, make them stop
So, you choose to remain ignorant and spread lies with all the maturity of a toddler going through his tantrum phase. Gothca.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Judge, Facebook is being mean to me, make them
Not spreading lies, just sensible reasoning.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Judge, Facebook is being mean to me, make t
Anti-vaxxers possess neither sense nor reasoning. They are, however, a textbook Dunning-Kruger case.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Judge, Facebook is being mean to me, make t
Could you post that then? There's none in your previous posts.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Judge, Facebook is being mean to me, make t
"Not spreading lies, just sensible reasoning."
Sensible reasoning would tell you that nothing in this universe is one hundred percent. Expecting it to be so will only led to frustration and cost all your sensible reasoning.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: 'Judge, Facebook is being mean to me, make them stop
The scientific critical analysis has already been done. You choose to ignore it in pursuit of a dumb conspiracy pushed by uneducated fools.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: 'Judge, Facebook is being mean to me, make them
They're not all uneducated. The rest are profiteering frauds.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
First Amendment
For all those who for one reason or the other who seem to believe that the First Amendment covers Facebook the amendment is as follows.
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
For continued unenlightened the first word is Congress not Facebook. In fact the there is no limitations placed on anyone in the First Amendment except on Congress. And, that limitation is on the Congress of the US government NOT on state governments, corporations, or individuals.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: First Amendment
It occurs to me that maybe those who complain about their voice not being heard by all other customers of a third party business are actually upset about the high cost of entry to that particular marketplace. Otherwise they would be eagerly investing in their own platform(s) to spread their version of ..... oh wait a sec, that will no0t draw a crowd will it. Never mind.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Therein lies the real reason people complain about “deplatforming”: They want free access to a massive potential audience. Your speech could reach far more people through Twitter than it could through, say, a NeoCities site.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"Free access"? Interesting wording...
Perhaps Twitter is part of a new standard of basic speech? Otherwise you may promote a situation where power (and/or deference to the twitters of the world and the forces that control them) is a prerequisite for truth telling or telling lies or just being right or wrong or being part right and part wrong.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"Perhaps Twitter is part of a new standard of basic speech"
No, the standards remain the same as they've always been. It's just that some people have confused the right to speech with the right to have a mass audience.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Perhaps Twitter should be part of a new standard of basic speech?
OR
Perhaps Twitter is part of a new defacto standard of basic speech?
The point of the original question was to suggest a subject for consideration not for an immediate pat answer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
The response remains the same - nothing about Twitter changes basic rights to speech.
If you have something in mind, tell me what it is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Reading this thread, I recall children competing to play with the same toy when the room contains dozens of other toys that are plenty interesting and fun. One kid sees another having fun and wants to take over rather than participate, some get very violent.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No, it isn’t, because you’ve turned what I said into a nice example of fractela. Let me show you the original context so you (hopefully) can’t accidentally/won’t intentionally misinterpret what I said again:
And if you want to take my words out of context again, I’m going to explain them so you can’t without being 100% wrong.
Twitter is a free-to-use service; you need not pay anything to sign up and start tweeting. Twitter also has a large userbase — we’re talking millions of accounts (fewer of which are active, and even fewer of those are actual people). That means Twitter has a huge potential audience for a given user’s tweets, and access to that potential audience costs nothing.
But when Twitter boots asshole conservatives for breaking the TOS, the assholes lose that access — and whatever audience they already had. Thus, you hear cries of “suppression of speech” and “censorship” when no such thing is taking place. They can get their message out through other services — but those services likely won’t have the same reach as Twitter.
The First Amendment protects one’s right to speak their mind. But it offers no guarantee of an audience, nor does it guarantee the use of someone else’s platform. When you hear people whine about “censorship” because they got booted from Twitter or their comments got flagged on Techdirt, they’re not whining about “censorship” — they’re whining about how they can’t reach an audience to which they think they’re entitled.
No. No, it is not.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ambiguous Problem
Catone's taken too many punches to the head...or not enough.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Cure, please
Is vaccine now synonymous with cure? If so, how did that happen?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Cure, please
No, but it's the next best thing if we don't have a cure. If we had a vaccine for COVID-19, there would be no reason for everyone to be locked down, for instance.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Cure, please
Is there a reason now for everyone to be locked down now? I cannot accept that as a given, I want work through it myself OR learn from trustworthy sources. Does anybody remember the absurd responses and estimates for SARS and Ebola?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Cure, please
See my previous comment, and the video it links to.
As to Ebola and SARS, neither of them started spreading like Covid-19, and so there was no need to take measure like those being taken now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Cure, please
"Is there a reason now for everyone to be locked down now?"
Yes, it's to reduce the R0 of a disease to avoid the disease that incubates for 14 days before people know they're contagious causing the disease to spread far enough to collapse the medical system. Because people don't know they're infected, contact with people as they would under normal circumstances leads to a massive amount infected than if they self-isolate, due to very simple exponential maths.
This is a rough explanation from Dr. John Campbell, a UK based doctor who's been very good at explaining and gathering information since the beginning. His style is a little dry, but it explains why keeping the R0 down is vital to stem the spread of this disease.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6JrkLvsKtw
" Does anybody remember the absurd responses and estimates for SARS and Ebola?"
Define "absurd".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Cure, please
Is that so? How did 'We' come to believe that? Maybe I should trust your judgment on this, but is that your judgment?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Despite what you may think, your JAQ-ing off isn’t making you sound smart.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Cure, please
I am not a medical doctor so I plead ignorance ...
What is a cure and how is it different than a vaccine?
Is the term 'cure' a medical term?
I thought a vaccine had capability to cure.
I realize Merriam Webster tries to keep up with the dynamic language but sometimes people simply do not know better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Never associate with, cooperate with, or patronize insane,fascist, predatory criminal, retards that violate people's first and fourth amendment rights. Mark Zuckerberg falls into that category.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It is kind of similar to someone that beleives just becausr they watched or listenned to a movie star or musician, that they are entitles to be a part of the movie stars's or musician's life, kind of like telling them "If it weren't for me, you would be nothing! You owe me for watching and listenning to you! I demand to invade your life and control it!"
It is insane, but it is becoming increasingly common with the growing surveillance state. They are a cult of extremely sick and twisted psychopaths, narcissists, and predators with a really fucked up world veiw. Their egos are so massive that they have invaded our lives.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"Never associate with, cooperate with, or patronize insane,fascist, predatory criminal, retards that violate people's first and fourth amendment rights. Mark Zuckerberg falls into that category."
Yet, he's preferable to people who try to bring back formerly eradicated infectious diseases.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Some people just want to watch the world burn
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Or those advocating actual fascism like Josh Hawley.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
